The View Revisited the Controversial Will Smith's Oscars slap on their Halloween Episode

Will Smith's Oscars smack is still resonating with viewers. A young person appeared on The View on October 31 wearing a contentious Halloween costume in response to the viral event.

In a segment titled "Boo Are You Wearing?" introduced by host Sarah Haines, several children were paraded out on set wearing "costumes inspired by this year's biggest subjects" that covered both "horror stories and frightening situations" ranging from pop culture to politics.

One teen model wore a gold bodysuit from head to toe with a crimson handprint painted across their cheek, alluding to the incident at the 2022 Academy Awards in March when Smith slaps Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia.

“We do not want to endorse violence of any kind, but we couldn’t help but talk about one of the hottest hot topics this year,” the talk show’s wardrobe supervisor Ashley Alderfer Kaufman told the audience as the child posed before the hosts. “So, we have our interpretation, we have an Oscars statue, we call this ‘The Oscars Slap,’ and he has a red face paint on the statue.”

Other newsworthy looks were influenced by the break-in at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, inflation, leaked images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of the upcoming Barbie film, the discontinuation of Choco Tacos, and Dr. Oz's widely publicized grocery shopping excursion.

Some viewers appeared to be irritated by The View's headline-inspired fashion presentation, as evidenced by their comments on the show's YouTube video.

“Honestly this was kinda creepy, and not in that good Halloween way,” one fan commented, while another “This segment was cringe worthy.” Some also pointed out that the child in the Oscar costume looked particularly unhappy and uncomfortable during the bit.

However, others found the costumes to be “hilarious,” with one fan commenting, “All in good fun. Don’t take this too seriously people, they were went to make us laugh, that is all.”