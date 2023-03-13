How I Bought Real Estate With No Down Payment.

Shane Lifeman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YDwfi_0lHJt1jn00
Buying A HousePhoto byTierra MallorcaonUnsplash

When it comes to buying any form of investment. You have to know what you are buying. When it comes to trusting others with my money. I have a very hard time with this. I tend to be hands-on as much as I can. My philosophy when it comes to investing is simple

Learn as much as you can regarding what you are doing. The more knowledge you have on a topic. The better-educated decisions you can make. The less of a risk you are of losing your investment and sadly, getting screwed over. I’ve never been suckered by a slick sales pitch. At least not yet

I have made numerous real estate purchases in the past. It’s due to these purchases that I am now able to lead the life I want. I have made more money off of real estate deals than any other form of investing. In making these purchases I have stumbled across several techniques that I have used where you can buy a real estate property with literally no money down.

The method that I will explain in detail in this article can be used if you have just an average credit score or no down payment at all. This will give you time to increase your credit score to something better and set aside some funds just in case they are needed to close the deal.

How I Educated myself In Real Estate

When I decided to start putting together a real estate portfolio. I wanted to educate myself to make the best purchase possible, for me and my situation. Then I decided to live a more stress-free lifestyle and sell everything off. At the time of my liquidation. I had a total of 7 rental units.

Starting out. I wanted to know the mechanics of a home. I learned everything I could from watching home improvement shows and YouTube for free. I found several channels by searching the following topics.

  • home inspections
  • home inspection process
  • Home inspection tips

There were many other search terms that I used. I just wanted to give you an idea. I also did the same to learn how to evaluate a property concerning its value by watching real estate appraisal channels.

The best education though was when I found several home inspectors and real estate appraisers who let me shadow them while they performed their duties. The knowledge I received from these professionals was priceless. All it took was several phone calls. I ended up going on around 25 home inspections and about 15 appraisals in total. I learned a lot

when I started. I knew nothing when it came to the mechanics of a home. It took me about a year to become comfortable with my knowledge. By then I was familiar with electrical systems, plumbing, septic, basic structure, various insulation types, and everything else related to a home and what to look for.

A Technique For Buying A Property With No Down Payment

It all comes down to being able to reasonably assess the property’s value and condition. It might also come down to the motivation of the sellers. Where I had the most success purchasing a property with no down payment, was with renting to own.

I would find a property that was either for sale or for rent where the owners were open to the idea of renting to own. I would negotiate an agreement between us that worked for all parties involved. Some things that I put into these agreements where

  • A firm sale price at the end of the leasing term, usually full asking if it was reasonable
  • All conditions of the rent payment
  • The percentage of the rent that will go toward the purchase price, if any
  • Who would pay for any upgrades if required
  • The property is to be delisted during the rental term and not for sale
  • The right for the sellers to list if I can not purchase after the lease term
  • A non-refundable deposit. If the property is listed with an agent. This is typically used to pay them a rental commission. If it wasn’t listed with an agent then the deposit was refundable or to be credited off of the selling price
  • A financial penalty if the seller takes back the property and breaks the lease and selling agreement early
  • Each will pay for their lawyer at the time of closing

I would also inform the sellers of the benefits of selling in this manner such as

  • I would usually give full asking, but depends on the value of the property
  • No sales commission as the sale will then be done privately
  • No negotiations for a lower amount
  • The total dollar amount they will receive in rent plus the sale price

It’s very important to also have a lawyer and a lender who is familiar and comfortable with what you are doing. Without these individuals in place, You will be unable to do this. It's also important to crunch the numbers to ensure that the amount you are credited by paying rent. Will exceed the amount of the principle compared to getting a mortgage right from the start.

