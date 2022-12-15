Mum influencer shows inside of the messy home to ‘keep it real’

Shams

An influencer has caused controversy after uploading videos of her messy house to show the reality of being a parent. Taylor Paul, a mother of two, posted the controversial house tour on TikTok, where she was faced with a variety of differing comments about the state of her home, according to Kidspot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mC5Hy_0jjPWZkf00
Photo byTaylorfrankiepaul / Tiktok

She is most known for her Instagram aspirational parenting material, which includes matching family outfits, a clean home, and vacations that also include luxury resorts and private jets. Her TikTok page, on the other hand, is less visually appealing, providing a behind-the-scenes look at life with two young children.

The mother starts the house tour in this footage by noting, "Your room is a reflection of your mind." She then shows her husband and son sitting on the couch in the midst of a mess. There are blankets on the rug, as well as several bags and odd piles of items on the furniture and floors. Taylor then brings the audience into the kitchen, where things quickly escalate.

There's a highchair with food still on it, clothing on the floor, and the island bench missing. Moving over to her daughter's room, she notices a similar "floordrobe," as well as toys thrown everywhere. She and her husband's bedroom is equally disorganized, and her daughter is shown sitting on their unmade bed.

A trail of things takes us into the bathroom, where Taylor appears in the mirror, surrounded by make-up and hair supplies on the counter. As viewers offered their thoughts, opinions were mixed. "My OCD can't right now," one person commented. "My anxiety reached a new level," remarked another.

"This is disgusting and just lazy," said a third. And a few others recommended Taylor outsource part of her work, to which Taylor replied, "No way. Is it time to seek help?" and "Please clean up after yourself or have someone else do it. It will only worsen." One viewer was harsher, telling the mother, "Really not difficult to put things back after using them.”

There were murmurs of support among the criticism. "This made me feel so much better," wrote one viewer. "I feel like influencers only share when their house is picture-perfect, and it makes me feel like a failure as a mother." It really does get like that at times, and it only takes a little time to get there."

@taylorfrankiepaul

jealous I’m so clear headed?

♬ big weenie - ♡

Others agreed, with one adding, "This is really true, thank you for your vulnerability. I'm glad I'm not alone. Being a mother is demanding, and the house often takes a back seat. You're a good mom." "I thank you for sharing this. This is how I look at times as well. "I literally work seven days a week," claimed another.

"From one mother to another, I feel noticed and not alone. "I just wanted to say thank you," one person commented. Others just expressed their support, saying, "People are quick to criticize people's lives... girl, just do you, I'm here for it."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# home# tiktok# influencer# family# parenting

Comments / 4

Published by

Life is fast and is about here and now. All about the moment, what is happening around you and what is near you. So I live the moment, capture the moment and try to document the moment

3902 followers

More from Shams

Mom is shocked to find two black eyes staring out from inside Christmas tree

Mom looked into the branches of her Christmas tree, and she found a stunning holiday discovery, and TikTokers are freaking out. Gina (@gina premmama) received over 2.5 million views, 185,000 likes, and almost 4,000 comments after posting the beautiful Christmas video on her Instagram account.

Read full story
44 comments

World's Tallest Woman Sets Three New Guinness World Records

Rumeysa Gelgi of Turkey is already well-known. She was previously recognized as the tallest teen alive in 2014, and last October she broke the record for the tallest woman living. Her most recent measurement verified her height of 215.16 cm (7ft 0.7in), and her worldwide fame has reached dizzying heights.

Read full story
32 comments

A young mum has been diagnosed with terminal cancer after suffering from back pain and severe headaches

A young mother has said that she was diagnosed with cancer after doctors misdiagnosed her back pain as pregnancy pains. Mazeda Aktar, 29, was diagnosed with fatal cancer after hospital workers rejected her worries. Dina, the mother of two, claimed she suffered from back problems and bad headaches for months. And, with each visit to A&E in severe pain, the mother's worries were dismissed.

Read full story
36 comments

Brother refused to allow Sister to prepare food for her fussy teenage daughters

The Christmas season brings many families together to celebrate and spend quality time together. It's a time that many people look forward to since spending time together is something that doesn't happen very frequently. Families spend a significant amount of time in the kitchen cooking and preparing meals, as well as decorating their houses to make the event more special.

Read full story
11 comments

Mother says 'I booked a first-class plane seat for my child and was shouted at by furious passengers'

A mother who booked a first-class aircraft ticket for her toddler claims she provoked fury from fellow passengers despite her child behaving well on the journey. The mother's choice to fly with her toddler followed heated online arguments about whether parents should travel with children at all, let alone in first class. The unnamed mom booked the ticket, sure that her three-year-old would be OK.

