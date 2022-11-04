'My baby's Father left me for a Man, but now I'm Best Friends with his new Boyfriend'

A mother has revealed how her baby's father abandoned her for another man, but they are now "one big happy family," and she is even best friends with her ex's boyfriend. Maddie Ross, 25, rekindled her romance with high school sweetheart Dion Negrea, 26, in 2015, when they were both 18 years old.

They had a son, Braxton, who is now six years old, but Maddie had a sneaking suspicion that her partner was gay. Her suspicions grew when she discovered flirtatious texts from men on his phone.

They divorced, and Dion claimed that hiding his sexuality caused him to develop a methamphetamine addiction, which he has since overcome. He came out to Maddie first, and she was completely supportive, they even laughed and joked about having the same taste in men.

Dion is now happily married to Leigh Fox, 30, a construction worker, and Maddie describes the three as a "family" who all help to raise Braxton. "I've always been in love with Dion," Maddie, a therapist from Berwick, Melbourne, Australia, said. We have a really strong bond. I think we're twin flames. I always forgave him and saw the good in him, but I believe he turned to drugs to suppress his true self.

"Dion is still learning how to be a parent, and it's incredible to watch Leigh teach Dion how to parent Braxton." He has us all wrapped around his little finger - we're all family and best friends."

Braxton was born in December 2016, but Maddie suspected Dion was hiding his true sexuality from her. Dion struggled with addiction, but Maddie stood by him through the years, despite their turbulent on-off relationship.

Maddie and Dion split up in August 2020 because Maddie needed to 'put herself and Braxton first' due to the concreter's methamphetamine addiction. Dion entered rehab for 15 months after getting into legal trouble.

He changed his life, got clean, and met his new love, Leigh, in rehab. Then, in September 2020, he came out to Maddie, and while he was nervous, he was looking forward to 'finally living his truth.'

"The first time he told me, he came to my house and said he slept with another guy," Maddie added. I couldn't believe it because the guy he slept with was someone I always thought was hot. I wouldn't have been as happy if it had been a girl."

Maddie encouraged other women to support their closeted ex-partners by saying: "They are frightened. Dion was afraid that Braxton would no longer want him to be his father."

Leigh and Maddie have developed a strong friendship, and Leigh also gets along with Braxton. "Braxton and I talk every day, and he actually wants me around and relies on me a lot more," Dion explained, "and it makes me really proud that he wants to see me and spend time with me."

"I never expected it to be this way; I expected it to be strange and awkward, but I finally feel comfortable in my own skin and content with who I am."

"I was so nervous to meet Maddie, and she was nervous to meet me, but when we met, we realized we were so similar in so many ways," Leigh explained. "Maddie comes to stay with me, and we get along so well."

"It's a very unusual family dynamic, but we all decided to have this relationship for Braxton."

