I Was offered A $220,000/Year Corporate Job —I Said No

I have been living the laptop lifestyle now for almost 3.5 years. That was when I sold my business to pursue semi-retirement. It was also shortly after selling my business that I decided to pursue the side hustle lifestyle and only work when I wanted to, not when I have to. I started with Amazon KDP, publishing my first book in June 2019. Since then I have explored dropshipping, arbitrage, affiliate marketing, and others.

In that timeframe. I was able to build up an income that now supports the life I have now. All this while just working part-time at various side hustles. Though the life I now enjoy, is not an extravagant lifestyle. It’s the lifestyle I wanted where I have choices and the freedom to act on those choices

This morning when I checked my inbox I noticed a message that read, employment offer. Though I have vowed never to work for another company again. I was still intrigued enough to open the email and read its contents.

A company had come across a resume of mine that was still on one of the job websites. I updated this resume about 2 months ago and thought it was not visible. The reason why I updated the resume, I don’t really know, but I did.

When I went through the details of the job offer. My decision, never to work for another company again was now under question. The job title was called district manager and there will only be 2 other people above me which consisted of the vice president and the president of the company. It was my dream job. I then started reading the job perks. They went as follows

$220,000 per year starting salary. $10,000 per year increase on months 3,6,9 and 12 for the first year.

4 weeks of paid vacation per year with the option of another 2 weeks of vacation unpaid

Performance bonuses up to $30,000 per year

$7000 moving allowance

Company car allowance of my choice up to $1200 per month

Full medical and dental coverage

And more

This company had already done a background check on me. The only condition was a video conference call and I had to relocate within 10 days.

When I started to talk things over with my wife, the decision was becoming obvious to us both. Less than 30 minutes after opening the email and reading its contents. I simply replied — thanks for the consideration and offer, but at this point in time, I am unable to pursue this type of employment. Basically, I said thanks, but no thanks

Four years ago, my wife and I chose a much simpler lifestyle and removed ourselves from the corporate world. We chased our dream of living in a small beachside community where it’s warm all year round and achieved it. We also set ourselves up to be in a position to only work when we wanted to, not when w

Living Life, Living Free

Shane Lifeman

