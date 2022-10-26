A Woman was Caught Painting her Nails during a Flight - but her behavior has left people Divided

Photo credit: @tazdoestheinternet / Reddit

A woman who decided to give herself a beauty treatment during an hours-long flight ignited a heated debate after a photo of the passenger painting her nails went viral online.

Shared to the Reddit forum @mildlyinfuriating last week, the passenger who appears to have taken the photo, who goes by the username @tazdoestheinternet, claimed the woman whipped out the nail polish during a three-hour EasyJet flight.

Photo credit: @tazdoestheinternet / Reddit

While ensuring you don't have a chipped manicure before a vacation or business trip may not seem to be the worst use of time on-board, the original poster (OP) explained the issue was the strong chemical fumes originating from the nail polish - a smell caused by the recycled air and sharing the enclosed space.

According to the OP, four people, including a flight attendant, asked the woman to stop, but she refused. The anecdote and accompanying image quickly went viral, garnering hundreds of comments and thousands of upvotes. It also sparked heated debate; while many agreed the woman's behavior was unacceptable and violated plane etiquette, others were not that much convinced, as per New York Post reported.

"If you all asked her to stop and she didn't - that's even worse than her lack of awareness," one wrote, with a second agreeing: "That's self-entitlement to an extreme degree."

"As someone who enjoys painting their nails, the fumes can be literally nauseating in an enclosed space for people with keen noses," a third weighed in, which was supported by a fourth who added: "It has an intense chemical smell, somewhat like acetone... some people swear the smell gives them headaches, and that's when doing it in a well-ventilated area. I wouldn't dare subject people to that on a flight."

"I get terrible migraines from nail coats," another pitched in, while one Redditor called the smell an "instant headache trigger". The post had been removed by the moderators of r/mildlyinfuriating at the time of writing.

According to medical sources, if nail polish fumes are intentionally sniffed, they can cause intoxication. It is well known that employees working in poorly ventilated nail salons can develop 'painter syndrome,' a chronic condition that can cause walking difficulties, speech difficulties, and memory loss.

Organic solvent syndrome, psycho-organic syndrome, and chronic solvent encephalopathy are all names for 'Painter syndrome' (CSE). CSE can also cause symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, mood swings, sleep disturbances, and behavioral changes.

