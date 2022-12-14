Mom is shocked to find two black eyes staring out from inside Christmas tree

Mom looked into the branches of her Christmas tree, and she found a stunning holiday discovery, and TikTokers are freaking out. Gina (@gina premmama) received over 2.5 million views, 185,000 likes, and almost 4,000 comments after posting the beautiful Christmas video on her Instagram account.

Photo by Cottonbro Studio / Pexels

Gina's holiday find is generating a stir on TikTok, much like the "Grinch" parent who went viral for revealing the items she'll never give her kids for Christmas. Gina's video simply captioned "Help!!!!!," begins more like a terrifying horror film than a feel-good Christmas movie. As the mother carefully inserts a broom handle into the tree, she draws back the branches, revealing two beady eyes staring back at her.

As Michael Bublé's "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" plays overtop, the small creature sits still, obviously as terrified as Gina. Gina later informed her followers that the animal had not been injured and had been securely released outside after being captured.

“I would [have] died on the spot…”

Thousands of TikTokers rushed to the comments section to respond to Gina's shocking video. “One of my biggest fears lol,” one user wrote. “I would have destroyed the whole tree in a panic 😳😂😂,” another user commented. “The way I would’ve simply set the whole tree on fire,” wrote one user.

“I would [have] died on the spot,” shared another. However, several TikTokers found the small creature cute rather than frightening. “Aww bless 🥰 set a humane trap and let him loose outside 🥰,” one user wrote. “Omg it’s so cute. Name it and keep it 🥰,” begged another user.

“Why can’t things like this happen to me 😭 he’s so cute,” commented another. “It’s not a Christmas tree it’s a Christmouse tree,” joked one user. Fortunately, no creatures were hurt in the creation of this viral holiday moment, and Gina's little Christmas guest will survive to see another day.