How I found My Properties

This is the hard part, and the most time-consuming. I would find these properties by talking to numerous real estate agents, searching for private sales, and going through the rental available section of both online and offline classified sections. I would also place ads in the classifieds. The first time I bought a property with no money down. It took me 3 months of hard searching and talking to countless homeowners. But it was worth

Prequalifying the Seller

For me. I hate wasting people’s time and I tend to get right to the point with the sellers. I would just ask the sellers straight out. I can offer you your full asking price, but I would like to rent the property first for a given period and this will give you XXX amount above your asking price if you are willing to work out an agreement between us. This agreement can be signed by both parties and a lawyer if need be. Either I would get shut down right away or they wanted to hear more about this. If they wanted to hear more. I then had a 60% chance of closing the deal and I had a 100% closing rate after the rental term.

During the lease term. I would make several cost-effective repairs or upgrades to improve the value of the property such as improving the landscaping, painting, and minor repairs. I did these myself to reduce my costs.

6 to 8 weeks before the lease term ends. I would hire a qualified real estate appraiser to appraise the true market value of the property. I did this to finalize my decision to go forward with the purchase. Every time, the appraised value of the property came in significantly more than the selling price. This provided me with enough equity room in the property so I had no problems getting financing. While this was going on. I would also be in communication with my lender.

When it came time to purchase the property. I would print out a copy of my credit report and take everything to the finance company. In my case, I had a mortgage manager at a bank and a mortgage broker as a backup who would take my information and shop it around if need be. I would include a copy of my credit report to reduce the credit inquiries, which can lower your overall credit score. When I had a solid confirmation of the financing with the only thing left to do was a credit check. Only then I would authorize them to perform one

The main goal in this situation is to have enough equity between the appraised value and the sales price so that the lender is comfortable doing the deal, and recognizes the rent that you have paid is in fact a form of down payment.

The Risks

  1. You are counting on the fact that the property value will increase enough for the lender to feel comfortable doing the deal. I have surrounded myself with both a lawyer and a lender who are familiar with what I am doing and are comfortable with how I was doing things. As long as the numbers are legally there for both of them, it’s a done deal. The lender will also do their own appraisal just to verify things on their end.
  2. You could run the risk of the seller backing out of the deal at the last minute for several different reasons. This is why it’s so important to lock everything up in a contract and if possible have a financial penalty in place, if the seller agrees to the penalty.
  3. You can say that the rent you are paying is in a way a form of a down payment. Yes, it can be considered that but the way I viewed it at the time is you have to live somewhere so why not have the rent go towards property ownership at a later date.

In my lifetime. I have purchased 3 properties using the technique. The last time I did this, I then turned around 2 years later and leveraged my property to purchase my other rental units. When I liquidated my real estate portfolio. I sold my properties off by renting to own.

Shane Lifeman

Living Free - Living Life

Please Click "follow" to see my future articles about what I like to refer to as living life living free. I write about living life in general, working from home, establishing personal finances, side hustles and more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# real estate investing# money management# buying a home# how to buy a property with no # how to buy a home with an aver

Comments / 0

Published by

As a certified life coach, entrepreneur and business consultant for over 20 years. I plan on merging these three topics by writing about topics that are related to succeeding in life, money management, evaluating side hustles, and inspiring people start living the life you want to live.

Dade City, FL
140 followers

More from Shane Lifeman

I Retired Early. The Problems I Now Face

What Do You Do When You Retire Young - You Start A Side Hustle To Help Others. At the ripe old age of 52, 3 months, and 21 days old. On the date of Dec 2nd, 2018. The day before my wife and I was to fly out to marry on a white sandy beach. I officially ended my working career. I was done, I was finished and I was out of there. I had a 33-year working career which didn’t turn out the way I had originally planned. In this career. I had 18 jobs working for 16 different companies. The reason why I had so many jobs. I chose the manufacturing sector for my choice of employment. While working in this sector I went through 4 plant closures and 12 layoffs. On Dec 2nd, 2018 at 5 pm. Being a slave to the grind officially ended for me and I officially launched my new life plan.

