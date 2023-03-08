How To Leave The Rat Race A Winner

Just Remember the 4R’s. It’s simpler than you think.

Always Working Photo by Andreas Klassen on Unsplash

I have to say. I had a very lustrous career when I now sit back and reflect. Some of the things that I designed and or implemented changed how some companies did business, not just locally but internationally.

Over the years. I have worked at some very well-known manufacturing companies. Though my background is in robotic engineering where I specialized in programming automated machinery. I wanted to excel and succeed in all levels of the company.

My Rat Race Experience

When I took my very first manufacturing job. I set myself a goal. I wanted to be very knowledgeable in every department related to the manufacturing process, and I succeeded in my goal. Then I set my sites on joining the management team. I wanted to climb to the top rung of the corporate ladder, and I did.

It took a lot of dedication to the company, hard work, and sacrifices. There were many times when I would stay late, bring my work home with me to work away on a project over the weekend, on my own time so I could impress my boss, unpaid of course. Some weeks I worked so many hours that if I calculated my hourly wage. It would be half my regular hourly wage. I did this to make an impression. I wanted to be known as being THE GUY.

I worked like this as it was instilled in me at a young age to be a company man, and I was.

I received a sense of accomplishment from 3 sources. On very rare occasions, I would hear the words, good job, or keep up the good work. I would receive a token pay increase of $0.25 per hour. The biggest sense of accomplishment and pride came when I witnessed the company grow and expand.

It was also an awesome feeling when one day I witnessed one particular plant manager pull up in his brand-new Rolls Royce. He paid for the Rolls with his bonus, which I helped put in his pocket. The Rolls was an amazing vehicle to see. It inspired me to do more. When I received my bonus. I spent it all on my wife when I took her out to dinner. After all she deserved an evening out after spending so many dinners at home alone while I worked.

I spent 25 years of my life, living like this. I received a nice paycheque, most of the time. I was even able to buy a house and pay it off over my working career, as well as several cars. With the money I earned. I was even able to take my wife and family on a vacation once a year. That is whenever I was able to take a vacation. It was a nice comfortable life. It was a lifestyle that I was told growing up that everyone strives to have.

I recall one day after working I think 21 years in the rat race. My co-worker who had the office in front of me didn’t show up for work one morning. By the end of the week, another person whom the company had just hired, occupied his office. I was told that John had passed away from a heart attack. John was only 41 years old. I remember feeling sorry for his wife and kids. I recalled the company asked for donations to help out John’s family, as he was the main earner in the family. We raised around $2500 for John’s family and the company matched it. The company was a multi Billion dollar company

It was right around this time that I started to put a plan together. An idea started to form in my head. I started working on a way where I would win this rat race, and I think I figured it out. I knew I could work like I was already doing and retire in another 10 years, or I had another option, thanks to my wife.

My Plan Thanks To My Wife

One morning while I was enjoying my morning coffee with my wife. My wife looked at me and just asked me “when will we ever have enough and call it quits so we can enjoy what we have already”. To be honest, this question totally caught me off guard. I was raised and lived by the rule that there was no such thing as ever having enough when there is always more out there to get. Then a light went off in my head and the solution came to me. I finally figured out how to win the rat race. I couldn’t wait until the morning so I could go in and tell my boss my new idea.

The next morning when I pulled into my assigned parking spot (A perk of the job I held). I was in a really good mood. I had texted my boss earlier and I couldn’t wait to have a sit-down meeting with him and the department manager first thing. I was excited to share my new plan.

The meeting that I had with my boss and the department manager didn’t go exactly as I had planned. In fact, the meeting was shorter than I had anticipated. When I told them my plan, both congratulated me. Shortly afterward I was escorted to my car with a full 2 weeks paid vacation. I was finally a truly happy man. The meeting came to an abrupt end when I uttered just 2 words, I Quit.

That’s what I did to place first in the rat race, was to quit the race while I was still in the lead. I wanted to go out a winner and I did.

When is Enough, Enough

When my wife asked me the question when is enough, enough. I looked around at what we already had accomplished, together. That’s when I told her, we have enough already. We had everything that we already wanted and needed in life, but couldn’t enjoy due to living our lives in the rat race. I also realized that what we didn’t have, we didn’t really need. That’s when I also asked myself the question, Why did I work like I did? This question I just couldn’t answer

The only way to win the rat race is to quit and walk away. Society as we know it was built on the concept of always wanting more, and never being satisfied with what you have. This is also known as another word…Greed

Once you realize that you are caught up in the never-ending wheel of the rat race. You will start to realize that no matter how much you work, or how much money you make. It’s never enough. This is because your lifestyle grows with your income.

The 4R’s

So how can you get out of the rat race as a winner? The first step is to enter the Rat Race Rehab n Recovery also known as the 4R’s.

The 4R’s starts off with 4 simple steps, also known as the 4R’s

R eadily admit that you have a problem

eadily admit that you have a problem R educe spending and take control of your finances

educe spending and take control of your finances R eally start to live within your means

eally start to live within your means Realize and appreciate what you already have

Once you start to practice the 4 steps of the 4R system. You will start to see your life improve in several ways

Better relationships with everyone, as you will be able to spend quality time with friends and family instead of working all the time

I started discovering things I liked doing, as I now had the time due to not working as much

My attitude changed towards working. When I worked, I now worked because I wanted to, not because I had to

Start to enjoy life and everything that it can offer. Since I was working less, I had more time for what’s important

I no longer lived to work, but worked to live

I now had the freedom to explore what I wanted to do

You can be a winner in the rat race as well. Just live by the 4R’s and remember it’s all about

Living Life — Living Free

Shane Lifeman

Please Click "follow" to see my future articles about what I like to refer to as living life living free. I write about living life in general, working from home, establishing personal finances, side hustles and more.