Gaza Children Breakdance to Kick Stress Away: “such moves create psychological stability”

Reuters

Teenagers perform breakdancing moves on a street in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, once condemned as immoral by some locals but now seen as a way to help youngsters cope with years of war and trauma.

The moves, dubbed top rock and down rock, are part of a training program led by Gaza coach Ahmed Al-Ghraiz, who claims to use dance as therapy to help children overcome fears and tension.

Ghraiz, 32, a post-trauma studies certificate holder, spent seven years in Europe, where he and some friends performed breakdancing shows that he said advocated for the Palestinian cause, particularly Gaza.

People in the camp previously rejected the hip-hop dance style until Ghraiz has shown how it could bring out some of their children's day-to-day problems and help them process their experiences, according to WHBL.

“Some children come to me and say they are tired, they look withered, which means they neither rest enough nor have a deep sleep. I found that some used to cut themselves, and others avoid social activities,” Ghraiz told Reuters.

“Such sport and such moves create psychological stability,” he said.

Dance is used as a therapeutic practice around the world, alongside traditional counselling and other rehabilitation efforts aimed at reducing anxiety, depression, anger, and post-traumatic stress.

UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund, stated in 2022 that nearly 500,000 children in Gaza required psychological care. Children account for roughly half of Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians.

“We get afraid, we stay at home, and we fear the noises, from the drones and wars,” said 11-year-old Jana Al-Shafe. “Our mental health changed with breakdance. We get entertained when we come here and play with our friends and change our mood,” she told Reuters.

Breakdancing, which is believed to have started among Black and Latino dancers in New York in the 1970s, became a worldwide issue with the rise of hip-hop culture. The acrobatic dance style will be included as a sport for the first time in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.