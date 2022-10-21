Expert Explains why you Should not Kiss your Dog on its Mouth

Shams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11LgId_0ihWQLSl00
© Getty Images

A physician's assistant with a large following TikToker posted a video in which he explains the dangers of showing your pup affection.

Going by the username @medexplained2you, he said: "If you kiss your dog on the mouth because if so it's time to stop.

“You could actually lose your limbs over it."

He goes on to explain that bacteria can be passed from your dog and cause a condition known as 'Capnocytophaga Canimorsus,' which causes some horrific symptoms.

The TikToker continues: "This is a serious illness that can cause widespread systemic infection, septic shock, and even gangrene.

“Depending how fast it progresses and when it's diagnosed, amputation may become the only treatment.” He adds: “Why not avoid all that trouble and just stop kissing your dog? Seems like an easy fix to me.”

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) says this is rare, but it can happen, explaining: "Rarely, Capnocytophaga germs can spread to people through bites, scratches, or close contact from a dog or cat and may cause illness, including sepsis.

"Most people who have contact with a dog or cat do not become sick. People with a weakened immune systems who have difficulty fighting off infections (for example, people with cancer or those taking certain medications such as steroids) are at greater risk of becoming ill."

The RSPCA also warns that kissing your dog could be dangerous if they perceive it as threatening.

"Whilst it is lovely that we share such a special bond with dogs it is important that we don’t encourage behaviours which may potentially end up being dangerous when the puppy becomes a fully grown adult," explains Esme Wheeler, dog welfare expert and behaviourist at the RSPCA.

"Dogs can also find close facial contact and kissing threatening and it is important to remember that these sorts of interactions can pose a danger especially to children."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pet care# animal care# dog care

Comments / 10

Published by

Will mostly be writing about the hot discussion topics and also a lot about the sporting events

516 followers

More from Shams

Scottish Dad Turns his life Around to Become Skydiver after Drug Addiction

Leeh Howell, a recovering drug addict, proved that the sky is the limit during her recovery by becoming a skydiver. Only three years ago, Leeh's life was in shambles, begging on the streets of Stirling for a daily fix of heroin.

Read full story

Climber Captured the Moment he had to Fight off a Black bear while Climbing in the Mountains

SHOCKING footage has captured the moment a wild bear launched a furious attack on a rock climber in Japan. As the man descended from the summit of Mount Futago in Japan, a large black bear pounced on him. The climber was caught in a deadly scrap with the rampaging bear after being caught off guard by the ferocity of the attack.

Read full story

Gaza Children Breakdance to Kick Stress Away: “such moves create psychological stability”

Teenagers perform breakdancing moves on a street in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, once condemned as immoral by some locals but now seen as a way to help youngsters cope with years of war and trauma.

Read full story

A Brave Scots Girl who Lost her Hands and Feet to a deadly sepsis battle has defied the odds to fulfil her Dancing Dream

A brave Scots schoolgirl who lost her hands and feet to a deadly sepsis battle has defied the odds to fulfill her dancing dream after also beating leukaemia. Olivia McCord, from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, left her parents in tears last month when she took to the stage wearing ballet shoes on her prosthetic legs.

Read full story
28 comments

A woman had her left eye removed after she showered while wearing contact lenses and it got infected

A woman had her left eye removed after contracting a difficult-to-treat parasitic infection while showering while wearing her contact lens. Acanthamoeba keratitis is a rare but serious infection caused by a microscopic organism that infects the cornea, the outer covering of the eye. According to the CDC, it is most common in contact lens wearers, but anyone can get it.

Read full story
31 comments

Lowri Moore from Nottinghamshire demands for nerd-face emoji be removed

A high school student is campaigning to change the nerd face emoji. Lowri Moore (13) made headlines four years ago when a letter she wrote to Disney pleading with them to create a princess with freckles went viral.

Read full story
1 comments

477 Pilot Whales Died after Stranding themselves on two Remote New Zealand Beaches

(Tamzin Henderson via AP) Officials say 477 pilot whales died after stranding themselves on two remote New Zealand beaches in recent days. None of the stranded whales could be refloated, and they all died naturally or were euthanized in a "heartbreaking" loss, according to Daren Grover, the general manager of Project Jonah, a nonprofit organization that helps in whale rescue.

