Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone Schools

According to court documents, Kenneth Getch is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond for a threat he called a joke.

Getch was arrested, shortly after being charged with Felony 6 intimidation in connection with a Snapchat threat. Getch, according to a probable cause affidavit, took a selfie with his finger on the trigger of a handgun.

The snapchat message was a threat to Western Boone Schools. "Best investment I've made so far boutta make these webo mf regret even saying my name," it said in court documents. Western Boone is referred to as WeBo.

“I don’t know how that could be a joke,” said Rachel Burnell, a mother of Western Boone Community School Corporation students. Getch admitted to taking the picture on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to court documents. The photo had already been seen on social media by school staff, the Boone County Sheriff's Office, and others the next day.

“We will not tolerate any type of behavior like this toward anyone, especially the schools and the students,” said Wesley Garst, the Public Information Officer for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court documents, Getch approached a Lebanon Police Officer in a Subway on Sunday, Oct. 16, and confessed to taking the picture. He claimed the gun was fake and that he had only sent it to a few friends.

According to court documents, Getch said, “he now understands how stupid it was and wanted law enforcement to know that he was not threatening Webo or anyone directly.” Getch said he made the photo as a joke for the rivalry week between Lebanon High School and Western Boone. The two schools had played football the day before the photo was taken.

“We found there were some words exchange at the Lebanon High School football game,” Garst said.

Police also spoke with Getch's mother, who stated that the family did not own any firearms and that she did not believe Getch did either. Getch was suspended for a week from Lebanon High School and issued a trespass warning by Western Boone Schools.

”That is more just a warning that we give that person saying, ‘You’re not allowed on this property, if you do come on this property you will be charged,’” said Garst. Garst said the sheriff’s office was still in the process of investigating.

Even though the threat was determined to be untrue and Getch was arrested, Garst said the sheriff's office will have extra deputies at Western Boone schools when students and staff return from fall break on Monday.