Elephants Celebrate Halloween With Annual Pumpkin ‘Smash and Squash’ in Milwaukee County Zoo

Milwaukee County Zoo / Facebook (Screenshot)

The internet was astonished to see elephants having a "smashing time" with pumpkins.

There are several touching elephant videos on the internet. People want to keep watching them because their antics are so attractive. In a viral video, three elephants at the Milwaukee County Zoo in the United States had a good time smashing giant pumpkins, which are often denoted as seasonal October treats around the Halloween celebration.

Milwaukee County Zoo posted the one-minute, 40-second video to their Facebook page on October 26. "It's the elephant's annual smash and squash!" it was captioned.

The three African elephants can be seen smashing pumpkins with their teeth and then eating them in the video.

Watch the video:

On Facebook, the video has gained over two lakh likes and reactions. Several people commented on the now-viral video. "Wow!!" wrote one user. I've never seen an elephant eat anything before, it's incredible! It appears that they are having difficulty getting the food into their mouths."

Another user commented, "I love how they get all stabby with it!" "I love how the elephants figured out they needed to break the pumpkins up into smaller pieces in order to eat them." "It's entertaining to watch," said a third. "That's adorable," another user commented. What a brilliant idea."

According to the New York Post, the pumpkins were also given to other animals in the zoo, including lions, for enrichment. They went on to say that the three pumpkins weighed 347 pounds (157.3 kg), 364 pounds (165.1 kg), and 576 pounds (261.2 kg) respectively.

Brittany, Ruth, and Belle are the names of the three animals. According to the Milwaukee County Zoo's website, Belle was acquired from another zoo in 2019 as part of an expansion of its elephant exhibit.