Read full story
10 comments

A Funny Clip of Regular Brits Dancing has Gone Viral: Living Their Best Life

A hilarious video of people dancing in a pub has gone viral, with viewers dubbing it the "most British thing ever." The video, shot in Chestergate pub in Stockport, shows a pub full of Brits dancing to the Four Tops 'I Can't Help Myself' while expertly avoiding spilling their pints.

Read full story
2 comments

The woman was taken aback when She thought she Saw Shrek in her Green Curry

A British woman was stunned after preparing her takeaway dinner only to look down and see Shrek staring back at her. Lisa Edmonds couldn't help herself when she looked down at her plate of Hariyali green curry, unlike those annoying influencers who take a million boring photos of their food.

Read full story
2 comments

Palace Released New Picture of Emma, Queen's Favorite Horse

Emma has been "much-loved and cared for" at Windsor since the Queen's death, says Buckingham Palace. Buckingham Palace has released a new picture of one of the Queen's favourite ponies, who made a poignant appearance at her funeral.

Read full story
1 comments
Merced County, CA

Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural Area

All four Sikh family members who were abducted earlier this week in the US state of California, including an eight-month-old baby girl, have been brutally murdered in an orchard according to authorities.

Read full story
17 comments

King Charles III’s Nickname for Meghan Markle Revealed in New Book

The Meghan, with King Charles III at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service on March 11, 2019 in LondonWPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images. A new book claims that Meghan Markle was affectionately referred to as "Tungsten" by Britain's King Charles III.

Read full story
3 comments

Air Pollution Particles have been Found in the Lungs, Livers and Brains of Unborn Babies: Study

Air pollution particles are present in developing fetal lungs and other vital organs as early as the first trimester according to new research. Researchers at theUniversity of Aberdeen in the United Kingdom and Hasselt in Belgium looked into the ability of soot particles, also known as black carbon nanoparticles, to enter the fetus.

Read full story
2 comments

Kristina Ozturk, Who has 22 Children at the Age of 25 and Plans to have 80 More

Being a mother today is not an easy task because we must balance many things at once. Kristina Ozturk, who has 22 children at the age of 25 and plans to have 80 more, reveals that this is nothing to her.

Read full story
48 comments

UK Erases Tax Cuts for the Rich that Caused Market Fluctuation

UK Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng and PM Liz Truss(Photo: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo) As part of an unfunded package of cuts that rocked the financial markets and sent the pound to record highs, the UK government decided to abandon its plans to lower income tax rates for high earners.

Read full story

Queen Elizabeth tried to convince Meghan Markle to restore her tense relationship with her father: Thomas Markle says

Meghan Markle with her father Thomas Markle(Mirror and Enterprise News and Pictures) Queen Elizabeth II tried to convince Meghan Markle to restore her tense relationship with her father, Thomas Markle.

Read full story
29 comments

This £450 Luxury Watch contains Real Mars Dust: ‘We insist on the terms ‘meteorites’

The clock contains a small section filled with Martian dust(Credit: Interstellar / SWNS) A company says their out-of-this-world watch is packed with real Mars dust – and they want to give Elon Musk one.

Read full story

A Baby Elephant Named Thai Word for Queen in Memory of the Late Monarch

A month-old Asian elephant has been named the Thai word for Queen in honor of the late monarch, who once fed a banana to the calf’s mother. The Queen, who has supported ZSL Whipsnade Zoo since her coronation in 1953, shook Donna's trunk when she opened the Bedfordshire zoo's elephant care center in 2017, and a photo of the meeting appeared on her official Christmas card later that year.

Read full story

A Woman was Left with “holes in her eyes” after an accident while she was enjoying a holiday in Greece

Nicky suffered a terrible eye injury while windsurfing in Greece(Image: Nicky Shipp) Nicky Shipp was on holiday in Greece when an accident turned her vacation into a nightmare. She had been windsurfing when she fell into the water and hit her head, ripping two holes in her right eye.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy