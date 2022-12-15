Mum influencer shows inside of the messy home to ‘keep it real’

An influencer has caused controversy after uploading videos of her messy house to show the reality of being a parent. Taylor Paul, a mother of two, posted the controversial house tour on TikTok, where she was faced with a variety of differing comments about the state of her home, according to Kidspot.

Photo by Taylorfrankiepaul / Tiktok

She is most known for her Instagram aspirational parenting material, which includes matching family outfits, a clean home, and vacations that also include luxury resorts and private jets. Her TikTok page, on the other hand, is less visually appealing, providing a behind-the-scenes look at life with two young children.

The mother starts the house tour in this footage by noting, "Your room is a reflection of your mind." She then shows her husband and son sitting on the couch in the midst of a mess. There are blankets on the rug, as well as several bags and odd piles of items on the furniture and floors. Taylor then brings the audience into the kitchen, where things quickly escalate.

There's a highchair with food still on it, clothing on the floor, and the island bench missing. Moving over to her daughter's room, she notices a similar "floordrobe," as well as toys thrown everywhere. She and her husband's bedroom is equally disorganized, and her daughter is shown sitting on their unmade bed.

A trail of things takes us into the bathroom, where Taylor appears in the mirror, surrounded by make-up and hair supplies on the counter. As viewers offered their thoughts, opinions were mixed. "My OCD can't right now," one person commented. "My anxiety reached a new level," remarked another.

"This is disgusting and just lazy," said a third. And a few others recommended Taylor outsource part of her work, to which Taylor replied, "No way. Is it time to seek help?" and "Please clean up after yourself or have someone else do it. It will only worsen." One viewer was harsher, telling the mother, "Really not difficult to put things back after using them.”

There were murmurs of support among the criticism. "This made me feel so much better," wrote one viewer. "I feel like influencers only share when their house is picture-perfect, and it makes me feel like a failure as a mother." It really does get like that at times, and it only takes a little time to get there."

Others agreed, with one adding, "This is really true, thank you for your vulnerability. I'm glad I'm not alone. Being a mother is demanding, and the house often takes a back seat. You're a good mom." "I thank you for sharing this. This is how I look at times as well. "I literally work seven days a week," claimed another.

"From one mother to another, I feel noticed and not alone. "I just wanted to say thank you," one person commented. Others just expressed their support, saying, "People are quick to criticize people's lives... girl, just do you, I'm here for it."