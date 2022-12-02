Mum who thought she'd never be able to have children used fertility medication and ended up with quintuplets

Shams

A mother who was afraid she would never be able to have children used infertility medicine and ended up with quintuplets. Hannah Merton, 23, and her husband Jacob, 24, were afraid she was infertile, so she took ovulation booster medicine.

Photo by Hannah Merton

And it was a bigger success than they could have expected. Philomena, Evangeline, Meredith, Gideon, and Elliot were delivered prematurely at only 25 weeks after she became pregnant with five children. The little wonders weighed from 1lb 13oz to 1lb 4oz apiece and had a difficult beginning. Meredith, the smallest of the quints, died at the age of three days due to a fatal brain bleed.

It took a year for her four brothers and sisters to be reunited at home since Gideon was hospitalized after suffering a collapsed lung. They recently celebrated their second birthday, and despite the demanding job of caring for four small children, Hannah said she "wouldn't change it for the world." Hannah, a stay-at-home mom, stated, "Having a lot of children is scary and hectic, but it's so much joy."

True, I have a lot on my plate. "However, my heart is even more full, and I wouldn't have it any other way." I was infertile, so I took medicine to help me ovulate, and it worked better than we had hoped. We were told at the time that I had a 1% chance of having triplets nobody considered the possibility of having four, many alone five babies because it was so remote.

"When I found out there were five, I was really taken aback and felt every emotion imaginable. It was love at first sight when I saw them in the NICU, but I couldn't stand leaving them there, so eventually bringing them all home was a great feeling."

Having four infants to care for is extremely untidy - I'm constantly cleaning - and hectic, crazy, and noisy. People constantly say that I 'have my hands full,' and I do; there are definitely occasions when I wonder, 'How in the world am I going to do this?'" But it's really fulfilling and fun, and I wouldn't have it any other way."

Hannah and Jacob, a financial planner, began trying to conceive three years ago, but when they weren't successful, they used medicine to stimulate ovulation. A pregnancy test came back positive in October 2019, and doctors later confirmed Hannah was carrying not one, but five kids.

"It was really startling when I found out I had five infants," Hannah remarked. I believed I was experiencing infertility! "We'd been told the possibility of triplets was 1%, and anything more than that seemed nearly impossible." Hannah was only five weeks pregnant when she first saw her five babies on a scan, yet she recalls her pregnancy flying by. She was taken to the hospital at just 25 weeks pregnant.

Doctors got concerned about the infants' health and had them delivered via cesarean section 15 weeks early. Each baby weighed less than 2 pounds, and Hannah claimed they could fit in the palm of her hand. To keep the babies alive, they were immediately linked up to a slew of devices and cables. "When I first saw them all, I was shocked, afraid, and excited all at the same time," Hannah said. It was love at first sight, but it was terrifying to have them linked to so many different tubes, monitors, and wires."

Sadly, the first-time parents had to bid goodbye to one of their daughters, Meredith, when she was only three days old due to a severe brain bleed that most likely happened during her birth. Philomena, Evangeline, Gideon, and Elliot, the remaining four little babies, had to stay varied lengths of time in the NICU since they were too small and weak to go home.

