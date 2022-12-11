Cast Yourself as the Hero of Your Story

Shannon Peel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6N5p_0jeSynf500
Photo byCanva

We all know someone who is stuck in their own victim cycle and we cringe when we see them coming because we know their woe is me attitude will suck us down into their pity party. Think about the victims in your life and how you react to their storytelling technique.

Don't be that person.

It's time to change your own story's narrative from victim to hero and experience a new direction for your life, career, and business.

I've been stuck in the victimization world and all it did was draw predators, users, and abusers into my life. Once I discovered how to recast myself as the hero of my story and not the victim, I started to receive offers and opportunities to grow my business and move my life forward.

What a hero sounds like

Heroes are action driven and they take responsibility for their role in life. They look outside of themselves to see how they can improve the lives of others and don't wait around for someone else to pick up the ball and run with it.

They see themselves as the catalyst of change, the drivers of their lives, and the captain of their ships. If a decision has to be made they make it and don't blame others when things don't go their way. Heroes take responsibility for their lot in life and seek out solutions to solve their problems instead of making excuses for why. things happen.

Heroes aren't perfect.

They don't excel at everything. Every hero has a flaw, a weakness, their own kryptonite. A person may be a fearless leader in the boardroom but can't climb a set of stairs without wheezing. Everyone has different values, different strengths, and different weaknesses. Heroes know this and focus on their own lane while partnering with people in different lanes who have their own strengths.

I have struggled through my own victimization to see my story from a different point of view. I've learned how to structure my own story to inspire others instead of chasing them away. It wasn't easy. The first thing I had to do was accept I was a victim because I wanted to be one. Once I wanted to be the hero of my story, I had to reframe what happened to me and understand how to recast my role to be the hero of the story. It isn't easy to be the hero, but it makes for a better story.

Now it's your turn to recast yourself as the hero

Think about the heroes in the movies you watch, the books you read, and the people you know. What characteristics do they all share? Once you can answer that question, you can start to change how you talk about yourself and then how you see yourself. As you tell your hero story, others will change the way the see you and begin to trust you. You will be given projects you always wished you were getting and find new relationships you desired from afar.

Start on the path of changing your narrative from victim to hero today, download your free copy of the That's Life ebook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rr4uK_0jeSynf500
Download the free ebookPhoto byShannon Peel

