Our True Cost Of Living Smaller

Living Small But Living Large

After living in our 2500 sqft home of 12 years. We decided to scale back on our living space and lifestyle and moved into a nice park model home located in a snowbird community in Florida. We did this with the intention of purchasing a second seasonal home in Ontario Canada. Our motive for living smaller was to also enter into semi-retirement and to be able to enjoy life while we still had our health. I was 52 and my wife was 46. We also wanted the option of working when we wanted to, not when we have to. We chose these locations simply for the fact that we wanted to experience something different as we have never lived in Florida and only visited Canada for vacations. Our intentions were to hopefully never see snow again.

One of the questions we got asked by family and friends was how much were are expenses when it came to living this smaller and simpler lifestyle in two totally different locations and, countries. After some debate between my wife and I. We’ve decided to finally talk about these numbers.

After living this lifestyle for a bit. I feel like I have a good grasp on the financials when it comes to doing something like this. When someone escapes the hot weather for a cooler climate. It's referred to as a firebird.

Before entering into this "smaller" home lifestyle. As I mentioned, our previous home had just over 2400 sqft of living space, and we had a nice amount of equity in this property, it was also just the two of us living there and we used just 20% of the available living space. Between our mortgage, credit card debt, car and business loans (we were both self employed). We were approximately $250,000 in debt and barely making ends meet. No matter what we did. We could not improve our financial position.

When we entered the "smaller" home lifestyle, we liquidated everything. We sold our home and businesses, as well as our vehicles that had the loans on them, and paid cash for 2-vehicles that were more practical and better suited to our new lifestyle. Yes. I got rid of the sports car for an SUV. We entered the "smaller" home lifestyle with no debt and money in the bank due to us liquidating. Going this route enabled us to pay cash for our homes and vehicles and were also able to put some money away. Gone were the credit card bills, vehicle payments, and any outstanding loans, this included our mortgage. All of which consumed almost 75% of our total take-home income.

When it comes to choosing a lifestyle. Everyone's situation and needs are different. With this article. I will be discussing both of our homes so you can get a true understanding of at least what we did and our expenditures. All funds are in USD.

Our Homes

Our Northern home was where we planned on spending the summer months. We purchased a 2014 Gulf Stream Innsubrink park model home. Our living space was a total of 396 sqft. It was small to say the least. It had 1 bedroom with an option of turning the living room into a second bedroom by closing a dividing wall. We also had a full-sized kitchen, dining area, living room, and bathroom. For this unit, we paid $24,000 all in. This also included delivery to our site and setup. This unit was modern and very comfortable for 2 people...only

Our Florida home was older but larger. We purchased a 1986 mobile home that had been fully redone with approximately 840 sqft of living space and was already onsite in an established community. The unit consisted of 2 bedrooms as well as 2 full bathrooms (we opted for this option due to knowing that family and friends will be visiting and staying for possibly several weeks at a time. The Florida property was also going to be our primary residence. The purchase price for this unit was $19,550.

With both locations, we had to pay park fees. These fees included access to all park amenities. Our Florida property amenities are the nicer out of the two. The fees were $4950/year for Florida. Our Northern home park fees were $3985/year.

For both places, the only utility that the fees included was for the water and sewage. Everything else we had to pay ourselves.

Here is the breakdown rounded up. Also, these fees are for the monthly average that we spent during our stay at each location

Electricity — Ontario — $88, Florida $52

Internet — Ontario $95, Florida $55

Cell Phones — Ontario $165, Florida $58 (2 lines)

Propane — Ontario $38, Florida — $17- both places used propane for cooking and heating

Groceries — Ontario $410, Florida $300

Gas for the vehicles — Ontario $275, Florida $140 (total for 2 vehicles)

Insurance For the Homes — Ontario — $85, Florida $50

Maintenance and upkeep — $0 nothing needed to be done to either unit for the length of time we owned both places

We tried to spend an equal amount of time between the two homes. We would keep the services active but shut them off when they weren’t required.

With us living smaller this way enabled us to enjoy the warm weather all year round and experience both Canadian and the USA lifestyles and enjoy both countries fully.

If you are thinking of scaling back on your lifestyle footprint as we did. This will give you an idea of the monthly living costs that we had. For us, It is by far a cheaper lifestyle as our total average monthly expenses totaled an average for the 6 months we lived in Ontario — $1046 and, for the 6 months we resided in Florida $617. In addition to these amounts, we averaged per month in park fees of $744. We had to pay the park fee's in both places for the entire year. With everything, all added up. To keep a roof over our heads and food on our table, the yearly cost to our lifestyle is $20,500 or $1708/month. These totals are all-inclusive, except for our entertainment.

What this lifestyle did for us was eliminate all of our debts, costing us over $4125/month. Also, our average cost in relation to utilities was also a lot higher as well when it came to our original property. In regards to the park fees. They were similar to what we were paying in property taxes, and that's how I viewed these. Overall I would say our yearly living expenses were reduced by approximately $29,000. We were also able to turn around and live in a warm climate all year round. Another thing that we did was set ourselves up with an annuity in relation to the equity we received from the sale of the property and businesses. Due to us doing this, we now receive a monthly payment that supplements any earnings (We both work part-time online now). Having this annuity enabled us to scale back on our working schedule and now only work when we want to. This is what living smaller did for us

So now that you are familiar with our cost of living when it comes to our choices of living smaller and simpler. If you are thinking about downscaling your lifestyle as we did. I will say that everyone's situation is different. What is good for us, might not be good for yourself. Before making any major lifestyle changes do your research.

Shane Lifeman

