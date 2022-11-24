Dad slammed after forcing daughter to cook in 'traditional role'

A father has come under criticism after admitting that he forced his daughter cook supper for a friend he called over since his wife was too 'nauseous' to cook for them - but he thought he'd done nothing wrong, claiming that 'we just follow a tradition that argues for certain responsibilities within the family.'

The father said on Reddit's 'Am I the a**hole' thread that his daughter is a college student who lives in his house rent-free. He claims she has been assigned 'tasks' as a 'kind of payment' to her parents, which include 'cooking, cleaning, and occasionally caring over her small sister.'

But he truly irritated his daughter when he forced her to cook supper for him and a guest, especially when he threatened, she'd 'suffer consequences' if she didn't do it.

"Am I an a**hole for making my daughter cook supper for my friends and me?" he wrote. So, in effect, my daughter (21F) is a college student who lives in my home for free. She's been given a few duties to complete as payment. These things include cooking, cleaning, and occasionally taking for her younger sister while my wife and I go out.

"I asked several friends around for supper a few days ago. My wife was going to make something for us like she always does, but the day before they were supposed to arrive, she was feeling a little sick and told me it would probably go away the next day.

"My wife said she felt much worse the next day. I didn't want to force my sick wife to prepare dinner, so I asked my daughter, who was available at the time if she could do it instead. "She gave me an attitude and suggested I should just get takeout." "It's considered very rude to invite a guest over for supper and give them fast food.

I informed her that we had made an agreement that she had to follow, and that if she did not, she would face consequences. "We went back and forth for a while until she said alright and started dinner for us. But she's avoided me ever since then and gives me brief responses when I attempt to start up a conversation with her. " " I understand that asking her to make supper for my friends out of the blue irritated her, and her anger is understandable.

At the same time, we made an arrangement that she must follow through on, therefore I'm torn about whether I was really wrong to ask her to cook for us "My wife and child are not servants to whom I defer. We just follow a tradition that supports specific duties within the family."

"She didn't invite any of these people over nor did you even include her in a conversation you simply told her to jump," one Redditor agreed. The night should have been called off the instant your wife announced she was unwell. That is the solution. Not 'how can I demand and then scare my adult daughter into doing what I want?' I just don't think I should have to cook for myself this one time."