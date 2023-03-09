I Walked Away From The Rat Race Lifestyle

Shane Lifeman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FFijn_0lCB3IBl00
Always WorkingPhoto bycharlesdeluvioonUnsplash

The last job I ever had, was working for a well-known international manufacturing company. I held a key position where I provided technical support for the manufacturing production floor. This position was a salary position where I was financially compensated reasonably well for a 44-hour work week.

I was assigned to a team of equally qualified individuals where we were all tasked to do the same goal, keep the production floor running with minimal downtime during our shift.

The team worked well together as each member of the team excelled in different skill sets. The skill that I excelled in was diagnostics. Something happened on the production floor. I was the first person in assessing the situation and then relayed what I figured to be the problem, to the others.

I felt like I was a model employee. I would always show up on time. I never left unless I had finished my tasks at hand which meant there were numerous times I would stay late without compensation, sometimes up to an hour past my scheduled sign-out time

I excelled at my job. I never took any unscheduled time off, always working my 44 hours per week, sometimes more. I also got along great with my fellow team members. I was content performing the job and I was happy with this company.

This all suddenly changed in a matter of several minutes during my 3rd performance review.

When I was hired. It was explained to me the company’s expectations of its employees. I had no problem with these expectations, they seemed reasonable to me. They also explained that within my first year of employment, I would go through 3 performance reviews.

My first 2 performance reviews went well. The company was happy and so was I. I left each review with the reviewer saying to me, just keep on doing what you’re doing. Each review also came with a slight pay increase.

I had now been with this company for a year when I entered the meeting room for my 3rd performance evaluation. Right from the start things were different. Instead of the person giving my review. Sitting at the table was also the human resource manager and my direct supervisor.

My supervisor started the meeting by stating we have a problem and simply stated to me, I’m not a team player. This statement floored me, so I asked him to please explain to me what he meant by this statement. I was shocked by what came out of his mouth next, this is what he said

  • I don’t arrive early, I arrive just minutes before my scheduled start time
  • It’s rare I stay later than my scheduled shift
  • I don’t assist my other team members with their assigned duties and tasks
  • I never answer my phone when the company calls after hours
  • I never volunteer for extra shifts
  • I don’t provide moral support for my other team members

The list went on to include a total of 13 items. The biggest statement he made in this list, now get this, he stated I don’t make the company a priority in my life.

It took me several moments to recover after hearing all this. Once I recovered, I said to myself, ok, now it’s on. I told my supervisor if all this is correct then please answer this for me

  • Do I always arrive before my scheduled shift — His answer — yes, but you should be here at least 45 minutes prior and not 5 minutes
  • Okay, so I arrive 5 minutes before my scheduled start time, Do I start work right away or just hang around — His answer — You start right away but you should be here earlier to socialize with the other employees and team build
  • Do I always answer my phone (which was mine and not a company phone) when I’m working — His answer- yes, but I should be available after hours as well, like other team members
  • Do I always complete all the tasks that I’m assigned, above and beyond what is required and on time — his answer- was yes and sometimes sooner, but then he stated I don’t assist my team members with their assigned tasks. I just leave and go home, especially after hours
  • Do I ever take on extra duties when other team members are absent — his answer- yes you do, but I don’t work extra shifts
  • It was explained to me during the hiring process that my salary was based on a 44-hour work week. Will I be compensated in any manner for working extra shifts and answering my phone when I’m not scheduled to work — his answer — No, but you will be helping the company out
  • Am I not the lowest-paid member on my team — his answer is, yes you are and you will always be unless your attitude changes

This guy then went on to explain how working for this company should be a priority in my life, I should be happy and grateful to be working here. After that last statement, all I heard was just more B.S. and I just let him ramble as my mind was already made up.

Once he finished, then it was my turn. I then spoke calmly as I spoke and asked. Just so I understand this correctly. I have to be available to the company 247 whenever they call and or need me. I am to sacrifice time away from my home life so I can come in early and or stay late just to… socialize. I am to assist other team members when they have problems whenever needed, even though they are compensated more than I am. I am to stick around later than what’s needed until everyone is all finished, even though there is nothing I can assist in. I won’t be compensated any more than my salary for working more hours… His answer to all this was just, yes

I ended the meeting by saying, starting right now I’m taking my 2 weeks owed vacation time, and also right now consider this time to be my 2 weeks’ notice, I am terminating my employment with this company.

