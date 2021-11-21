Overwhelmed Texas Medical System Provides Urgent Employment Opportunities

As the Covid pandemic is entering its third year, medical staff at Texas healthcare facilities are becoming overwhelmed. In response to the increase in patients across several demographics, they have activated their Emergency Response capabilities.

In a concentrated effort to supply healthcare facilities and centers with qualified staff, they have begun offering pay structures that equate to wages that are double to triple the standard hourly rates in some cases.

As reported by the Texas Department of State Health Sevices. children with Covid-19 infection are also experiencing elevated instances of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome or MIS-c with at least 282 cases now confirmed

Healthcare staffing companies are now providing qualified medical employees with travel-based assignments across the state for extended periods of time. Some companies are even offering to pay upwards of $30 to $45 per hour, in addition to lodging and meal stipends to deal with the shortage of workers.

The state is currently battling a newer variant with a death rate of close to 99 % as positively rates among school staff members and children total over 260,000.

With Covid vaccines being rolled out throughout the state for children ages 5 thru 12 and school districts in a toss-up on whether to require masks in area schools, the pandemic continues to rage on.

According to reports from the Texas Department of State & Health Services, other ailments are also seeing an uptick in the area such as :

Salmonella outbreaks

Fentanyl overdoses

Only time will tell when and if things will quite return to normal.