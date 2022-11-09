Woman Outraged after Husband Leaves her: ‘My husband left me for my daughter’

A woman revealed that her husband abandoned her for her daughter and began a family with her.

The woman who went by the alias "Tiffany" said in a since-deleted post to the reddit Relationship Advice that her dreams had come true when she met her ex-husband "Mark." She had a 3-year-old daughter at the time and had found dating as a single mom difficult.

Tiffany felt on top of the world when she met a man who wanted to be with her, help raise her daughter, and start a family. "Everything in my life felt perfect. My husband and I had a son in 2010. My life was complete at that point. I had two children. A wonderful husband. A home. Car. Excellent work. "Life was wonderful," she wrote on Reddit.

Tiffany's "perfect" life came crashing down seven years later. Not long after her daughter’s 18th birthday, Mark said that he was done with his marriage to Tiffany and that he was in a relationship with her daughter.”

"I just couldn't believe it. I couldn't take it in. I was crushed, angry, disgusted, and mad, every emotion I can feel." She further said that he ex-husband didn’t give her “creepy vibes,” but the fact that he got with her daughter at 18 makes her believe “something had been going on while she was a minor.”

Nothing Tiffany said to the two, however, stopped them from leaving and getting together. She even admitted that her daughter didn't understand why she was upset. "She doesn't see what's wrong or gross about it." She is not interested in me. He, too, does not see a problem. But what about my own daughter? "Come on," she exclaimed.

Tiffany cut the new couple out of her life after they became pregnant a year later. "I made my ex-husband stop visiting completely, and my ex is fine with not seeing our son now that he has his 'new' family," she explained.

Tiffany also stated that the son she shares with Mark has difficulty "understanding" why his father and sister are no longer alive, and that she did not "tell him the truth." "Perhaps I should, but he's only ten." I told him his sister had gone to university and his father had to leave for a while."

It's been four years since Tiffany found out through a family member that her daughter was pregnant with her second child. "She now has two children from my ex-husband." "The man who raised her as if she were his own daughter," she said, before adding that her daughter's children are her grandchildren and her son's half-siblings.

"I'm not over it yet." I'm at a loss as to how to deal with this. "I just want to get on with my life," she continued. People on the platform were quick to point out that Tiffany was not at fault. Some speculate that her ex-husband "groomed" her daughter.

Someone wrote, "Jesus f****** Christ." This cannot be undone. "How can they not see how wrong this is on so many levels?" "This is beyond repulsive." He definitely groomed her. "I'd start therapy right away," said another.

"Please see a therapist; this is probably your best way," wrote a third, who agreed that therapy would be beneficial in this situation. Regarding your daughter's lack of concern, you realize she has been groomed for years to be exactly who she is now. She may not realize it right now (she is still quite young), but she will. It will take some time.

"I'm sorry to hear this is happening to you."