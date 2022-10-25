Students in the Philippines were asked to create Anti-cheating Hats and they came up with Something Creative

Mandane-Ortiz R Mary Joy / Facebook

While some students made innovative complex headgear using junk they found lying around, others donned hats, helmets or Halloween masks.

Images of students in the Philippines wearing "anti-cheating" hats have gone viral on social media. Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz, a mechanical engineering professor at Bicol University College of Engineering, posted a series of photos on Facebook of the students wearing their elaborate creations while taking mid-term exams.

Students at the engineering college in Legazpi City were asked to wear headgear to avoid peering at other students' papers. Students responded by making homemade contraptions out of cardboard, egg boxes, and other recycled materials.

Take a look at some of the pictures below:

The images quickly went viral on the internet and even made headlines in the Philippines, where several other colleges followed suit in an effort to combat cheating.

Ms. Mandane-Ortiz told the BBC that she had been looking for a "fun way" to ensure "integrity and honesty" in her class. She claimed that her idea was "really effective."

Furthermore, the professor stated that her request was for students to make a "simple" paper design. Ms. Mandane-Ortiz, on the other hand, stated that while some of her students created innovative complex headgear out of junk they found lying around, others wore hats, helmets, or Halloween masks.

Ms. Mandane-Ortiz revealed that she was inspired by a technique used years ago in Thailand. She claimed that in 2013, a social media image went viral showing university students taking tests while wearing "ear flaps" - sheets of paper stuck to either side of their heads to obscure their vision.

According to the professor, her engineers-in-training performed better this year because they were motivated to study harder by the strict examination conditions. Many of them even completed their tests ahead of time and, perhaps most importantly, none of them were caught cheating, she added.