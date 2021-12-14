Millions Scramble As Student Loan Payments Set to Resume Within 60 Days

Over the past two years, many student borrowers have enjoyed a variety of student loan relief. However, as the year draws to a close, for some, that break is now coming to a close, and many borrowers will be left scrambling.

Student loan payments are set to resume at the beginning of next year, with the last interest-free month being January of 2022. With those payments also comes a new set of student loan servicers who will be taking over the task of balancing payments, forbearances, deferments, and credit reporting of these loans.

The latest group of loan servicers to join the ranks and take over payments for 16 million borrowers are:

  • Aidvantage
  • Maximus
  • MoHELA
  • NelNet
  • EdFinancial

For many, who are still recovering from the effects of the pandemic and juggling a family, house payments, and credit card debt, the additional $500 to $1500 monthly expense couldn't have come at a worse time.

The Brookings Institute recently completed a survey that says that highlights the difficulties of paying down student loan debt, which totals more than 1.7 trillion among households in different wealth brackets.

As lawmakers are calling on Congress to cancel student loan debt for all borrowers, many of them are continuing to face loans amounts that have interest rates that accumulate an additional $20,000 in debt over the span of two decades.

For now, people can still get relief through various programs such as the Public Student Loan Forgiveness Program, National Student Debt Forgiveness Center, or other resources due to the CARES Act.

