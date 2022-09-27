A Woman was Left with “holes in her eyes” after an accident while she was enjoying a holiday in Greece

Nicky suffered a terrible eye injury while windsurfing in Greece (Image: Nicky Shipp)

Nicky Shipp was on holiday in Greece when an accident turned her vacation into a nightmare. She had been windsurfing when she fell into the water and hit her head, ripping two holes in her right eye.

When the 63-year-old woke a week later with brown floaters in her eyes, she knew something was seriously wrong. “The mast landed on my head with a bad bang,” she said. “A week later, I noticed star dust in my eyes. The next day, I woke up and I had flashing lights.”

Nicky made an appointment with an optician as soon as she returned home to the UK. She had holes in her retina, the layer at the back of her eye, after several scans and hospital visits. If left untreated, the injury could result in blurred vision and long-term vision problems.

Nicky had surgery to repair the holes, but unfortunately developed cataracts in both eyes. She made the decision to ignore the condition for four years, until a terrifying drive home in the dark in December 2021.

Nicky Shipp had been windsurfing at the time of the accident ( Image: Nicky Shipp)

“I decided to go on the back roads to avoid the traffic but soon realized that I couldn’t differentiate between the tarmac and the grass at the side of the road,” she continued.

“I was driving at 20mph; I just wanted to get home as safely as possible. I realized that I had to do something about my cataracts - I had become reticent about driving at night and it was starting to have a detrimental impact on my life.”

Nicky, from Surrey, went to Manchester's Optegra Eye Hospital to have her cataracts removed. Fortunately, her vision has returned to normal.

Professor Bernie Chang, the consultant ophthalmic surgeon at Optegra and president of the Royal College of Ophthalmologists, has provided advice on what to do if we notice changes in our eyes during National Eye Health Week (September 19-25).

He said: “Most of the symptoms we notice in our eyes will be straightforward and easy to treat, but some may be ‘red flags’ indicating a more serious underlying condition that needs urgent medical attention and certainly should not be ignored.

“You should go to your local optician as soon as possible if you experience symptoms such as flashing lights, floaters, blurring of central vision, haloes, and persistent pain, redness, or itching.

Other symptoms such as dry eyes or dark circles could be due to lifestyle factors such as lack of sleep or eye strain. You should still see a professional, especially if your eyes are causing you problems or you have concerns, but they are not a medical emergency.

More worryingly, there are some conditions such as AMD (age-related macular degeneration) and glaucoma that may not have any symptoms at all in the first stages, yet that is the optimum time to start treatment. This is why a regular eye check, every two years, is essential.

“This simple test not only ensures you can see as well as possible – with a prescription for glasses or contacts if needed – but also, vitally, checks on the health of your eyes to ensure sight-threatening conditions can be successfully treated at an early stage.”