This £450 Luxury Watch contains Real Mars Dust: ‘We insist on the terms ‘meteorites’

The clock contains a small section filled with Martian dust (Credit: Interstellar / SWNS)

A company says their out-of-this-world watch is packed with real Mars dust – and they want to give Elon Musk one.

According to Interstellar, the 'NASA-approved' timepiece contains powdered fragments of a meteor thrown from Mars.

The 'NASA x Interstellar RED3.721' was created in honor of the space agency's Perseverance Mars rover mission and includes elements from a meteorite discovered in northwest Africa in 2021.

The Nasa X Interstellar Red3.721 Watch Source: yankodesign.com

A Martian meteorite is a rock that formed on Mars and was ejected from the planet by an impact event before landing on Earth.

Sébastien Colen, the founder of Interstellar, explains: ‘The meteorites were not brought back to Earth by humans, but thanks to the law of physics.

‘We insist on the terms ‘meteorites’. That means that thousands of years ago, a collision happened on Mars that created a fragment that has been expulsed out of the gravitational field of Mars.

‘Some of these meteorites, after thousands of years of traveling through space, come and crash on Earth.’

The RED3,721, approved by NASA Source: kickstarter.com

According to Interstellar, the meteorite for the watches was obtained through collaboration with a meteor expert.

Sébastien explained: ‘Before buying these meteorites, they are named with an ID for traceability purpose, and then sent to the Lunar and Planetary Institute for spectrometry analysis to confirm that meteorites, based on molecule composition, are from Mars.’

The watches' Mars Dust versions start at £450, with a titanium option priced at £812.

Watches with the Nasa logo in place of the dust cost £360.

‘We would love Elon Musk to read about our project and gift him one of these watches,’ Sébastien added.

Although given Musk is currently worth over £250 billion, he could probably afford to pay the asking price.