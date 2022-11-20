The Stand Out Summit is accepting applications for experts who can answer the question, "How can a brand stand out in today's market?"

Stand Out Summit Call for Speakers Canva

The summit will occur virtually from February 1-3 and host experts from the areas of branding, marketing, pr, and sales who are thought leaders in their field. The event is needed because many solopreneurs, small and medium sized business owners are struggling to make an impact in today's overly crowded digital marketplace. With so many channels and options available, many feel they are wasting time and money trying to get a toe hold in their industry. They need practical solutions and ideas to help them connect with their ideal audiences.

MarketAPeel is hosting this virtual summit to give brands a stage to share their brand stories with their ideal audiences and make a bigger impact in the marketplace. As a brand storytelling agency and digital publisher with multiple platforms to help brands define their stories and tell them to the marketplace, MarketAPeel is well positioned to help brands get their stories out into the marketplace.

Call for Speakers:

MarketAPeel is looking for experts who want to collaborate and come together to share actionable ideas business owners can run with to improve their bottom line. "We are hoping for stories that show people how they can succeed and stand out in a crowded market where people are bombarded with content. There has to be a solution to help the little guy compete in this market and we are determined to create platforms to help us find solutions." Said Shannon Peel, the creative force behind the MarketAPeel brand.

This stage is perfect for thought leaders who can give audiences solutions through storytelling and have a program to help them stand out in the marketplace. There isn't a one size fits all solution, so the variety of speakers will provide audiences with the options to choose from.

"We need your help to get this call for speakers out into the market, so we can find the right people to showcase." Shannon said when asked why she wanted this story posted. "In today's world it's all about getting the message in front of the right person who resonates with the story and wants to be apart of it." Who would you like to see on this stage? Shannon would love to hear your suggestions to help her approach the right people, go to https://www.marketapeel.agency/book-online to send your suggestion to her.

Want to know more about this event and how you can become a speaker? Visit https://www.marketapeel.agency/speaker-summits-collaborations

MarketAPeel is a brand storytelling agency and digital publisher helping brands define their stories and get them in front of the right audiences. Shannon peel is the creative force behind the apple peel.