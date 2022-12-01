Woman Quits Job to Take Care of Boyfriend as Part of ‘Stay At Home Girlfriend’ Trend

Women are no longer expected to stay at home and depend on their partners' salaries. Furthermore, many women are now financially independent of their relationships. A recent TikTok trend, however, revealed that a group of women have an entirely different perspective on the same.

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto/ Pexels

These women post about living off their boyfriends' money and having a stress-free existence, financing everything of their requirements from clothing to cosmetics using their partners' credit cards. They've been termed "stay-at-home girlfriends," since instead of working, they take care of the house and their husbands. It is similar to the idea of housewives.

Many people have called the concept regressive and anti-feminist, but Summer Hawkins, 28, is one of them. She lives with her wealthy partner, Biggs Chris. Chris is a real estate developer who was featured on the sixth season of the famous show Love Island.

Summer, on the other hand, abandoned her promising teaching job and moved in with Chris to be a stay-at-home girlfriend. Summer chose to move in with him after meeting him at a club and spending the weekend with him. When Chris asked her to go to Glasgow with him five months later, she left her London home and job to go 400 miles away. She also has no qualms about it.

Summer Hawkins, according to the Mirror, is content taking care of Chris by getting up early and turning on the shower for him, giving him hot chocolate, and cooking any food he wants. "As he goes to work, I kiss him farewell and start my cleaning routine."

I begin in the living room and on through the kitchen, bedrooms, and bathroom. In the afternoon, I'll run errands like walking Prince, our dog, shopping, going to the gym, or getting spa treatments. "I get my nails done every three weeks, my eyelashes done every two weeks, and I utilize a sunbed on occasion," Summer explained.

She also stated that once Chris gets home from work, they spend quality time together, such as watching a movie. Chris, according to Summer, also shows his appreciation by occasionally cleaning his own plates.

All of this appears retrograde, but relationship expert Anna Williamson told the Mirror, "It is a potential breeding ground for power struggles." There's nothing wrong with only one spouse working, but both must maintain clarity, respect, and independence at all times."