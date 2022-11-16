Man claims he married a 32-year-old Woman when he was 15 describes the moment he knew it was abuse

Shams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWXM7_0jCdjlDP00
Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

A TikToker has turned to the social media network to talk about his experience marrying a 32-year-old lady at the age of 15 - and when he realized it was sexual assault.

On TikTok, the man goes by the handle Chazanator and routinely posts videos discussing his real-life experiences in the aim of helping others. He recently revealed that he was married at the age of 15 and that he now considers the incident to be sexual assault.

Chazanator has responded to viewers' concerns in many TikTokers, first saying in one that his wife began "using" him soon after they married.

@chazonator Replying to @coconstrider When I uploaded my true story about getting married at age 15 to a 32 year old woman I never dreamed it would go viral. The followers questions are: Did my wife have kids? When did I realize my marriage was actually SA? My answers were honest as always. #married #child #SA #boy #abuse #qna #question #answer #chazonator #response #fyp #fypシ ♬ Ambient-style emotional piano - MoppySound

"It probably took me about a month after we were married to understand that this was starting to feel like SA (sexual abuse), and by that, I mean that it wasn't something I wanted to continue doing," he stated in the video, which has 1.3 million views and over 170,000 likes.

"She was quite sexually active. She played with me up to five times a day. I simply became exhausted. I was fatigued and couldn't keep up with her drive. I'd never hear the end of it if I said no to her "He went on.

Chazanator went on to say: "It became evident to me that in order to make her happy, I would have to give every ounce of my soul's vitality. She simply suffocated me."

Despite being a youngster, he claimed that he was "legally an emancipated adult" who struggled to find a consistent employment that paid well. He eventually had to rely on his wife, who already had two girls, ages six and eight.

@chazonator #answer to @user7250666099674 I was married to a 32 year old woman when I was 15. I get lots of questions. This one asks about if I am still in touch with or have I heard from my step daughters who were only 6 and 8 at that time. Sadly I was not able to maintain a relationship with these children. The youngest was my Facebook friend for a few years. Sadly she passed away last year. #qna #married #child #children #stepdad #parents #stayintouchwithme #chazonator #true #story #real #life #memories #fyp #fypシ ♬ Ambient-style emotional piano - MoppySound

"I dropped out of school and worked in the tobacco industry for money. I made as much money as I could. There was never enough. I relied on her for financial support. She had a family. I couldn't remain there any longer. I felt bad about myself. I had to leave" Chazanator has been exposed.

"To be honest, it took me a long time to recognize how profoundly this [sexual assault] damaged me and my capacity to form connections with others. It didn't turn me bis*xual, but it did make it more difficult for me to have a relationship with a woman for a long time thereafter. It took me decades to understand the [sexual assault] she committed on me and realize it for what it was" He confessed.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationship# husband# wife

Comments / 1

Published by

Life is fast and is about here and now. All about the moment, what is happening around you and what is near you. So I live the moment, capture the moment and try to document the moment

1926 followers

More from Shams

Laura Nuttall's family celebrates Christmas early after news her cancer has spread: “we'll just push Christmas early”

A young woman with terminal cancer enjoyed Christmas with her family early this year after finding that her tumor had spread. Laura Nuttall, 22, of Lancashire, was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in 2018 after having a routine eye exam and was given just 12 months to live.

Read full story

Woman Who Married Rag Doll Says there is Relationship "Hanging By A Thread": ‘I found out through a friend’

A lady who "married" a rag doll has now claimed that their relationship is "hanging by a thread" since her handmade spouse reportedly cheated on her. According to The Daily Mail, the 37-year-old woman is Meirivone Rocha Moraes, who is getting ready to celebrate her one-year wedding anniversary with the rag doll, Marcelo.

Read full story
350 comments

Video on the Internet where the Groom can be Seen Smashing the Wedding Cake in Bride's Face

Not every wedding goes as planned. Indeed, netizens appear to be divided over a specific wedding that has now gone viral on TikTok, after it showed the moment a husband smashed cake into his bride's face in front of their guests.

Read full story
26 comments

A Boy was left in Floods of Tears when a Woman Refused to Move out of his Seat after Ryanair Double Booked it

A young boy burst into tears when a passenger refused to move from his seat after Ryanair double booked it. Ryan Bandli was anxious and upset on the flight back to the UK because he couldn't sit by the window seat, which helps the six-year-old stay calm, with the airline blaming the problem on an IT glitch.

Read full story
244 comments

Woman Outraged after Husband Leaves her: ‘My husband left me for my daughter’

A woman revealed that her husband abandoned her for her daughter and began a family with her. The woman who went by the alias "Tiffany" said in a since-deleted post to the reddit Relationship Advice that her dreams had come true when she met her ex-husband "Mark." She had a 3-year-old daughter at the time and had found dating as a single mom difficult.

Read full story
146 comments

Watch this TikToker help his Grandma get some Entertainment and Exercise by Folding Napkins

Chris Punsalan (@firstnamechris), a musician and TikToker, is adorably close to his grandmother. Chris spends time caring for his grandmother and helping her with daily activities like eating, getting around the house, and exercising. Chris recently shared a cute video about how he challenges his grandmother to fold napkins in order to get her moving.

