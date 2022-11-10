A Boy was left in Floods of Tears when a Woman Refused to Move out of his Seat after Ryanair Double Booked it

Shams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmvzA_0j5aOnJL00
Sergey Zhumaev / Pexels

A young boy burst into tears when a passenger refused to move from his seat after Ryanair double booked it. Ryan Bandli was anxious and upset on the flight back to the UK because he couldn't sit by the window seat, which helps the six-year-old stay calm, with the airline blaming the problem on an IT glitch.

His mother Adi had paid to reserve a specific seat on a plane operated by the budget airline's subsidiary Buzz, only to find that it was occupied by a woman when they boarded the plane in Budapest, Hungary. She showed her identical seat reservation and refused to move, forcing the flight attendants to move Ryan to an aisle seat.

Adi, who claims her son is "very reactive" and struggles in stressful situations, claims she "begged" the flight attendant to give up their reserve seat. Ryanair has stated that the seat was not sold twice, but that the problem was caused by a "computer glitch," and has refunded Adi's reservation fee.

"Ryan was upset and anxious, and he cried," Adi explained to The Mirror. "He couldn't fathom how this could happen. We sat separately, which was extremely stressful." "How can something like this happen?" she asked.

The seat incident occurred at the end of August, when Adi, Ryan, and his father were flying into Manchester Airport to return to Stoke-on-Trent. Knowing how nervous Ryan was about flying, Adi paid for three separate seat reservations to ensure that they'd all be seated together. Failure to pay for a specific seat on a Ryanair flight, which typically costs between £15 and £30, usually results in you being separated from your party and sitting in the middle seat.

"Ryan prefers to sit by the window," Adi explained. "It relaxes him a little, and he likes to lean his head against the wall." While the discovery of another person in your seat may be little more than an inconvenience for some, it was extremely stressful for Ryan. "My poor child was in tears." "Everyone was so nice to him and gave him sweets," Adi said.

Adi has been pleading with Ryanair for an explanation and compensation since his arrival. She claims the airline denied her request and informed her that the seat had been given to someone else because it was near an emergency exit.

"The CAA requires that UK airlines have procedures in place to make sure that customers are seated in areas where, in the event of an emergency evacuation, they can best assist and not hinder evacuation from the aircraft," a Ryanair employee wrote to Adi.

"Only customers who appear reasonably fit, strong, and capable of assisting with the rapid evacuation of the aircraft in an emergency should be assigned seats with direct access to emergency exits." According to the rules, children are not permitted to sit near the exit. According to Adi, they were not seated in an emergency exit row.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 231

Published by

Will mostly be writing about the hot discussion topics and also a lot about the sporting events

1679 followers

More from Shams

Video on the Internet where the Groom can be Seen Smashing the Wedding Cake in Bride's Face

Not every wedding goes as planned. Indeed, netizens appear to be divided over a specific wedding that has now gone viral on TikTok, after it showed the moment a husband smashed cake into his bride's face in front of their guests.

Read full story
22 comments

Woman Outraged after Husband Leaves her: ‘My husband left me for my daughter’

A woman revealed that her husband abandoned her for her daughter and began a family with her. The woman who went by the alias "Tiffany" said in a since-deleted post to the reddit Relationship Advice that her dreams had come true when she met her ex-husband "Mark." She had a 3-year-old daughter at the time and had found dating as a single mom difficult.

Read full story
124 comments

Watch this TikToker help his Grandma get some Entertainment and Exercise by Folding Napkins

Chris Punsalan (@firstnamechris), a musician and TikToker, is adorably close to his grandmother. Chris spends time caring for his grandmother and helping her with daily activities like eating, getting around the house, and exercising. Chris recently shared a cute video about how he challenges his grandmother to fold napkins in order to get her moving.

Read full story

'My baby's Father left me for a Man, but now I'm Best Friends with his new Boyfriend'

A mother has revealed how her baby's father abandoned her for another man, but they are now "one big happy family," and she is even best friends with her ex's boyfriend. Maddie Ross, 25, rekindled her romance with high school sweetheart Dion Negrea, 26, in 2015, when they were both 18 years old.

Read full story
38 comments

Five lions have Sparked a Brief Emergency at an Australian Zoo after Escaping from their Enclosure

Five lions escaped from their enclosure at an Australian zoo on Wednesday, causing a brief emergency as authorities rushed to contain them. With a "code one" alert — a response involving a dangerous animal — the zoo was immediately placed on lockdown. Guests of the zoo's overnight stay program "Roar and Snore" were also rushed to safety.

Read full story

The View Revisited the Controversial Will Smith's Oscars slap on their Halloween Episode

The View / YouTube & Getty ImagesWill Smith's Oscars smack is still resonating with viewers. A young person appeared on The View on October 31 wearing a contentious Halloween costume in response to the viral event.

