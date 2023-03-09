How To Transition To Working Part-Time Only

leaving the rat race behind Photo by Mantas Hesthaven on Unsplash

Are you looking for a successful plan to transition from working full-time to only working part-time? This is how we did it and what worked for us.

Back in 2018. I walked away from it all and decided to live the laptop lifestyle and work only part-time. I also only wanted to work, when I wanted to. It was one of the best decisions I had ever made in my life.

For me to do this, especially financially. I had to make some big changes in my life. I was making low 6 figures for an income. This was above average for the area we lived in, and my lifestyle (which matched my income) showed it. When I left the office for the last time and closed the door. It was one of the best feelings I had ever had. Over four years later, I still have no regrets and consider this one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life. I’m living the life and lifestyle that I always wanted to live.

In order for me to do this walk. I put together an action plan and implemented several things within my life before taking this walk to happiness, they were

Get our finances under control

Created a budget and stuck to it

Downsized our lifestyle and spending habits

Re-evaluated my wants and needs in life

Started living within my means, or just below them

Eliminated all debt

Changed my mindset of not always wanting the latest and greatest

Put in a lot of work a year prior, to make this happen

Removed the word greed from my vocabulary and mindset

And finally, I created a side hustle that would generate a passive income

The things I implemented. I will admit, they are not for everyone nor will they work for everyone, but, they worked for my wife and me. We took the risk and walked away from it all. We now reap the benefits of the lifestyle we now lead, which is living in a beachside community where it’s warm all year round. This has been our dream lifestyle since the day we met.

How Did We Get Our Finances Under Control

This is simple. We adopted a very strict approach to tracking our finances and eliminated all duplicate expenditures and wasteful spending. We literally tracked every penny coming into our household, and what went out and to where. When it came to spending. My wife and I held each other accountable.

How Did We Create Our Budget

I am a numbers person. After streamlining our finances. I figured out how much money we needed to have to live for a year. Once I had that number, I worked it backwards, breaking down the amount per month and then per week. Once the budget was created, we stuck to it with no exceptions. I will admit. We did have to do several adjustments to our budget before we fully

Downsized our lifestyle and spending habits

We didn’t see the need in living in a home which had 2400 sqft of living space, which we only used 25% of so we downsized our living space to something more practical and affordable. This also eliminated the mortgage payment and drastically reduced our utility and property taxes that we were paying as well as in addition to the money we were spending for maintenance and upkeep.

This also increased our available cash flow tremendously. We also stopped going to restaurants numerous times a week and we put ourselves on a weekly spending allowance. If we ran out of money at the beginning of the week and wanted something, guess what. We couldn’t make the purchase no matter how good of a deal it might have been.

Re-evaluated our wants and needs in life

We wanted a nice big house, but we didn’t need it when something more practical would suit our needs. I wanted a nice sports car, but I didn’t need it. The sports car was not practical for us anymore to what we needed from a vehicle. Yes, I got rid of the sports car and bought an SUV

This was the mindset we adopted when we started to re-evaluate our life and the direction we WANTED our life to go in. We made all these decisions because we WANTED freedom within our lives and we based our decisions with that end goal in mind

Started Living Just Below Our Means

This was simple. If we didn’t have the cash for it at the time. We just didn’t do it or buy it, unless it was an emergency. We removed all the impulse spending.

Eliminated all debt

If we were making payments on something, we eliminated it. This meant credit cards, vehicles, personal loans, and even our mortgage. We made it a condition that we had to be debt free, to do our walk to freedom. We became 100% debt free 3 months after starting our journey when we sold our home and purchased something smaller and more suited to our needs, with cash

Changed our mindset

For myself. I had the mindset of — He who dies with the most wins. I changed my mindset too — He who dies with the best memories, truly is the winner in this game called life.

I started asking myself with every purchase I made, is this a want, or a need? I will be honest. There were times when I did purchase some wants after all. No matter what you do, you still need to live life and have some enjoyment in life, and we did.

Put in a lot of work a year prior, to make this happen

I still put in the same amount of working hours per week 50–60hrs. But, I stopped working overtime at my business and only put in a 40hr work week there. I started investing the extra hours that I now had into investigating various side hustles. I then took this newfound knowledge and started working on building an income stream that I could take with me no matter where I was in the world. I thought my business would suffer slightly due to lessening my workload. It didn't

I Removed the word greed from my vocabulary and actions

I think this is self-explanatory. It also changed my outlook on life and my desire to always want more and to never be satisfied with what I already had.

I created a side hustle that would generate a passive income

I spent the time and researched a side hustle that would work for me, and so did my wife. My side hustle of choice at the time was Amazon KDP. Though I don’t make a lot of money from this side hustle in comparison to what others make. The lifestyle my wife and I now lead doesn’t require a huge income stream anymore. We also took some of the funds from liquidating everything and invested in an annuity. This ensures that we will get a certain amount every month. It acts as a supplement to our part-time working income

As I mentioned. This is how we went from working full-time to a part-time work schedule, and only working when we wanted to. This is the blueprint that my wife and I created for us to be able to enter into semi-retirement and create financial freedom for ourselves. A big thing that I did discover was this

You don’t need a lot of money in the bank to have financial freedom, you just need to live within your means, or slightly below them.