Read full story

'My baby's Father left me for a Man, but now I'm Best Friends with his new Boyfriend'

A mother has revealed how her baby's father abandoned her for another man, but they are now "one big happy family," and she is even best friends with her ex's boyfriend. Maddie Ross, 25, rekindled her romance with high school sweetheart Dion Negrea, 26, in 2015, when they were both 18 years old.

Read full story
38 comments

Five lions have Sparked a Brief Emergency at an Australian Zoo after Escaping from their Enclosure

Five lions escaped from their enclosure at an Australian zoo on Wednesday, causing a brief emergency as authorities rushed to contain them. With a "code one" alert — a response involving a dangerous animal — the zoo was immediately placed on lockdown. Guests of the zoo's overnight stay program "Roar and Snore" were also rushed to safety.

Read full story

The View Revisited the Controversial Will Smith's Oscars slap on their Halloween Episode

The View / YouTube & Getty ImagesWill Smith's Oscars smack is still resonating with viewers. A young person appeared on The View on October 31 wearing a contentious Halloween costume in response to the viral event.

Read full story

Puppy Fighting for life after Violent Burglars Targeted a Grandmother and Young Family

Two men have been charged in connection with a burglary in Scotsburn last week, while a 15-week-old labrador puppy is on the mend after being injured in the incident. Two 18-year-old Morwell men have been charged with aggravated burglary and theft, according to authorities.

Read full story
28 comments
Milwaukee County, WI

Elephants Celebrate Halloween With Annual Pumpkin ‘Smash and Squash’ in Milwaukee County Zoo

Milwaukee County Zoo / Facebook (Screenshot) The internet was astonished to see elephants having a "smashing time" with pumpkins. There are several touching elephant videos on the internet. People want to keep watching them because their antics are so attractive. In a viral video, three elephants at the Milwaukee County Zoo in the United States had a good time smashing giant pumpkins, which are often denoted as seasonal October treats around the Halloween celebration.

Read full story

Ontario Man Wins two $1M Prizes in just over a Year: ‘This is incredible’

"It was more shocking than the first win," Antoine Beaini said after collecting his second prize from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation. Winning a $1 million jackpot prize is something most people only hope to do once in their lives, but one lucky man has done it twice in less than a year.

Read full story
1 comments

Special Bond Between Siblings: Big brothers pause devices to put baby sister to sleep

@stevenbb12345 / TikTok (Screenshot) The Reddit forum is honoring the unique relationship between siblings due to a popular video. Over 118,000 people voted for the clip in the "Made Me Smile" forum. Three siblings were recorded in a bedroom in black and white, and the caption read, "Siblings are the only 'enemy' who we couldn't live without."

Read full story
17 comments

A Woman was Caught Painting her Nails during a Flight - but her behavior has left people Divided

A woman who decided to give herself a beauty treatment during an hours-long flight ignited a heated debate after a photo of the passenger painting her nails went viral online. Shared to the Reddit forum @mildlyinfuriating last week, the passenger who appears to have taken the photo, who goes by the username @tazdoestheinternet, claimed the woman whipped out the nail polish during a three-hour EasyJet flight.

Read full story
148 comments

Students in the Philippines were asked to create Anti-cheating Hats and they came up with Something Creative

While some students made innovative complex headgear using junk they found lying around, others donned hats, helmets or Halloween masks. Images of students in the Philippines wearing "anti-cheating" hats have gone viral on social media. Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz, a mechanical engineering professor at Bicol University College of Engineering, posted a series of photos on Facebook of the students wearing their elaborate creations while taking mid-term exams.

Read full story
1 comments
Boone County, IN

Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone Schools

According to court documents, Kenneth Getch is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond for a threat he called a joke. Getch was arrested, shortly after being charged with Felony 6 intimidation in connection with a Snapchat threat. Getch, according to a probable cause affidavit, took a selfie with his finger on the trigger of a handgun.

Read full story
1 comments

Scottish Dad Turns his life Around to Become Skydiver after Drug Addiction

Leeh Howell, a recovering drug addict, proved that the sky is the limit during her recovery by becoming a skydiver. Only three years ago, Leeh's life was in shambles, begging on the streets of Stirling for a daily fix of heroin.

Read full story
1 comments

Expert Explains why you Should not Kiss your Dog on its Mouth

A physician's assistant with a large following TikToker posted a video in which he explains the dangers of showing your pup affection. Going by the username @medexplained2you, he said: "If you kiss your dog on the mouth because if so it's time to stop.

Read full story
11 comments

Climber Captured the Moment he had to Fight off a Black bear while Climbing in the Mountains

SHOCKING footage has captured the moment a wild bear launched a furious attack on a rock climber in Japan. As the man descended from the summit of Mount Futago in Japan, a large black bear pounced on him. The climber was caught in a deadly scrap with the rampaging bear after being caught off guard by the ferocity of the attack.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy