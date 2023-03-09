Trading Time For Money — Is The Purchase Worth it

Shane Lifeman

Trading Time For Money

When I googled the question — How much time does the average person spend working in their lifetime. the answer I received, floored me

Google Screen Capture

The average person will spend 90,000 hours at work over a lifetime or 1/3rd of their lifespan.

For the majority of my working career. I traded time for money. This is where I would clock in knowing that while I was working. I will receive $XXX per hour in compensation for my time.

When it came time to spend the money I earned while trading time for money. I could say, I could spend like the best of them. If spending money was an Olympic sport, I would qualify for the gold medal. I was a true champion and my bank account was proof

After I googled the question above. It instantly changed my outlook on my finances and how I viewed the money I earned. When it came time to make that big purchase. I started asking myself this question, what is the true cost of this item when it came to my life? How much time at work did I have to serve to make this purchase?

Old Time Clock for Punching in At Work

Here’s how I answer that specific question

I remember thinking when I was working I would always think in my head I’m making $X per hour, I can afford things. I wouldn’t take into account the mandatory deductions from my paycheque

I had this situation at work when my boss handed me my paycheque. I looked at the amount of my take-home pay and did a comparison to the number of hours that I worked to achieve this amount on this cheque, I now held in my hands. I wasn’t impressed

When I had this epiphany. I was also in the middle of tracking my finances as well so I was starting to get a reasonably good picture of my spending habits, once again I wasn’t impressed

I was regularly purchasing what I would refer to as luxury or nice-to-have purchases. I would purchase things like 3 coffees per day at $2 per coffee and a case of beer per week at $30 per case. I would also rent movies on demand for a total of $15/week. I would buy my lunches at work, and more

I discovered that on average I was spending around $900/ month or almost $11,000 per year on what I would consider luxury nice-to-have purchases.

Now at the time when all this went down in my life, I was making just under $24,000 per year take home

What I realized was I was spending almost ½ of my working life just to buy these nice-to-have items and I didn’t like that fact at all. It put me in the position of living pay to pay, and I wasn’t able to set any money aside or do anything else like simply enjoying life.

What I started to do from that moment on was justify my purchase with how much of my life I had to sacrifice at work to make this purchase

If I use my true take-home hourly rate at that stage of my life, which was just $11.53/hr, some other examples were

If I purchase a vehicle valued at $24,000. This purchase would equal an entire year of my life working which was 2080 hours

For my morning coffee, I was spending $2184 per year for 3 coffees/per day. I now saw this as 190 working hours of my life. I bought 1 coffee a day instead of 3

The same goes for buying the new iPhone with a price tag of $1700. I now viewed as 148hrs of my working life or almost 1 month of my life. I then purchased a lot cheaper iPhone that wasn’t the latest and greatest. I was surprised to discover everything I wanted to do on the latest and greatest iPhone. I was still able to do it on my older model which was also 40% of the cost of the newer model

I could give you many examples but once I started thinking of luxury nice to have purchases or big ticket items as actual working time and not a dollar amount. It changed my perspective concerning my spending habits

Now if I saw something I wanted, I would do the conversion, and if I still thought it was a good trade-off, I bought it. After all, you still have to live and enjoy life. Now I just spend my hard-earned money, more wisely

Living Life Living Free

Shane Lifeman

As a certified life coach, entrepreneur and business consultant for over 20 years. I plan on merging these three topics by writing about topics that are related to succeeding in life, money management, evaluating side hustles, and inspiring people start living the life you want to live.

