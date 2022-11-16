Man claims he married a 32-year-old Woman when he was 15 describes the moment he knew it was abuse

A TikToker has turned to the social media network to talk about his experience marrying a 32-year-old lady at the age of 15 - and when he realized it was sexual assault.

On TikTok, the man goes by the handle Chazanator and routinely posts videos discussing his real-life experiences in the aim of helping others. He recently revealed that he was married at the age of 15 and that he now considers the incident to be sexual assault.

Chazanator has responded to viewers' concerns in many TikTokers, first saying in one that his wife began "using" him soon after they married.

"It probably took me about a month after we were married to understand that this was starting to feel like SA (sexual abuse), and by that, I mean that it wasn't something I wanted to continue doing," he stated in the video, which has 1.3 million views and over 170,000 likes.

"She was quite sexually active. She played with me up to five times a day. I simply became exhausted. I was fatigued and couldn't keep up with her drive. I'd never hear the end of it if I said no to her "He went on.

Chazanator went on to say: "It became evident to me that in order to make her happy, I would have to give every ounce of my soul's vitality. She simply suffocated me."

Despite being a youngster, he claimed that he was "legally an emancipated adult" who struggled to find a consistent employment that paid well. He eventually had to rely on his wife, who already had two girls, ages six and eight.

"I dropped out of school and worked in the tobacco industry for money. I made as much money as I could. There was never enough. I relied on her for financial support. She had a family. I couldn't remain there any longer. I felt bad about myself. I had to leave" Chazanator has been exposed.

"To be honest, it took me a long time to recognize how profoundly this [sexual assault] damaged me and my capacity to form connections with others. It didn't turn me bis*xual, but it did make it more difficult for me to have a relationship with a woman for a long time thereafter. It took me decades to understand the [sexual assault] she committed on me and realize it for what it was" He confessed.