Read full story
2 comments

My Life as a Millionaire vs My Life on $20,000 per year

I always had the illusion of what a millionaire’s lifestyle would be like. Living in a big house, driving an expensive sports car, and eating at the finest restaurants… Then I became a millionaire and this illusion was shattered.

Read full story
13 comments

Why I Left the Rat Race - To Live Free -To Live Life

Growing up. It was ingrained in me. The person who had the nicest house on the street, drove the best cars and dined at the finest restaurants, was who you wanted to strive to be. Me, I wanted to be that person. I wanted to be Them, I wanted to be THE GUY, and nothing less was acceptable. I worked my arse off with everything I did, and I paid the price trying to live what is referred to as the American Dream. Yes The American Dream existed within me, and in a very big way.

Read full story

Starting A Side Hustle - Knowing The Truth

We have all seen the videos and have read the articles. They all claim the same thing. You can earn thousands in just 1 day, all you need to do is this. They then show some screenshots as proof of income to get you thinking that yes, what they are doing actually works. They also give you the impression that if you do what they say, right now, you could have this much money in your bank by tomorrow.

Read full story

Real Estate Passive Income — The Truth

Do You Want To Earn Passive Income, Then Ask Yourself These Questions. What are your goals when it comes to passive income. Are you willing to invest any finances to generate this income.

Read full story
2 comments

How I Put Extra Money In My Pocket Every Month

Yes. The title is not clickbait, and yes I do put about $300 every month into my pocket just by doing this simple technique that costs me in most cases less than $10 and anyone can do it. It’s just that simple.

Read full story

How To Transition To Working Part-Time Only

Are you looking for a successful plan to transition from working full-time to only working part-time? This is how we did it and what worked for us. Back in 2018. I walked away from it all and decided to live the laptop lifestyle and work only part-time. I also only wanted to work, when I wanted to. It was one of the best decisions I had ever made in my life.

Read full story

I Was offered A $220,000/Year Corporate Job —I Said No

I have been living the laptop lifestyle now for almost 3.5 years. That was when I sold my business to pursue semi-retirement. It was also shortly after selling my business that I decided to pursue the side hustle lifestyle and only work when I wanted to, not when I have to. I started with Amazon KDP, publishing my first book in June 2019. Since then I have explored dropshipping, arbitrage, affiliate marketing, and others.

Read full story
4 comments

Trading Time For Money — Is The Purchase Worth it

When I googled the question — How much time does the average person spend working in their lifetime. the answer I received, floored me. The average person will spend 90,000 hours at work over a lifetime or 1/3rd of their lifespan.

Read full story

Side Hustle Secrets

The side hustle culture. It’s all around us, everywhere you look. Make $xxx right now, all you have to do is this. When you check out their article or the video, it’s the same thing, over and over, and contains no real information. You have now wasted 30 minutes of your life, which you will never get back.

Read full story

I Walked Away From The Rat Race Lifestyle

The last job I ever had, was working for a well-known international manufacturing company. I held a key position where I provided technical support for the manufacturing production floor. This position was a salary position where I was financially compensated reasonably well for a 44-hour work week.

Read full story

How To Leave The Rat Race A Winner

I have to say. I had a very lustrous career when I now sit back and reflect. Some of the things that I designed and or implemented changed how some companies did business, not just locally but internationally.

Read full story

Our True Cost Of Living Smaller

After living in our 2500 sqft home of 12 years. We decided to scale back on our living space and lifestyle and moved into a nice park model home located in a snowbird community in Florida. We did this with the intention of purchasing a second seasonal home in Ontario Canada. Our motive for living smaller was to also enter into semi-retirement and to be able to enjoy life while we still had our health. I was 52 and my wife was 46. We also wanted the option of working when we wanted to, not when we have to. We chose these locations simply for the fact that we wanted to experience something different as we have never lived in Florida and only visited Canada for vacations. Our intentions were to hopefully never see snow again.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy