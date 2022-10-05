Being a mother today is not an easy task because we must balance many things at once. Kristina Ozturk, who has 22 children at the age of 25 and plans to have 80 more, reveals that this is nothing to her.

As Kristina wanted to have as many children as possible in the shortest amount of time, using the possibility, and even revealed how he manages to deal with all the children, she and her millionaire husband Galip already have 21 more children through surrogacy.

She explained, “I’m with the kids all the time, doing all the things that moms normally do.” On top of that, Kristina also runs a ship from her home, and manages to juggle things well, as her kids sleep from 8pm to 6am, all of them. For her to take care of everything, she has the help of nannies and records everything in a diary kept by her.

“I myself gave birth to my oldest daughter, Vika, six years ago. The rest of the children are genetically ours from my husband and I, but they were carried by surrogates,” she revealed. The couple’s initial idea was to have a baby every year, but Kristina saw that she wouldn’t be able to submit to it, which ended up leading the couple to spend $10,000 per baby, on account of the surrogacy.

Kristina said: “The clinic in Batumi chooses surrogate mothers for us and takes full responsibility for the process. We don’t personally know surrogate mothers and we don’t have direct contact with them to avoid problems after pregnancy.”

Kristina’s husband was already arrested for money laundering and accused of forging documents in May, and Kristina told the whole case on her social network.

She wrote: “Many of you have realized that due to the events that have happened in our family, it has become more difficult for me to maintain the page. It’s hard to talk about some everyday things or joys when all thoughts are far away and busy just waiting for my husband to come home to our house️.”