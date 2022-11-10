A Boy was left in Floods of Tears when a Woman Refused to Move out of his Seat after Ryanair Double Booked it

A young boy burst into tears when a passenger refused to move from his seat after Ryanair double booked it. Ryan Bandli was anxious and upset on the flight back to the UK because he couldn't sit by the window seat, which helps the six-year-old stay calm, with the airline blaming the problem on an IT glitch.

His mother Adi had paid to reserve a specific seat on a plane operated by the budget airline's subsidiary Buzz, only to find that it was occupied by a woman when they boarded the plane in Budapest, Hungary. She showed her identical seat reservation and refused to move, forcing the flight attendants to move Ryan to an aisle seat.

Adi, who claims her son is "very reactive" and struggles in stressful situations, claims she "begged" the flight attendant to give up their reserve seat. Ryanair has stated that the seat was not sold twice, but that the problem was caused by a "computer glitch," and has refunded Adi's reservation fee.

"Ryan was upset and anxious, and he cried," Adi explained to The Mirror. "He couldn't fathom how this could happen. We sat separately, which was extremely stressful." "How can something like this happen?" she asked.

The seat incident occurred at the end of August, when Adi, Ryan, and his father were flying into Manchester Airport to return to Stoke-on-Trent. Knowing how nervous Ryan was about flying, Adi paid for three separate seat reservations to ensure that they'd all be seated together. Failure to pay for a specific seat on a Ryanair flight, which typically costs between £15 and £30, usually results in you being separated from your party and sitting in the middle seat.

"Ryan prefers to sit by the window," Adi explained. "It relaxes him a little, and he likes to lean his head against the wall." While the discovery of another person in your seat may be little more than an inconvenience for some, it was extremely stressful for Ryan. "My poor child was in tears." "Everyone was so nice to him and gave him sweets," Adi said.

Adi has been pleading with Ryanair for an explanation and compensation since his arrival. She claims the airline denied her request and informed her that the seat had been given to someone else because it was near an emergency exit.

"The CAA requires that UK airlines have procedures in place to make sure that customers are seated in areas where, in the event of an emergency evacuation, they can best assist and not hinder evacuation from the aircraft," a Ryanair employee wrote to Adi.

"Only customers who appear reasonably fit, strong, and capable of assisting with the rapid evacuation of the aircraft in an emergency should be assigned seats with direct access to emergency exits." According to the rules, children are not permitted to sit near the exit. According to Adi, they were not seated in an emergency exit row.