They were all shocked when I said this. My supervisor said, you can’t do this, what are you going to do for employment, the company needs people like you. To this I replied — I don’t really care as I have and always will have options. I grabbed several personal items from my desk and walked out, without looking back

I decided to take several weeks off. The company called several times leaving a message which I never even listened to, I just deleted them. I sent out several resumes and received an interview very quickly. It was during this interview that I made the decision never to work for another company again. The interview went well until they mention that the job was shift work. They were 12 hours shifts with what was referred to as a rapid rotation over a 2-week cycle. They then mentioned that the company has set up a training program so I can establish my home life to accommodate these shifts. I simply turned them down. Since that interview to this day, I have remained self-employed and never looked back

Living Life — Living Free

Shane Lifeman

Please Click "follow" to see my future articles about what I like to refer to as living life living free. I write about living life in general, working from home, establishing personal finances, side hustles and more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# business# corporate life# work life balance# leaving the corporate world# quiet quitting

Comments / 0

Published by

As a certified life coach, entrepreneur and business consultant for over 20 years. I plan on merging these three topics by writing about topics that are related to succeeding in life, money management, evaluating side hustles, and inspiring people start living the life you want to live.

Dade City, FL
63 followers

More from Shane Lifeman

How I Bought Real Estate With No Down Payment.

When it comes to buying any form of investment. You have to know what you are buying. When it comes to trusting others with my money. I have a very hard time with this. I tend to be hands-on as much as I can. My philosophy when it comes to investing is simple.

Read full story

Starting A Side Hustle - Knowing The Truth

We have all seen the videos and have read the articles. They all claim the same thing. You can earn thousands in just 1 day, all you need to do is this. They then show some screenshots as proof of income to get you thinking that yes, what they are doing actually works. They also give you the impression that if you do what they say, right now, you could have this much money in your bank by tomorrow.

Read full story

Real Estate Passive Income — The Truth

Do You Want To Earn Passive Income, Then Ask Yourself These Questions. What are your goals when it comes to passive income. Are you willing to invest any finances to generate this income.

Read full story
2 comments

How I Put Extra Money In My Pocket Every Month

Yes. The title is not clickbait, and yes I do put $300 every month into my pocket just by doing this simple technique that costs me in most cases less than $10 and anyone can do it. It’s just that simple.

Read full story

How To Transition To Working Part-Time Only

Are you looking for a successful plan to transition from working full-time to only working part-time? This is how we did it and what worked for us. Back in 2018. I walked away from it all and decided to live the laptop lifestyle and work only part-time. I also only wanted to work, when I wanted to. It was one of the best decisions I had ever made in my life.

Read full story

I Was offered A $220,000/Year Corporate Job —I Said No

I have been living the laptop lifestyle now for almost 3.5 years. That was when I sold my business to pursue semi-retirement. It was also shortly after selling my business that I decided to pursue the side hustle lifestyle and only work when I wanted to, not when I have to. I started with Amazon KDP, publishing my first book in June 2019. Since then I have explored dropshipping, arbitrage, affiliate marketing, and others.

Read full story
4 comments

Trading Time For Money — Is The Purchase Worth it

When I googled the question — How much time does the average person spend working in their lifetime. the answer I received, floored me. The average person will spend 90,000 hours at work over a lifetime or 1/3rd of their lifespan.

Read full story

Side Hustle Secrets

The side hustle culture. It’s all around us, everywhere you look. Make $xxx right now, all you have to do is this. When you check out their article or the video, it’s the same thing, over and over, and contains no real information. You have now wasted 30 minutes of your life, which you will never get back.

Read full story

How To Leave The Rat Race A Winner

I have to say. I had a very lustrous career when I now sit back and reflect. Some of the things that I designed and or implemented changed how some companies did business, not just locally but internationally.

Read full story

Our True Cost Of Living Smaller

After living in our 2500 sqft home of 12 years. We decided to scale back on our living space and lifestyle and moved into a nice park model home located in a snowbird community in Florida. We did this with the intention of purchasing a second seasonal home in Ontario Canada. Our motive for living smaller was to also enter into semi-retirement and to be able to enjoy life while we still had our health. I was 52 and my wife was 46. We also wanted the option of working when we wanted to, not when we have to. We chose these locations simply for the fact that we wanted to experience something different as we have never lived in Florida and only visited Canada for vacations. Our intentions were to hopefully never see snow again.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy