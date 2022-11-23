Mum was scolded by her mother-in-law for trying to buy used Christmas presents

Many families are fearing Christmas due to the cost of the living problem, which has driven others to get creative with their gift-giving, whether by making their own or buying used products.

Photo by Freepik/senivpetro

One woman who wished to buy the latter choice for her baby girl says her husband and mother-in-law are opposed, despite the fact that the products she bought on Facebook Marketplace look to be in fine shape and are approximately half the price of brand-new options. The woman went to Mumsnet's Am I being unreasonable? forum and asked for help from other members.

"DH (dear husband) and MIL (mother-in-law) think I'm terribly unreasonable!" she wrote. "DD (dear daughter) is 14 months old and will be 16 months at Christmas, and I'd want to gift her a toy kitchen and a toddler rocker for Christmas." However, these two presents alone will cost more than £100, but I can find them in excellent condition on Facebook Marketplace for less than half the price. It's not like DD will notice or care!

"What do other people think?" The mother's post received a flood of responses, with the vast majority stating that she was not being unreasonable. "You are NOT being unreasonable!" one person wrote. There is a cost-of-living problem as well as a climate issue. Secondhand makes perfect sense on every level."

Another person added: "We buy as many used gifts as we can. It's such a waste to buy anything new when there's so much great used things available." "Absolutely not unrealistic," a third individual remarked.

My boys got a massive Paw Patrol bundle from a friend for £80, which would have cost £600+ if new. I simply cleaned everything up, and it's good as new. "I divided it for my boys' birthdays, and they were happy. "When there is a cost-of-living issue, don't spend money." "If their statements make you uncomfortable, then don't tell them again."