Gas Prices in the Lone Star State Continue to Stay Below Average as Shortages Persist

Thanksgiving weekend is in full swing as schools let out for the annual holiday break and travelers brace themselves for one of the busiest travel weeks on record. For many Texas residents who are opting to drive instead of flying to visit loved ones, you will be getting some much-needed reprieve when it comes to filling up.

Gas prices which are currently averaging between $3.00 and $3.30 per gallon across the state continue to remain lower than the national high of as much as $3.72 according to AAA.

Drivers in other states such as California and Washington haven't fared as well over this holiday season with prices reaching as high as $4.68 in some instances.

One gas station in San Bernadino County even topped that record at a staggering $6.35 according to The Guardian.

Crude oil prices in the Gulf, which supplies most of the country remain steady at $75.97 per barrel. However, that hasn't stopped shortages of Diesel fuel from popping up in major cities across the state.

The following ten states have the highest gas prices in the nation:

Nevada California Washington Utah Pennsylvania Oregon Massachusetts Hawaii Florida Arizona

Meanwhile, travel is expected to reach as many as 53 million people this month with at least 10 % of people expressing concerns over flying or driving this weekend due to ongoing pandemic concerns.

Although the roads will be busier than usual in the next few days, the country's airports are preparing to see an increase of 80 % more flyers this year than the previous year. More people are willing to do what it takes to reach loved ones that may have spent last year's holiday season alone.