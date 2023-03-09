Trading Time For Money — Is The Purchase Worth it

Trading Time For Money Photo by Kevin Ku on Unsplash

When I googled the question — How much time does the average person spend working in their lifetime. the answer I received, floored me

The average person will spend 90,000 hours at work over a lifetime or 1/3rd of their lifespan.

For the majority of my working career. I traded time for money. This is where I would clock in knowing that while I was working. I will receive $XXX per hour in compensation for my time.

When it came time to spend the money I earned while trading time for money. I could say, I could spend like the best of them. If spending money was an Olympic sport, I would qualify for the gold medal. I was a true champion and my bank account was proof

After I googled the question above. It instantly changed my outlook on my finances and how I viewed the money I earned. When it came time to make that big purchase. I started asking myself this question, what is the true cost of this item when it came to my life? How much time at work did I have to serve to make this purchase?

Here’s how I answer that specific question

I remember thinking when I was working I would always think in my head I’m making $X per hour, I can afford things. I wouldn’t take into account the mandatory deductions from my paycheque

I had this situation at work when my boss handed me my paycheque. I looked at the amount of my take-home pay and did a comparison to the number of hours that I worked to achieve this amount on this cheque, I now held in my hands. I wasn’t impressed

When I had this epiphany. I was also in the middle of tracking my finances as well so I was starting to get a reasonably good picture of my spending habits, once again I wasn’t impressed

I was regularly purchasing what I would refer to as luxury or nice-to-have purchases. I would purchase things like 3 coffees per day at $2 per coffee and a case of beer per week at $30 per case. I would also rent movies on demand for a total of $15/week. I would buy my lunches at work, and more

I discovered that on average I was spending around $900/ month or almost $11,000 per year on what I would consider luxury nice-to-have purchases.

Now at the time when all this went down in my life, I was making just under $24,000 per year take home

What I realized was I was spending almost ½ of my working life just to buy these nice-to-have items and I didn’t like that fact at all. It put me in the position of living pay to pay, and I wasn’t able to set any money aside or do anything else like simply enjoying life.

What I started to do from that moment on was justify my purchase with how much of my life I had to sacrifice at work to make this purchase

If I use my true take-home hourly rate at that stage of my life, which was just $11.53/hr, some other examples were

If I purchase a vehicle valued at $24,000. This purchase would equal an entire year of my life working which was 2080 hours

For my morning coffee, I was spending $2184 per year for 3 coffees/per day. I now saw this as 190 working hours of my life. I bought 1 coffee a day instead of 3

The same goes for buying the new iPhone with a price tag of $1700. I now viewed as 148hrs of my working life or almost 1 month of my life. I then purchased a lot cheaper iPhone that wasn’t the latest and greatest. I was surprised to discover everything I wanted to do on the latest and greatest iPhone. I was still able to do it on my older model which was also 40% of the cost of the newer model

I could give you many examples but once I started thinking of luxury nice to have purchases or big ticket items as actual working time and not a dollar amount. It changed my perspective concerning my spending habits

Now if I saw something I wanted, I would do the conversion, and if I still thought it was a good trade-off, I bought it. After all, you still have to live and enjoy life. Now I just spend my hard-earned money, more wisely

Living Life Living Free

Shane Lifeman