Read full story
127 comments

The Christmas tree couple planted 44 years ago now stands at 50ft in the front garden

A Christmas tree planted in 1978 has grown to become a neighborhood attraction over the years. Avril and Christopher Rowlands placed a £6 fir outside their front window 44 years ago to celebrate their first Christmas together in their new house.

Read full story
2 comments

Nanny who initially "hated" her Boss, fell in love with the single dad and married him - despite a 20-year age gap

People meet their partners in a variety of settings, including schools, bars, and dating applications. But meeting your significant other while answering a job post - especially to be someone's children's nanny - is an unusual thing.

Read full story
11 comments

Mum who thought she'd never be able to have children used fertility medication and ended up with quintuplets

A mother who was afraid she would never be able to have children used infertility medicine and ended up with quintuplets. Hannah Merton, 23, and her husband Jacob, 24, were afraid she was infertile, so she took ovulation booster medicine.

Read full story
7 comments

Woman Quits Job to Take Care of Boyfriend as Part of ‘Stay At Home Girlfriend’ Trend

Women are no longer expected to stay at home and depend on their partners' salaries. Furthermore, many women are now financially independent of their relationships. A recent TikTok trend, however, revealed that a group of women have an entirely different perspective on the same.

Read full story
4 comments

Mum outraged after her 7-year-old daughter refused school lunch because she’s wearing spaghetti straps

A mother is upset after her seven-year-old daughter was refused lunch at school because she was clothed in "inappropriate" clothing. The small girl was brought to the nurse's office to complete her lunch after being dress coded for wearing 'spaghetti straps,' but the nurse was apparently on calls the entire time. TikTok user thisisharlie questioned whether she was allowed to finish her meal during a chat with her daughter that was recorded and posted to TikTok.

Read full story
164 comments

Mom thought son needed glasses, but his headaches were a symptom of something worse: “mother’s worst fear”

A mother called her son's shocking diagnosis a "mother's worst fear." Sophie Hunt's five-year-old son began experiencing headaches, and she suspected he needed glasses.

Read full story
36 comments

Woman says People think she's mad as got pregnant three months after giving birth

Every parent understands how difficult it is to care for a newborn. With little sleep and a full plate, making sure your child is fed, well-rested, and happy might seem difficult. But one woman's situation is even more difficult, as she claimed that she became pregnant just three months after giving birth and is now raising two children under the age of two.

Read full story
43 comments

Woman's 'beautiful' act after spotting stranger crying alone in a restaurant

It's important to have a kind shoulder to weep on after a stressful day. But kindness came from an unexpected source for one woman who was going through a difficult moment. The concerned artist burst into tears while eating dinner alone, much to the chagrin of a group of friends seated next to her.

Read full story
11 comments

Mum was scolded by her mother-in-law for trying to buy used Christmas presents

Many families are fearing Christmas due to the cost of the living problem, which has driven others to get creative with their gift-giving, whether by making their own or buying used products.

Read full story
9 comments

Dad slammed after forcing daughter to cook in 'traditional role'

A father has come under criticism after admitting that he forced his daughter cook supper for a friend he called over since his wife was too 'nauseous' to cook for them - but he thought he'd done nothing wrong, claiming that 'we just follow a tradition that argues for certain responsibilities within the family.'

Read full story
34 comments

Foster mother cared for 92 children over 19 years and get paid 50p an hour

John Lewis' Christmas ads never fail to good heart, and this year's included a serious message, with the company teaming up with children's charity. It shows a man's quest to learn to skateboard in time for Ellie's birth.

Read full story
13 comments

Laura Nuttall's family celebrates Christmas early after news her cancer has spread: “we'll just push Christmas early”

A young woman with terminal cancer enjoyed Christmas with her family early this year after finding that her tumor had spread. Laura Nuttall, 22, of Lancashire, was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in 2018 after having a routine eye exam and was given just 12 months to live.

Read full story

Woman Who Married Rag Doll Says there is Relationship "Hanging By A Thread": ‘I found out through a friend’

A lady who "married" a rag doll has now claimed that their relationship is "hanging by a thread" since her handmade spouse reportedly cheated on her. According to The Daily Mail, the 37-year-old woman is Meirivone Rocha Moraes, who is getting ready to celebrate her one-year wedding anniversary with the rag doll, Marcelo.

Read full story
384 comments

Man claims he married a 32-year-old Woman when he was 15 describes the moment he knew it was abuse

A TikToker has turned to the social media network to talk about his experience marrying a 32-year-old lady at the age of 15 - and when he realized it was sexual assault. On TikTok, the man goes by the handle Chazanator and routinely posts videos discussing his real-life experiences in the aim of helping others. He recently revealed that he was married at the age of 15 and that he now considers the incident to be sexual assault.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy