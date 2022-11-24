Woman's 'beautiful' act after spotting stranger crying alone in a restaurant

It's important to have a kind shoulder to weep on after a stressful day. But kindness came from an unexpected source for one woman who was going through a difficult moment. The concerned artist burst into tears while eating dinner alone, much to the chagrin of a group of friends seated next to her.

Photo by Kat Smith/pexels

They surprised the artist after dinner to provide her comfort, and when she turned to the internet to thank the strangers, people were moved to tears by the considerate gesture. Angela Lynch described what happened in a TikTok post, which sparked the heartwarming story.

The actress recorded her shock moments after the strangers shocked her and shared it with @angelafvlynch. "I was having my main character moment, crying alone at dinner after a difficult day when the girls seated next to me gave me this message with candy and a glass of wine," she wrote, filming a bundle of sweets on the table in front of her.

As she opened the handwritten card, she added, "A little kindness goes a long way." "I purchased your dinner. Sorry for your issues; best wishes and no stress xoxo, "It said. In reaction, the diner blew a kiss into the camera, delighted at the act of kindness. The gesture also brought a smile to the lips of many more people, after her video of thanking people went viral.

It has since received over 600,000 views and hundreds of positive comments from viewers. "Not to sound dramatic, but I would never stop crying if it happened to me," one person said. Another person stated: "It is really lovely and powerful when women watch out for other women. We are capable of amazing things." A third person wrote: "This is really wonderful; I wish them nothing but happiness. I hope you're feeling better as well!"

One of the people who helped in cheering up the woman also saw the video. She said, "This was my friends and me!! We'd buy you supper at any moment and send you, our love." Angela responded: "You two are one-of-a-kind! Thank you for being so thoughtful; you truly brightened my night, and I'd love to hang out with you again anytime."