Mother says 'I booked a first-class plane seat for my child and was shouted at by furious passengers'

A mother who booked a first-class aircraft ticket for her toddler claims she provoked fury from fellow passengers despite her child behaving well on the journey. The mother's choice to fly with her toddler followed heated online arguments about whether parents should travel with children at all, let alone in first class. The unnamed mom booked the ticket, sure that her three-year-old would be OK.

Photo by Kieferpix / Istockphoto

She had previously traveled with him without incident, but her other passengers were upset about having to seat next to a child, according to the Mirror. The unidentified mother took to Reddit to share her travel ordeal, writing: "My husband, child (nearly 3), and I was flying across the country for Thanksgiving.

"Because we could afford it thanks to a great raise my husband recently received, we decided to spend on first-class tickets for the trip." "My child has always been a good flyer and has flown frequently in her short life." She's never been disruptive or cried on an airplane, even this one. She's fantastic at staying in her seat and telling us when she wants to use the restroom, eat, or play with a toy. She sat and calmly played the whole flight, only getting up to use the restroom."

Despite the fact that the child was on her best behavior and did not bother other passengers, one person was furious at the mother for seating her child in first class, and he protested to the cabin crew on board. The mother explained: "The issue concerned another first-class passenger. We boarded early since my husband is handicapped, and when another first-class passenger noticed us, he started staring."

We take off, and everything is OK. My child fell asleep in the middle of coloring [sic], and my hubby is sleeping off. I'm listening to music when I feel a tap on the back of my shoulder. "It was the guy who scowled at us as he boarded, and before I could say anything, he informed me that children were not permitted in first class and that we needed to go to our real seats."

To avoid a confrontation, the parent asked the flight attendant to handle the man's complaint since she was 'uncomfortable.' Things appeared to be resolved, but the man remained enraged. The flight attendant arrived and informed him that we were in the exact seats that we had paid for, and he was requested to sit back down and not disturb us again. He did return to his seat, but as we were getting off the plane, he said something to me that I was a 'fat c***' and that he pays too much money for first class to be surrounded by children."

"My baby was the only kid in 1st class, and she didn't misbehave or even scream so at first I felt like I was in the right," the mother said, "but after chatting to relatives at Thanksgiving many of them advised me that we should book economy next time because people pay extra to rest in 1st class." "Are we a******s for traveling first class with our toddler?"

Many people flocked to the Reddit post's comments section to defend the mother's decision, with one writing: "Even if your child did cry, it wouldn't have mattered because you paid and are entitled to the seats you paid for... if they don't want to be around children/other people that bad - they can go somewhere else."