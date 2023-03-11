Real Estate Passive Income — The Truth

Shane Lifeman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AKzTv_0lEQRai700
Real Estate Passive IncomePhoto byKostiantyn LionUnsplash

Are You Up For The Work?

Do You Want To Earn Passive Income, Then Ask Yourself These Questions

  • What are your goals when it comes to passive income
  • Are you willing to invest any finances to generate this income
  • How much work are you willing to invest to earn this income
  • When do you want to start seeing a return and how much of a return do you want
  • Do you have any skills to contribute to your passive income goals

Answering these questions is critical as you want the best fit for yourself just like you would want with any business venture

I have been generating a passive income now for a while. I started with real estate and became a landlord for both residential and commercial properties. I had a total of 7 rental units before selling everything off. I’m on Amazon KDP with over 235 books, 3 channels on YouTube (close to being monetized), GumRoad, and Blogging. I also receive an annuity payment from my Investments. It’s because I have put in place everything that I have listed above that I can live a semi-retirement lifestyle for 4 years now.

What Does It Take To Create A Passive Income Stream

I will tell you straight up. It takes a lot of work and planning to create this form of income. In some cases, it also takes a lot of money. Now the question is, how much work does creating a passive form of income take and how much money is needed, let’s take a look at Real Estate as a form of passive income so you can get an accurate picture.

Real Estate

Real estate income is one of the few forms of passive income where you can start making a nice amount almost right from the start. There is the income generated from the rent that is paid to you as well as the building appreciating in value.

Getting started doesn’t have to take a whole lot of money as you can rent out a room in your home, a garage, and or storage space in your yard. I have known several people over the years who used these tactics to pay their property overheads so they were living for free. The downfall to this, you can lose your privacy and you could end up with strangers living with you.

Once you have purchased your first property and have equity in the property. Most investors will leverage this equity to purchase more properties and increase their cash flow. That’s how large real estate investors acquire so many properties. They don’t use their own money, they use someone else’s which is typically the banks. You just have sure that when you set the rent amount. It covers all expenses and then some

Purchasing a Property to Rent Out

This will require some funds. At the bare minimum, you will require a certain percentage of the purchase price to secure funding for the purchase. This is usually dictated by your finance company and varies. Where I lived. The finance companies wanted a minimum of 25% of the purchase price as a down payment if it's not your primary residence. If you intend to live at the property, then it's just 5%

With rental properties, there is work involved. You will be dealing with both tenant and building issues, and possible neighbor complaints, and can be nothing but a big headache for you unless you hire a property management company that will take care of everything for you. If you hire one of these companies, then yes rental properties can be a truly passive form of income as they will send you money every month if things are set up correctly. But they can take up to 30% or more of the income generated. If you opt to do everything yourself, depending on how many rental units you have, you could be in for a lot of work with a small return, until you sell. That's where you make the majority of money with rental properties. It’s not in the rental income, it’s in the sale of the property. That statement also depends on the location and the purchase price of the property.

I have found when it comes time to sell the property. To maximize your return on your investment. I prefer to sell under the rent-to-own concept. This is where you bring in a tenant with the intention of them buying the property after a certain timeframe. Typically you can get your full asking plus the rental income over that time frame. This will also all come down to the agreement you have in place with the tenant potential buyer.

Another form of passive income through real estate is investing in a real estate investment trust aka Reit. A Reit invests in real estate in several ways, through buying, renting, and supplying the financing for purchases. With Reit investing. You don’t actually own the property. But you buy shares in the properties. Your money is pooled with other investors for the investment

To start investing in REIT’s depending on the REIT, you can start for as little as $100 — $1000. All it takes is opening up a brokerage account and start buying into the REIT that you like.

How Much Money Can You Earn Investing In REITs

When it comes to investing in REITs, you can expect an average return similar to or slightly better than the S&P500. It comes down to the REIT you invest in and how well it’s managed. Just like any form of investing, the more you invest, the more you stand to make, but the more you could stand to lose.

When it comes down to creating a passive form of income. You will need to take the time first and educate yourself in every aspect of what you want to do, to create this income. You also need to assess the risks involved as with any form of investing, nothing is guaranteed.

Living Life Living Free

Shane Lifeman

Please Click "follow" to see my future articles about what I like to refer to as living life living free. I write about living life in general, working from home, establishing personal finances, side hustles and more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# personal finance# real estate# personal investing# real estate investing# money management

Comments / 2

Published by

As a certified life coach, entrepreneur and business consultant for over 20 years. I plan on merging these three topics by writing about topics that are related to succeeding in life, money management, evaluating side hustles, and inspiring people start living the life you want to live.

