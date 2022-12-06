The Christmas tree couple planted 44 years ago now stands at 50ft in the front garden

A Christmas tree planted in 1978 has grown to become a neighborhood attraction over the years. Avril and Christopher Rowlands placed a £6 fir outside their front window 44 years ago to celebrate their first Christmas together in their new house.

Photo by Istock Photo / Lucigerma

The tree has grown to 50 feet and now towers over their four-bedroom house. It's been so beautifully decorated throughout the years, with 3,000 Christmas lights now, that when it's turned on every December, it's the only holiday lighting in Inkberrow, Worcestershire.

Despite the cost of energy has risen, they have no intentions to stop what has become an annual tradition. 'After two years of rather scaled-down versions owing to Covid, we're going to bring the tree back to its full glory this year,' said retired TV writer Avril.

Our power supplier actually offered us £100 off our bill a couple of years ago, so we're going to request the same this year because you never know till you ask. 'It just wouldn't be Christmas without it, it has been a tradition for so long now that we wouldn't even conceive of canceling it.'

'During Covid, it functioned as a beacon of light, and I believe people still require that now.' The only thing we didn't do was serve coffee from our garage; instead, we hired a mobile van to do so. 'There was also a vintage children's funfair, and we aim to have raised a significant amount of money for charity.' We're working for a good cause; therefore, we won't be deterred by rising energy prices.

'There were thousands of people there, so we didn't want to let anyone down.' Because the tree is so big, a nearby farmer gives Avril and Christopher his cherry picker to help them in decorating it. The tree has helped the couple raise tens of thousands of pounds for charity from well-wishers who come to see the incredible fir that can be seen for miles.