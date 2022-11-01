Puppy Fighting for life after Violent Burglars Targeted a Grandmother and Young Family

Two men have been charged in connection with a burglary in Scotsburn last week, while a 15-week-old labrador puppy is on the mend after being injured in the incident . Two 18-year-old Morwell men have been charged with aggravated burglary and theft, according to authorities.

A third Wendouree man, 20, has been charged with unrelated motor vehicle theft. They are scheduled to appear in Ballarat Magistrates Court . The offenders allegedly stole four dirt bikes from a Scotsburn property around 3 a.m. last Wednesday before breaking into an 82-year-old neighbor's home less than an hour later and fleeing.

According to police, it is still not known how Pippa the puppy's legs and hips were broken. After being reunited with Charlie and Lizzie Groves and their four children, the beloved family pet underwent extensive surgery. A crowd-sourcing campaign to help with the pet's vet bills raised just under $13,000 dollars.

Mr. Groves expresses his family's gratitude to the community. "Pippa's surgery will not cost as much as was raised, so... we are considering donating the remainder to RSCPA," he explained. "The kids are overjoyed to have her back... the community has been so supportive... [Pippa] has become quite the little celebrity.

"Mr. Groves says it's been a difficult time for the family, and Pippa will have a long road to recovery. "She's on a lot of painkillers and antibiotics right now," he said, "but she'll go back [to the vet] in ten days to get the stitches out, and then she'll start rehab."

"The kids are still scared... they didn't want to go to sleep the last few nights... they didn't want to go to school... it really has affected the house." Mr. Groves stated that he has spoken with his 82-year-old neighbor, who was also targeted that night."

She's pretty tough... she said it's not going to make her sell up and move, so she's not leaving... onwards and upwards from here."