Dade City, FL
108 followers

More from Shane Lifeman

I Retired Early. The Problems I Now Face

What Do You Do When You Retire Young - You Start A Side Hustle To Help Others. At the ripe old age of 52, 3 months, and 21 days old. On the date of Dec 2nd, 2018. The day before my wife and I was to fly out to marry on a white sandy beach. I officially ended my working career. I was done, I was finished and I was out of there. I had a 33-year working career which didn’t turn out the way I had originally planned. In this career. I had 18 jobs working for 16 different companies. The reason why I had so many jobs. I chose the manufacturing sector for my choice of employment. While working in this sector I went through 4 plant closures and 12 layoffs. On Dec 2nd, 2018 at 5 pm. Being a slave to the grind officially ended for me and I officially launched my new life plan.

Read full story

My Life as a Millionaire vs My Life on $20,000 per year

I always had the illusion of what a millionaire’s lifestyle would be like. Living in a big house, driving an expensive sports car, and eating at the finest restaurants… Then I became a millionaire and this illusion was shattered.

Read full story
13 comments

Why I Left the Rat Race - To Live Free -To Live Life

Growing up. It was ingrained in me. The person who had the nicest house on the street, drove the best cars and dined at the finest restaurants, was who you wanted to strive to be. Me, I wanted to be that person. I wanted to be Them, I wanted to be THE GUY, and nothing less was acceptable. I worked my arse off with everything I did, and I paid the price trying to live what is referred to as the American Dream. Yes The American Dream existed within me, and in a very big way.

Read full story

How I Bought Real Estate With No Down Payment.

When it comes to buying any form of investment. You have to know what you are buying. When it comes to trusting others with my money. I have a very hard time with this. I tend to be hands-on as much as I can. My philosophy when it comes to investing is simple.

Read full story

Starting A Side Hustle - Knowing The Truth

We have all seen the videos and have read the articles. They all claim the same thing. You can earn thousands in just 1 day, all you need to do is this. They then show some screenshots as proof of income to get you thinking that yes, what they are doing actually works. They also give you the impression that if you do what they say, right now, you could have this much money in your bank by tomorrow.

Read full story

How I Put Extra Money In My Pocket Every Month

Yes. The title is not clickbait, and yes I do put about $300 every month into my pocket just by doing this simple technique that costs me in most cases less than $10 and anyone can do it. It’s just that simple.

Read full story

How To Transition To Working Part-Time Only

Are you looking for a successful plan to transition from working full-time to only working part-time? This is how we did it and what worked for us. Back in 2018. I walked away from it all and decided to live the laptop lifestyle and work only part-time. I also only wanted to work, when I wanted to. It was one of the best decisions I had ever made in my life.

Read full story

I Was offered A $220,000/Year Corporate Job —I Said No

I have been living the laptop lifestyle now for almost 3.5 years. That was when I sold my business to pursue semi-retirement. It was also shortly after selling my business that I decided to pursue the side hustle lifestyle and only work when I wanted to, not when I have to. I started with Amazon KDP, publishing my first book in June 2019. Since then I have explored dropshipping, arbitrage, affiliate marketing, and others.

Read full story
4 comments

Trading Time For Money — Is The Purchase Worth it

When I googled the question — How much time does the average person spend working in their lifetime. the answer I received, floored me. The average person will spend 90,000 hours at work over a lifetime or 1/3rd of their lifespan.

Read full story

Side Hustle Secrets

The side hustle culture. It’s all around us, everywhere you look. Make $xxx right now, all you have to do is this. When you check out their article or the video, it’s the same thing, over and over, and contains no real information. You have now wasted 30 minutes of your life, which you will never get back.

Read full story

I Walked Away From The Rat Race Lifestyle

The last job I ever had, was working for a well-known international manufacturing company. I held a key position where I provided technical support for the manufacturing production floor. This position was a salary position where I was financially compensated reasonably well for a 44-hour work week.

Read full story

How To Leave The Rat Race A Winner

I have to say. I had a very lustrous career when I now sit back and reflect. Some of the things that I designed and or implemented changed how some companies did business, not just locally but internationally.

Read full story

Our True Cost Of Living Smaller

After living in our 2500 sqft home of 12 years. We decided to scale back on our living space and lifestyle and moved into a nice park model home located in a snowbird community in Florida. We did this with the intention of purchasing a second seasonal home in Ontario Canada. Our motive for living smaller was to also enter into semi-retirement and to be able to enjoy life while we still had our health. I was 52 and my wife was 46. We also wanted the option of working when we wanted to, not when we have to. We chose these locations simply for the fact that we wanted to experience something different as we have never lived in Florida and only visited Canada for vacations. Our intentions were to hopefully never see snow again.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy