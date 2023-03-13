How I Bought Real Estate With No Down Payment.

Buying A House Photo by Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash

When it comes to buying any form of investment. You have to know what you are buying. When it comes to trusting others with my money. I have a very hard time with this. I tend to be hands-on as much as I can. My philosophy when it comes to investing is simple

Learn as much as you can regarding what you are doing. The more knowledge you have on a topic. The better-educated decisions you can make. The less of a risk you are of losing your investment and sadly, getting screwed over. I’ve never been suckered by a slick sales pitch. At least not yet

I have made numerous real estate purchases in the past. It’s due to these purchases that I am now able to lead the life I want. I have made more money off of real estate deals than any other form of investing. In making these purchases I have stumbled across several techniques that I have used where you can buy a real estate property with literally no money down.

The method that I will explain in detail in this article can be used if you have just an average credit score or no down payment at all. This will give you time to increase your credit score to something better and set aside some funds just in case they are needed to close the deal.

How I Educated myself In Real Estate

When I decided to start putting together a real estate portfolio. I wanted to educate myself to make the best purchase possible, for me and my situation. Then I decided to live a more stress-free lifestyle and sell everything off. At the time of my liquidation. I had a total of 7 rental units.

Starting out. I wanted to know the mechanics of a home. I learned everything I could from watching home improvement shows and YouTube for free. I found several channels by searching the following topics.

home inspections

home inspection process

Home inspection tips

There were many other search terms that I used. I just wanted to give you an idea. I also did the same to learn how to evaluate a property concerning its value by watching real estate appraisal channels.

The best education though was when I found several home inspectors and real estate appraisers who let me shadow them while they performed their duties. The knowledge I received from these professionals was priceless. All it took was several phone calls. I ended up going on around 25 home inspections and about 15 appraisals in total. I learned a lot

when I started. I knew nothing when it came to the mechanics of a home. It took me about a year to become comfortable with my knowledge. By then I was familiar with electrical systems, plumbing, septic, basic structure, various insulation types, and everything else related to a home and what to look for.

A Technique For Buying A Property With No Down Payment

It all comes down to being able to reasonably assess the property’s value and condition. It might also come down to the motivation of the sellers. Where I had the most success purchasing a property with no down payment, was with renting to own.

I would find a property that was either for sale or for rent where the owners were open to the idea of renting to own. I would negotiate an agreement between us that worked for all parties involved. Some things that I put into these agreements where

A firm sale price at the end of the leasing term, usually full asking if it was reasonable

All conditions of the rent payment

The percentage of the rent that will go toward the purchase price, if any

Who would pay for any upgrades if required

The property is to be delisted during the rental term and not for sale

The right for the sellers to list if I can not purchase after the lease term

A non-refundable deposit. If the property is listed with an agent. This is typically used to pay them a rental commission. If it wasn’t listed with an agent then the deposit was refundable or to be credited off of the selling price

A financial penalty if the seller takes back the property and breaks the lease and selling agreement early

Each will pay for their lawyer at the time of closing

I would also inform the sellers of the benefits of selling in this manner such as

I would usually give full asking, but depends on the value of the property

No sales commission as the sale will then be done privately

No negotiations for a lower amount

The total dollar amount they will receive in rent plus the sale price

It’s very important to also have a lawyer and a lender who is familiar and comfortable with what you are doing. Without these individuals in place, You will be unable to do this. It's also important to crunch the numbers to ensure that the amount you are credited by paying rent. Will exceed the amount of the principle compared to getting a mortgage right from the start.

How I found My Properties

This is the hard part, and the most time-consuming. I would find these properties by talking to numerous real estate agents, searching for private sales, and going through the rental available section of both online and offline classified sections. I would also place ads in the classifieds. The first time I bought a property with no money down. It took me 3 months of hard searching and talking to countless homeowners. But it was worth

Prequalifying the Seller

For me. I hate wasting people’s time and I tend to get right to the point with the sellers. I would just ask the sellers straight out. I can offer you your full asking price, but I would like to rent the property first for a given period and this will give you XXX amount above your asking price if you are willing to work out an agreement between us. This agreement can be signed by both parties and a lawyer if need be. Either I would get shut down right away or they wanted to hear more about this. If they wanted to hear more. I then had a 60% chance of closing the deal and I had a 100% closing rate after the rental term.

During the lease term. I would make several cost-effective repairs or upgrades to improve the value of the property such as improving the landscaping, painting, and minor repairs. I did these myself to reduce my costs.

6 to 8 weeks before the lease term ends. I would hire a qualified real estate appraiser to appraise the true market value of the property. I did this to finalize my decision to go forward with the purchase. Every time, the appraised value of the property came in significantly more than the selling price. This provided me with enough equity room in the property so I had no problems getting financing. While this was going on. I would also be in communication with my lender.

When it came time to purchase the property. I would print out a copy of my credit report and take everything to the finance company. In my case, I had a mortgage manager at a bank and a mortgage broker as a backup who would take my information and shop it around if need be. I would include a copy of my credit report to reduce the credit inquiries, which can lower your overall credit score. When I had a solid confirmation of the financing with the only thing left to do was a credit check. Only then I would authorize them to perform one

The main goal in this situation is to have enough equity between the appraised value and the sales price so that the lender is comfortable doing the deal, and recognizes the rent that you have paid is in fact a form of down payment.

The Risks

You are counting on the fact that the property value will increase enough for the lender to feel comfortable doing the deal. I have surrounded myself with both a lawyer and a lender who are familiar with what I am doing and are comfortable with how I was doing things. As long as the numbers are legally there for both of them, it’s a done deal. The lender will also do their own appraisal just to verify things on their end. You could run the risk of the seller backing out of the deal at the last minute for several different reasons. This is why it’s so important to lock everything up in a contract and if possible have a financial penalty in place, if the seller agrees to the penalty. You can say that the rent you are paying is in a way a form of a down payment. Yes, it can be considered that but the way I viewed it at the time is you have to live somewhere so why not have the rent go towards property ownership at a later date.

In my lifetime. I have purchased 3 properties using the technique. The last time I did this, I then turned around 2 years later and leveraged my property to purchase my other rental units. When I liquidated my real estate portfolio. I sold my properties off by renting to own.

