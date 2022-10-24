Scottish Dad Turns his life Around to Become Skydiver after Drug Addiction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E8dsG_0ikGr6Gj00
Leeh Howell / Twitter

Leeh Howell, a recovering drug addict, proved that the sky is the limit during her recovery by becoming a skydiver. Only three years ago, Leeh's life was in shambles, begging on the streets of Stirling for a daily fix of heroin.

But, thanks to a detox and long-term residential rehab, as well as a massive amount of determination to take back his life, he has risen from the gutter to the clouds. After completing a series of free falls with Skydive Strathallan at an airfield near Glasgow, he is on the verge of becoming a certified solo skydiver.

Leeh is now in contact with his three sons and has fixed his relationship with his parents, who paid for a last-ditch drug detox three years ago, leading to long-term rehab with the Jericho House charity and then additional support. Leeh also works for the Sisco organization, where she helps people in dealing with addiction issues and preparing for life outside of prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3svMcw_0ikGr6Gj00
Leeh Howell / Twitter

He said: “I see the skydiving as symbolic of the turnaround I’ve had. I did a tandem jump when I was 19 and healthy and it was it feels now like I’ve now come full circle. I’m got myself back to the life I should have been living, one I can enjoy and be proud of. It has taken a lot of work and determination on my part but I have had so much support from people. I think it’s fair to say that I am living proof that rehab can work if it done right and if there is ongoing support for people. From where I am now to where I was is a million miles away and I’m making up for lost time, making the most of every day.” Leeh has now done almost 20 jumps from a plane and will shortly be licensed to jump without supervision.

In 2018, Leeh was at rock bottom, begging outside a bank in Stirling's city centre. He had broken all ties with his mother and father, owing to his shame at the life he had fallen into, spending all of his time looking for money to buy drugs.

He was desperate for rehab and a path to a drug-free life, but all he got was methadone. When his family was alerted of his situation in Stirling, they raised £6,000 for a last-minute effort to save Leeh's life, funding a detox course at the Abbeycare facility.

The real lifesaver for Leeh was getting into the Jericho House centre in Greenock, which led to long-term drug abstinence in a therapeutic setting.

The Daily Record's Mark McGivernChief contributed to this report

