Finding Your Purpose in Life

Stock Snap via Pixabay

You know those people who knew what they wanted to be when they were 10? The ones who were hyper focused on their purpose in life and made it all look so easy? If you are anything like me, that is NOT what happened on your life's journey. Most people live the life that found them instead of the one that filled them with a sense of purpose.

As you explore your options, you will need to make a decision, which can get in the way of knowing what you purpose is because we have a fear of missing out or being wrong. To help you make a decision, when deciding between two options, flip a coin. If the result leaves you with a negative feeling, you’ll know which option you really want. Gut reactions work best when we take away the option we truly want to choose.

Knowing your purpose is important to your happiness so, take the time to explore your options.

How can you know what your purpose is?

You feel Jealous

Have you ever cringed with discomfort and envy when someone told you what they did for a living or how they were changing the world? Do you wish you were? Whenever I met someone who was a writer, I’d have a gut wrenching physical reaction. Yet, I would push the idea away and continue to live the life I had, not the one I needed.

Is it a Hobby?

Do you spend your free time on the fringes of your purpose? For years, I would put my toe in the waters of storytelling through photography, scrapbooking, and working in sales. My interests and jobs help me develop storytelling skills so when I was finally willing to embrace my purpose, I had the talent and skills to succeed.

Do You Feel Joy?

When we feel joy, we are living within our purpose. For eighteen years, my purpose was to be a mother and I loved every minute with my kids. I felt joy every day. Then they grew up, became independent, and moved out of the house. Suddenly, I needed a new purpose to fill those long weeks between visits. Finding my reason for living was not easy. I had to reflect back to my younger years to remember what else in life brought me joy.

Do you Lose time?

When you are engaged in doing something, do you lose track of time and become so focused on what you are doing, you forget to eat and push until you fall asleep? When I’m writing, I lose time and I forget everything around me because I am getting the thoughts out of my head and onto paper. There has been more than one meal missed and a pile of toothpicks keeping my eyes open.

What did you do as a Kid?

Think back to when you were a kid, spending time on your own, what did you do?

I spent a lot of time alone as a kid because of where we lived and my personality. When I think back to how I entertained myself, the ribbon woven throughout my childhood is story. I was always telling myself stories to keep my mind busy. I loved reading and would imagine the stories playing out in different ways than the author had written. I wrote stories and made little books using binding techniques I'd learned in school. When I was in University, I played around with the idea of writing my generations story, like Hemingway did for the lost generation, then I graduated and the realities of life got in the way. You know things like bills and needing to eat.

Scared to Fail

Is there something you wish you could do, or you want to do, but you don’t because let’s face it, if you fail then that’s the end of a dream? Sometimes having the dream keeps us safe from ever having to do it because we can always say, “I could have been a <insert your purpose> if I’d really wanted to.” The saddest story is the one we never experience.

By doing nothing, we can blame others and circumstances for never embracing our purpose instead of trying and finding out we never had what it took to be a <insert your purpose>.

For years, I hid from my purpose because I was scared others were right and I wasn’t good enough to be a writer. Yes, people told me I wasn’t good enough and I believed them. I allowed knee jerk comments and uninformed assumptions of other people to hold me back from living my purpose. I admit it. Can you?

If you aren’t living your purpose because you are scared you will fail, be embarrassed, or lose something – you’ve already lost. I know I’m a writer because I keep writing and putting it out there into the most judgemental and cruel of places - the Internet. I can’t stop. I am compelled to keep trying. This is how I know I am doing what I was meant to do.

When in Doubt, Try.

You don’t know until you try. Go out and do different things until you find the thing you like to do. Today, you have the internet to find groups, classes, and ideas.

If you always wanted to be a dancer but you never took a dance class, how do you know that is truly what you want to do? Take some classes and see what happens. You may not become a Prima Ballerina, that takes dedication, youth, natural talent, and super-human focus. However, there are other ways to fulfill a purpose as a dancer.

I applied for writing jobs. I tried to get the gatekeepers, agents, and hiring managers to see my purpose. They didn’t. Many said I wasn’t good enough, but I kept going and then one idea led to another one, which led to someone who believed in me. Sure, I didn’t become my generation’s version of Hemingway, but I still can say I’m a writer and have a purpose.

When We Don’t Live our Purpose.

We all need a reason for living, a purpose, a why. The thing which gives our lives meaning and makes an impact on the world. Figuring out what will bring meaning to your life is a process. It can take time for the stars to align and life to open the door of opportunity. Until then, know your existence matters and you have a purpose for being here.

Mark Manson, the guy who wrote the book "How to not give a F*ck," has a whole rant about finding life’s purpose. Mark came on my radar When my son bought me his book from Christmas. I was in a pretty dark place mentally and he wanted me to stop caring about what others said and did to me. Personally, I think my kid just liked the title of the book.

Turned out, Mark Manson had inspired thoughts about the reality of our existence and why we are here on this rotating rock.

When he figured out he wanted to write a book, he was 27. He’d already found his purpose and in this video scoffs at those who knew what their purpose was in their teens. Well, right back atcha Mark for knowing in your 20s. Took me ‘til my 40s and my life had to fall apart to figure it out.

Watch Mark’s rant about finding one’s life purpose. Do you agree with him? Can you find any hypocrisy in what he says or does he hit the mark for you?

No matter how old you are, you can find your reason for being. You must have a reason to battle the demons of depression and win because it is our purpose that drives us to be relevant, to matter, to do something with this life we’ve been given.

Though my son thought the book was A funny thing to give his mom, it really did help me gain some perspective on my life and what was going on during a very dark time. it is easy for us to hide from our purpose in this noisy world, I'm lucky I have a kid who wanted me to find mine.