Read full story

Puppy Fighting for life after Violent Burglars Targeted a Grandmother and Young Family

Two men have been charged in connection with a burglary in Scotsburn last week, while a 15-week-old labrador puppy is on the mend after being injured in the incident. Two 18-year-old Morwell men have been charged with aggravated burglary and theft, according to authorities.

Read full story
28 comments
Milwaukee County, WI

Elephants Celebrate Halloween With Annual Pumpkin ‘Smash and Squash’ in Milwaukee County Zoo

Milwaukee County Zoo / Facebook (Screenshot) The internet was astonished to see elephants having a "smashing time" with pumpkins. There are several touching elephant videos on the internet. People want to keep watching them because their antics are so attractive. In a viral video, three elephants at the Milwaukee County Zoo in the United States had a good time smashing giant pumpkins, which are often denoted as seasonal October treats around the Halloween celebration.

Read full story

Ontario Man Wins two $1M Prizes in just over a Year: ‘This is incredible’

"It was more shocking than the first win," Antoine Beaini said after collecting his second prize from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation. Winning a $1 million jackpot prize is something most people only hope to do once in their lives, but one lucky man has done it twice in less than a year.

Read full story
1 comments

Special Bond Between Siblings: Big brothers pause devices to put baby sister to sleep

@stevenbb12345 / TikTok (Screenshot) The Reddit forum is honoring the unique relationship between siblings due to a popular video. Over 118,000 people voted for the clip in the "Made Me Smile" forum. Three siblings were recorded in a bedroom in black and white, and the caption read, "Siblings are the only 'enemy' who we couldn't live without."

Read full story
17 comments

A Woman was Caught Painting her Nails during a Flight - but her behavior has left people Divided

A woman who decided to give herself a beauty treatment during an hours-long flight ignited a heated debate after a photo of the passenger painting her nails went viral online. Shared to the Reddit forum @mildlyinfuriating last week, the passenger who appears to have taken the photo, who goes by the username @tazdoestheinternet, claimed the woman whipped out the nail polish during a three-hour EasyJet flight.

Read full story
145 comments

Students in the Philippines were asked to create Anti-cheating Hats and they came up with Something Creative

While some students made innovative complex headgear using junk they found lying around, others donned hats, helmets or Halloween masks. Images of students in the Philippines wearing "anti-cheating" hats have gone viral on social media. Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz, a mechanical engineering professor at Bicol University College of Engineering, posted a series of photos on Facebook of the students wearing their elaborate creations while taking mid-term exams.

Read full story
1 comments
Boone County, IN

Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone Schools

According to court documents, Kenneth Getch is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond for a threat he called a joke. Getch was arrested, shortly after being charged with Felony 6 intimidation in connection with a Snapchat threat. Getch, according to a probable cause affidavit, took a selfie with his finger on the trigger of a handgun.

Read full story
1 comments

Scottish Dad Turns his life Around to Become Skydiver after Drug Addiction

Leeh Howell, a recovering drug addict, proved that the sky is the limit during her recovery by becoming a skydiver. Only three years ago, Leeh's life was in shambles, begging on the streets of Stirling for a daily fix of heroin.

Read full story
1 comments

Expert Explains why you Should not Kiss your Dog on its Mouth

A physician's assistant with a large following TikToker posted a video in which he explains the dangers of showing your pup affection. Going by the username @medexplained2you, he said: "If you kiss your dog on the mouth because if so it's time to stop.

Read full story
11 comments

Climber Captured the Moment he had to Fight off a Black bear while Climbing in the Mountains

SHOCKING footage has captured the moment a wild bear launched a furious attack on a rock climber in Japan. As the man descended from the summit of Mount Futago in Japan, a large black bear pounced on him. The climber was caught in a deadly scrap with the rampaging bear after being caught off guard by the ferocity of the attack.

Read full story

Gaza Children Breakdance to Kick Stress Away: “such moves create psychological stability”

Teenagers perform breakdancing moves on a street in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, once condemned as immoral by some locals but now seen as a way to help youngsters cope with years of war and trauma.

Read full story

A Brave Scots Girl who Lost her Hands and Feet to a deadly sepsis battle has defied the odds to fulfil her Dancing Dream

A brave Scots schoolgirl who lost her hands and feet to a deadly sepsis battle has defied the odds to fulfill her dancing dream after also beating leukaemia. Olivia McCord, from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, left her parents in tears last month when she took to the stage wearing ballet shoes on her prosthetic legs.

Read full story
28 comments

A woman had her left eye removed after she showered while wearing contact lenses and it got infected

A woman had her left eye removed after contracting a difficult-to-treat parasitic infection while showering while wearing her contact lens. Acanthamoeba keratitis is a rare but serious infection caused by a microscopic organism that infects the cornea, the outer covering of the eye. According to the CDC, it is most common in contact lens wearers, but anyone can get it.

Read full story
32 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy