A woman had her left eye removed after she showered while wearing contact lenses and it got infected

BBC news

A woman had her left eye removed after contracting a difficult-to-treat parasitic infection while showering while wearing her contact lens.

Acanthamoeba keratitis is a rare but serious infection caused by a microscopic organism that infects the cornea, the outer covering of the eye. According to the CDC, it is most common in contact lens wearers, but anyone can get it.

Marie Mason, from U.K. wore 30-day contact lenses and believes the organism entered her eye when she did not remove them before showering.

"It would have got under the lens then multiplied, so my eye was riddled with it," she told BBC News.

According to the CDC, showering while wearing contact lenses or cleaning lenses with tap water increases the risk of Acanthamoeba keratitis. If left untreated, it can cause severe pain and blindness.

According to John Dart, honorary professor at the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology in U.K., approximately 150 to 200 people in U.K. contract the infection each year. "Very few" people lose an eye, but "about half" actually lose vision, he says.

Mason first became aware of this problem in 2015.

"I started feeling like I had a foreign body in my eye like a bit of sand or grit which, when you rub, it will normally go away, but it wouldn't," she said.

Eye pain, blurred vision, sensitivity to light, and the sensation of something in the eye are all symptoms of Acanthamoeba keratitis. If you experience any of these symptoms, the CDC recommends that you see a doctor.

Mason was referred to a hospital by an optician, and doctors diagnosed her with Acanthamoeba keratitis, which was treated with various medications, eye drops, and three cornea transplants all of which were unsuccessful.

"There was just lots of hospital visits, lots of eye drops, lots of operations and procedures and lots of pain," Mason told SWNS, a UK-based news agency.

After five years, her left eye was removed, and she has been wearing a false replacement since the operation two years ago.

"I do struggle sometimes because my vision on my left side is rubbish, well it's not there. It's quite hard walking down the street when you've got people whizzing by you, and it makes you jump a bit because you don't expect it," she said.