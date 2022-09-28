Use Story to Improve Your Outlook

I don't understand.

I was having a great day.

Your Self Story Misha Voguel / Canva

Then just like that ... I want to quit everything and when I say everything I mean everything. I'm tired of struggling, getting nowhere, and things not working out. Due to having depression and anxiety with a brain that tells me suicide is a viable option.. I am very cognisant of my emotional reactions and state of mind.

If I allowed my mind and emotions to go down the rabbit hole to the big long sleep, I'd be leaving my parent and my kids in a tough spot ... I have to make the choice to pull up my socks, put on those big girl panties, and do what I need to do to move towards a place of strength.

Some days are harder than others because my brain can lie to me and find false evidence to back up its lies...

Either I let depression control me or I control it - Today, I got back into the drivers seat.

In my tool box are stories with the right narrative and the proof to offset these lies and bring me back into reality. Now, I help women define their narrative and use story to understand their reality, the villains in their way, and use the tools to slay the dragon and win the prize.

How to Stay Strong when You Feel Weak

Know that You aren't alone

We all have weak moments and weak days. We feel doubt, fear, and fatigue due to not getting what we need or want from others. At times we can feel alone in a hostile world that doesn't care if we live or die. It's at these times when we must dig deeper than ever before and find the strength to take one more step.

No one can do it for you. You have to make the decision to get on a different path.

First, you need to stop feeling like you are on the edge of tears so, either cry until you fall asleep and have a nap or watch a comedy. You need to find the activities that will help you shift out of your emotional mind and into your rational mind.

For some people a walk helps put them in a better mood or cleaning the house. -- Not for me - no way - no how. Those two things leave my mind in a place where it can wonder down those rabbit holes that convince me that my only way out is a long never ending sleep. I need to occupy my mind and give my emotions time to regulate back to neutral.

Some people feel the need to call someone and vent, complain, and talk it out. If you have a friend, coach, or counsellor who is really good at listening and sitting with you in empathy to help you process your emotions - CALL THEM NOW... and thank them for being in your life.

For me, this hasn't worked out so well and I only have me, myself, and stories to help me process what I'm feeling and how I'm going to move forward. NO, that doesn't mean I don't have people in my life. It means that the people I have in my life are fixers. They want to push when I need them to pull.

Identify the Triggers of Your Depression

Know what upsets you and avoid it if possible, limit your exposure to it.

For me, that is social media showing me other people's lives are wonderful. It also includes certain people. They care. They just don't understand. Some people are born with an infinite supply of empathy whereas others, didn't get their fair share. Nothing wrong with them, we are all different and that is why it is important to understand yourself and accept others limitations instead of having expectations.

People will succeed where you fail. They will be dismissive and say hurtful things - I've been at the brunt end of my fair share of thoughtless knee jerk statements - You don't have to let it affect you.

When you find yourself affected by someone else's success or off hand remark, turn to story to help you understand and move forward. Write from the scene from the other person's point of view by putting them in your shoes and telling the story using their voice.

To do this you have to remove your own biases and see the situation through their eyes and then describe what they see in you. Be honest, don't go down that woe is me road. You have to figure out who they are and why they may react the way they did. What are their values, their motives, their character, the interpretation of the world around them? Use story to flex your empathy muscle.

For example, your mother says something cruel to you. It hurts - I know.- But when you write a story from her point of view you need to look at who she is as a person. Does she really not like you? Is she upset about you or something you did? How does the situation affect her based on her values, character, and feelings. Remember she loves you and she is a person who has her own triggers. The more you do this exercise the more you will understand her and her limitations.

When Depression Hits You Need the Story

There are days when I've lost my passion, forgot my reason for being, have no idea why I am on this rock hurling through space. At these times I'm mad at God and my parents for my existence. It is also at these times when I need to reach for stories I've written about my purpose and why I exist so I can remember the truth and not the lies my mind is telling me.

If you struggle with depression and have days where you feel you can't get up. Be kind to yourself, you may just need to refuel. Grab a book, watch TV, listen to a story - preferably one with a happy ending and some laughs.