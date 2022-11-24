Woman's 'beautiful' act after spotting stranger crying alone in a restaurant

Shams

It's important to have a kind shoulder to weep on after a stressful day. But kindness came from an unexpected source for one woman who was going through a difficult moment. The concerned artist burst into tears while eating dinner alone, much to the chagrin of a group of friends seated next to her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cxGNq_0jM8I3vP00
Photo byKat Smith/pexels

They surprised the artist after dinner to provide her comfort, and when she turned to the internet to thank the strangers, people were moved to tears by the considerate gesture. Angela Lynch described what happened in a TikTok post, which sparked the heartwarming story.

The actress recorded her shock moments after the strangers shocked her and shared it with @angelafvlynch. "I was having my main character moment, crying alone at dinner after a difficult day when the girls seated next to me gave me this message with candy and a glass of wine," she wrote, filming a bundle of sweets on the table in front of her.

As she opened the handwritten card, she added, "A little kindness goes a long way." "I purchased your dinner. Sorry for your issues; best wishes and no stress xoxo, "It said. In reaction, the diner blew a kiss into the camera, delighted at the act of kindness. The gesture also brought a smile to the lips of many more people, after her video of thanking people went viral.

It has since received over 600,000 views and hundreds of positive comments from viewers. "Not to sound dramatic, but I would never stop crying if it happened to me," one person said. Another person stated: "It is really lovely and powerful when women watch out for other women. We are capable of amazing things." A third person wrote: "This is really wonderful; I wish them nothing but happiness. I hope you're feeling better as well!"

One of the people who helped in cheering up the woman also saw the video. She said, "This was my friends and me!! We'd buy you supper at any moment and send you, our love." Angela responded: "You two are one-of-a-kind! Thank you for being so thoughtful; you truly brightened my night, and I'd love to hang out with you again anytime."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurant# Real Life# Real Story# Local Story# Social Media

Comments / 9

Published by

Life is fast and is about here and now. All about the moment, what is happening around you and what is near you. So I live the moment, capture the moment and try to document the moment

2326 followers

More from Shams

Woman says People think she's mad as got pregnant three months after giving birth

Every parent understands how difficult it is to care for a newborn. With little sleep and a full plate, making sure your child is fed, well-rested, and happy might seem difficult. But one woman's situation is even more difficult, as she claimed that she became pregnant just three months after giving birth and is now raising two children under the age of two.

Read full story
32 comments

Mum was scolded by her mother-in-law for trying to buy used Christmas presents

Many families are fearing Christmas due to the cost of the living problem, which has driven others to get creative with their gift-giving, whether by making their own or buying used products.

Read full story
8 comments

Dad slammed after forcing daughter to cook in 'traditional role'

A father has come under criticism after admitting that he forced his daughter cook supper for a friend he called over since his wife was too 'nauseous' to cook for them - but he thought he'd done nothing wrong, claiming that 'we just follow a tradition that argues for certain responsibilities within the family.'

Read full story
34 comments

Foster mother cared for 92 children over 19 years and get paid 50p an hour

John Lewis' Christmas ads never fail to good heart, and this year's included a serious message, with the company teaming up with children's charity. It shows a man's quest to learn to skateboard in time for Ellie's birth.

Read full story
13 comments

Laura Nuttall's family celebrates Christmas early after news her cancer has spread: “we'll just push Christmas early”

A young woman with terminal cancer enjoyed Christmas with her family early this year after finding that her tumor had spread. Laura Nuttall, 22, of Lancashire, was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in 2018 after having a routine eye exam and was given just 12 months to live.

Read full story

Woman Who Married Rag Doll Says there is Relationship "Hanging By A Thread": ‘I found out through a friend’

A lady who "married" a rag doll has now claimed that their relationship is "hanging by a thread" since her handmade spouse reportedly cheated on her. According to The Daily Mail, the 37-year-old woman is Meirivone Rocha Moraes, who is getting ready to celebrate her one-year wedding anniversary with the rag doll, Marcelo.

Read full story
382 comments

Man claims he married a 32-year-old Woman when he was 15 describes the moment he knew it was abuse

A TikToker has turned to the social media network to talk about his experience marrying a 32-year-old lady at the age of 15 - and when he realized it was sexual assault. On TikTok, the man goes by the handle Chazanator and routinely posts videos discussing his real-life experiences in the aim of helping others. He recently revealed that he was married at the age of 15 and that he now considers the incident to be sexual assault.

