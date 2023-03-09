How I Put Extra Money In My Pocket Every Month

A Proven System That Actually Works

Yes. The title is not clickbait, and yes I do put $300 every month into my pocket just by doing this simple technique that costs me in most cases less than $10 and anyone can do it. It’s just that simple.

I see these posts all over the internet. Make $XXX just do this. Quite honestly, every time I see these headlines and read the articles or watch the YouTube video. They come across as being very scammy and the content creator loses all credibility, at least in my eyes. These are just clickbait to gain views and drive traffic. The articles and videos, just lack substance and any real useful information. They have no real purpose other than putting money into the creator’s pocket.

This method I will go into detail about, came to me while I was waiting in the queue at Star***** of all places. Before I told anyone about my simple technique. I wanted to test it out fully over a three-month timeframe and verify that yes, this system does work. Upon the conclusion of my testing period. I am now able to say that each month I averaged $300 in my pocket at the end of the month and my cost was around $10 to get these funds. You can use this simple technique in many different ways. Though please note that individual results will vary.

While standing in the lineup. Upon entry into my local Star***** establishment. I figured I had about 10 minutes in total from the time I entered the queue to order until I walked out the door with my Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew. This is a ritual that I usually partake in twice a day, Once going to work, the other coming home. Now my weekend ritual is unpredictable.

It was during this oh, I have some time to kill that I decided to log into YouTube and start searching for random things. I figured since I was already at Star*****. I would use that as my search term.

Seconds into viewing the results. I came across a video that was titled How To Make A Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew that’s better than Star*****. I quickly did some calculations on my phone which consisted of taking the total cost of the Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew at $5.65 and multiplying it by the quantity that I would purchase per week. I then multiplied that number by 4 which represented the total amount per month. The calculations look like this

14(quantity per week) x 5.65(the cost per unit) x 4(weeks) = 316.40

That's right. I was spending $316.40 just on Star***** every month. After watching this video during my lunch. I decided instead of heading to Star***** on my way home. I would visit the grocery store instead. The video and the corresponding website provided me with an ingredient list and a full recipe to follow. For less than $10, I was able to purchase all of the ingredients to start making my favorite beverage. It took me no time at all to make my very first Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew and I can honestly say that I preferred my version over the other. I liked it so much more, I decided to enjoy a second one. Before my little experiment. I visited Star***** twice a day because 1- I thought I was saving myself some time and 2- I felt like I deserved it.

If you find yourself in a situation where money is tight, and you find there are never enough hours in the day. Take a step back and re-evaluate your life habits. Using this article as an example. Just switching things around such as making something at home that you use to stand in line for can possibly add $300 in your pocket and free up close to 10 hours per month for example. Just because money and time are tight. This Doesn’t mean you have to go without. Sometimes, even when it comes to finances. You have to think outside the box.

What could you do if you had an extra $300 and 10 more hours available per month? You could then turn around and

  • Pay off debts sooner
  • Invest for the future
  • Invest in yourself
  • Start a side hustle
  • Improve your life quality

The internet is just full of information. Especially when it comes to life hacks such as what this article contains. You just have to go looking for it. If you want to put money in your pocket. Before trying any of these scammy schemes. Try just simply googling various life hacks such as secret recipes or how to make… You could be amazed at how just a simple search could change your life

