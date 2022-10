A Baby Elephant Named Thai Word for Queen in Memory of the Late Monarch

BY TONY MARGIOCCHI/BARCROFT GETTY IMAGES

A month-old Asian elephant has been named the Thai word for Queen in honor of the late monarch, who once fed a banana to the calf’s mother.

The Queen, who has supported ZSL Whipsnade Zoo since her coronation in 1953, shook Donna's trunk when she opened the Bedfordshire zoo's elephant care center in 2017, and a photo of the meeting appeared on her official Christmas card later that year.

Following the Queen's death on September 8, Donna's "not-so-tiny" infant, weighing 152 kilograms, has been named Nang Phaya, an animal-related Thai word meaning "queen" or "strong, female monarch."

“When we saw photos of the adorable elephant calf, we fell in love instantly,” ZSL’s elephant project officer Saravanee Namsupak said.

“We were so delighted to be asked to name her".

“We wanted a name that represented who she is as a future matriarch of the Whipsnade herd, but also her part in the wider story of endangered Asian elephants, like those we work to protect in Thailand".

“Naming her Nang Phaya, which is a Thai word for queen or matriarch, seemed like the perfect way to pay tribute to HM The Queen for her work as ZSL’s patron and honor Donna’s famous encounter with her, while symbolically connecting the calf to the herds of Asian elephants in Thailand that are under threat from increasing habitat disturbance and loss which escalates human-elephant conflict and the wellbeing of both elephants and communities.”

On August 22, Nang Phaya was born into the Whipsnade herd at the zoo, making the young calf a "really important addition" to the endangered species breeding program for Asian elephants.

“As the boisterous, youngest female in a matriarchal family line, her new name is perfect,” elephant team leader at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo Stefan Groeneveld said.

“Definitely a leader-in-the-making, Nang Phaya is energetic and playful, climbing on anything and everything and racing around the elephant habitat while her mum Donna, grandma Kaylee and the rest of the herd trying to keep up.

“Although not on solid food yet, she has been experimenting with using her trunk to pick up twigs and is gradually getting the knack of using it.”