Read full story
1 comments

Video on the Internet where the Groom can be Seen Smashing the Wedding Cake in Bride's Face

Not every wedding goes as planned. Indeed, netizens appear to be divided over a specific wedding that has now gone viral on TikTok, after it showed the moment a husband smashed cake into his bride's face in front of their guests.

Read full story
26 comments

A Boy was left in Floods of Tears when a Woman Refused to Move out of his Seat after Ryanair Double Booked it

A young boy burst into tears when a passenger refused to move from his seat after Ryanair double booked it. Ryan Bandli was anxious and upset on the flight back to the UK because he couldn't sit by the window seat, which helps the six-year-old stay calm, with the airline blaming the problem on an IT glitch.

Read full story
245 comments

Woman Outraged after Husband Leaves her: ‘My husband left me for my daughter’

A woman revealed that her husband abandoned her for her daughter and began a family with her. The woman who went by the alias "Tiffany" said in a since-deleted post to the reddit Relationship Advice that her dreams had come true when she met her ex-husband "Mark." She had a 3-year-old daughter at the time and had found dating as a single mom difficult.

Read full story
154 comments

Watch this TikToker help his Grandma get some Entertainment and Exercise by Folding Napkins

Chris Punsalan (@firstnamechris), a musician and TikToker, is adorably close to his grandmother. Chris spends time caring for his grandmother and helping her with daily activities like eating, getting around the house, and exercising. Chris recently shared a cute video about how he challenges his grandmother to fold napkins in order to get her moving.

Read full story

'My baby's Father left me for a Man, but now I'm Best Friends with his new Boyfriend'

A mother has revealed how her baby's father abandoned her for another man, but they are now "one big happy family," and she is even best friends with her ex's boyfriend. Maddie Ross, 25, rekindled her romance with high school sweetheart Dion Negrea, 26, in 2015, when they were both 18 years old.

Read full story
38 comments

Five lions have Sparked a Brief Emergency at an Australian Zoo after Escaping from their Enclosure

Five lions escaped from their enclosure at an Australian zoo on Wednesday, causing a brief emergency as authorities rushed to contain them. With a "code one" alert — a response involving a dangerous animal — the zoo was immediately placed on lockdown. Guests of the zoo's overnight stay program "Roar and Snore" were also rushed to safety.

Read full story

The View Revisited the Controversial Will Smith's Oscars slap on their Halloween Episode

The View / YouTube & Getty ImagesWill Smith's Oscars smack is still resonating with viewers. A young person appeared on The View on October 31 wearing a contentious Halloween costume in response to the viral event.

Read full story

Puppy Fighting for life after Violent Burglars Targeted a Grandmother and Young Family

Two men have been charged in connection with a burglary in Scotsburn last week, while a 15-week-old labrador puppy is on the mend after being injured in the incident. Two 18-year-old Morwell men have been charged with aggravated burglary and theft, according to authorities.

Read full story
28 comments
Milwaukee County, WI

Elephants Celebrate Halloween With Annual Pumpkin ‘Smash and Squash’ in Milwaukee County Zoo

Milwaukee County Zoo / Facebook (Screenshot) The internet was astonished to see elephants having a "smashing time" with pumpkins. There are several touching elephant videos on the internet. People want to keep watching them because their antics are so attractive. In a viral video, three elephants at the Milwaukee County Zoo in the United States had a good time smashing giant pumpkins, which are often denoted as seasonal October treats around the Halloween celebration.

Read full story

Ontario Man Wins two $1M Prizes in just over a Year: ‘This is incredible’

"It was more shocking than the first win," Antoine Beaini said after collecting his second prize from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation. Winning a $1 million jackpot prize is something most people only hope to do once in their lives, but one lucky man has done it twice in less than a year.

Read full story
1 comments

Special Bond Between Siblings: Big brothers pause devices to put baby sister to sleep

@stevenbb12345 / TikTok (Screenshot) The Reddit forum is honoring the unique relationship between siblings due to a popular video. Over 118,000 people voted for the clip in the "Made Me Smile" forum. Three siblings were recorded in a bedroom in black and white, and the caption read, "Siblings are the only 'enemy' who we couldn't live without."

Read full story
17 comments

A Woman was Caught Painting her Nails during a Flight - but her behavior has left people Divided

A woman who decided to give herself a beauty treatment during an hours-long flight ignited a heated debate after a photo of the passenger painting her nails went viral online. Shared to the Reddit forum @mildlyinfuriating last week, the passenger who appears to have taken the photo, who goes by the username @tazdoestheinternet, claimed the woman whipped out the nail polish during a three-hour EasyJet flight.

Read full story
157 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy