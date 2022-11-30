Mum outraged after her 7-year-old daughter refused school lunch because she’s wearing spaghetti straps

A mother is upset after her seven-year-old daughter was refused lunch at school because she was clothed in "inappropriate" clothing. The small girl was brought to the nurse's office to complete her lunch after being dress coded for wearing 'spaghetti straps,' but the nurse was apparently on calls the entire time. TikTok user thisisharlie questioned whether she was allowed to finish her meal during a chat with her daughter that was recorded and posted to TikTok.

Photo by Tirachardz/ Freepik

The first-daughter graders responded: "Nope. I didn't even go through my Cheetos bag." In a later video, the US mother showed off the multi-colored floral blouse with "spaghetti straps" down the back. The mother replied to the seven-year-old: "Here's the deal. You have control over what happens to your body. Okay? So, the next time this happens, please advise your teacher to call me instead."

"And if you are sent home due to a dress code violation, we will go out to eat or anything "You keep wearing whatever you think is nice. Whatever you are comfortable with. And if it violates the dress code, I will come and take you up, okay? ".

The mother went on to say that her daughter is in control of her own body and that she will "cope with the aftermath from school." In the subsequent video, the mother confessed that they had "broken the dress code," even though she was unaware of the rule against wearing spaghetti straps.

She was, however, quite upset with how the school handled the incident by not allowing her daughter to have her lunch. Harlie went to the school hoping to find a solution, but she stated that they became "combative" and that she was quite upset with how things proceeded.

"They tried to persuade me she was lying about being pulled out of lunch, then another instructor said she was hauled out of lunch," she said afterward. They were then trying to lie about how long she had been out of lunch. They then accused her of walking too slowly instead of the nurse being on calls. I believe my kid."

If it happened again, she wanted teachers to contact her instead of 'shaming' her daughter, and the professors were startled that she would "take her out of academics" as a solution. "Yes, that is precisely what I want to do," Harlie added. Because, number one, if a teacher is too distracted by a seven-year-shoulders old's to continue teaching, I do not want her in that classroom. Second, if your answer is to starve her and humiliate her in front of her friends, I'm on my way to fetch her up."

The mother is now seeking for a new school for her daughter and has asked for recommendations. Viewers who were outraged expressed their feelings in the comments section. "They waited until noon to dress code her, so not only did she lose lunch, but she also lost recess and was embarrassed," one person stated, to which Harlie answered, "I felt so horrible."

Another person stated: "Wow! My seven-year-old always wears clothes like those to school! These are kids! They should have handled the situation differently! ". A third was added: "You didn't even walk in expecting a fight, yet they still want to put it on the child. School systems must understand their role."