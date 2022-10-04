UK Erases Tax Cuts for the Rich that Caused Market Fluctuation

UK Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng and PM Liz Truss(Photo: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

As part of an unfunded package of cuts that rocked the financial markets and sent the pound to record highs, the UK government decided to abandon its plans to lower income tax rates for high earners.

Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng announced on Monday that he would abandon plans to scrap the top 45% tax rate applied to income over 150,000 pounds ($167,000) per year.

In a statement, he said, "We understand and we have listened". It is obvious that the removal of the 45p tax rate has turned into a distraction from our overarching mission to address the problems facing our nation, the president stated.

The U-turn occurred after an increasing number of Conservative Party lawmakers implemented government tax plans announced 10 days earlier.

Moreover, it happened soon after the Tories published in advance parts of a speech Kwarteng was scheduled to give later on Monday at the party's annual conference in the Israeli city of Birmingham. England. We must continue on the current path, he had to say. I am certain that our strategy is the best one.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Liz Truss defended the actions but accepted that the announcements could have been made with "better groundwork."

Truss, who recently assumed office, campaigned on a promise to significantly change Britain's economy and put an end to years of subpar growth. However, the government's announcement of a stimulus package on September 23 that included $50 billion in tax cuts and would be paid for by borrowing from the public borrowing, sent the pound plummeting to a record low by against the dollar.

In order to support the bond market, the Bank of England was forced to step in, and worries that the bank would soon raise interest rates led mortgage lenders to withdraw their most competitive offers, upsetting home buyers. houses.

Even among conservatives, the cuts were unpopular. As millions of people experience a cost-of-living crisis brought on by skyrocketing energy prices, lowering taxes for high earners and eliminating the cap on bankers' bonuses have been widely viewed as politically toxic.

The cost of borrowing to pay for the current cuts, according to Truss and Kwarteng's plan, will be offset by economic growth and future tax revenue. However, they also made it clear that public spending must be reduced.

Kwarteng stated that the government is sticking to its other tax policies, which include reducing the basic income tax rate and rolling back a planned corporate tax increase by the previous administration.

Following Kwarteng's announcement, the pound increased to about $1.12, which was close to its value on September 23 before the budget announcements.

