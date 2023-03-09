Side Hustle Secrets

The side hustle culture. It’s all around us, everywhere you look. Make $xxx right now, all you have to do is this. When you check out their article or the video, it’s the same thing, over and over, and contains no real information. You have now wasted 30 minutes of your life, which you will never get back

When I watch these videos or read these articles. 99% of the time. I just shake my head. The sad part about this side hustle culture. There are way too many people out there encouraging others to chase a dream after receiving the wrong information, for them. People never qualify themselves when it comes to performing and working a side hustle. They just see the dollar signs and go for it.

Most people have a dream of living a certain lifestyle, for whatever reason, which is fine in my eyes, but they chase this dream by trying to take the easy path and or doing the least amount of work, all while expecting to find the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, which forever eludes them.

People will tend to jump on the bandwagon and or follow certain trends and fail, the reason why they fail. The side hustle that they chose to work at, simply was not for them.

How do you know if a side hustle is right for you?

Over my 30-plus years of working, most of these years included side hustles. Over those 30-plus years, I have learned a few things. The biggest thing I learned was the fact that I was blinded by money. I learned when I chased the money. I never succeeded. If I had success. I was never happy in my life. When I took a job because of the salary. The job never lasted and, when I was working that job. The only thing I received, was a pay cheque.

When I started a side hustle business because I liked the financial potential that it offered, and that was the only reason. I was not happy. In the long run, all my side hustles failed, except for 1, and the business that succeeded. I purchased this business because I saw it as a hobby that I liked, and enjoyed doing, and it took off and did it ever take off.

When it comes to picking the correct side hustle for you. Pick something you will enjoy doing. I always recommend, if you want or need to make some extra money, turn your hobby into a business, or figure out what you enjoy doing.

What the majority of people don’t realize is this. It will take a lot of time and work to get your side hustle off the ground to the point where you are making a profit, and even longer until you can live off of it. Sadly, this is the fact that nobody tells you when you are reading or watching these FURUs (Fake Guru’s) go over the basic details of what’s involved.

The bottom line is. Any side hustle, you can call it any name you want. The fact of the matter is, it’s a business and you should treat it as such.

When you start looking at various side hustles. Look at the side hustle, and answer these simple questions, will I or won’t I enjoy doing this? And, am I willing to put in the time and effort to succeed? If you answer no to even 1 of these questions. My advice is don’t do it, it’s not for you. If the answer is yes. Then take a closer look into the concept and research further. Only after you have researched it fully, and are comfortable, then consider proceeding further and taking the next step.

Tips For Starting A Side Hustle

  • Never start a side hustle business just for the money. You will quickly lose interest and will be on to the next project in no time.
  • Pick a project that you enjoy doing, stick with it, and work on it.
  • Realize that it will take time and effort to succeed
  • Turn your hobby into a business and have fun with it
  • Separate your emotions from your business. Being emotionally tied to your business can destroy you. You could be making emotional decisions, that are not best for you and or your business
  • Know when to call it a day, before it completely ruins you

Having a side hustle can be a great idea to start. But, only if it’s the right fit for you. Don’t have the attitude of- I don’t like what I am doing, but with the money I am making, I can do what I want. Trust me, it’s no way to live your life. I’ve been there and paid the price.

As my wife always says. If you love what you are doing. You will never work another day in your life.

If you enjoy and love what you do, and can make money at it with a side hustle. Success then will only be a question of time. You might not achieve your financial dreams with a big house and fancy car. But, where you will find success though, is success within your life. No financial reward can ever surpass that.

Always remember. He who dies with the most is not the winner. He who dies with the best memories truly is the winner in this game of life

Living Life — Living Free

Shane Lifeman

