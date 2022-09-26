The UK Government has Announced Plans to Introduce a cap on Wholesale Energy Bills for Businesses

UK Government announced Outlines Plans to Help Cut Energy Bills Photo Credit: Getty Images / Craig Hastings

Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy of United Kingdom Jacob Rees-Mogg has announced a major Government support package for businesses this winter.

The announcement comes amid increased calls from companies for certainty on electricity and gas prices in order to plan ahead following a summer of political inaction due to the Tory leadership election.

As per BBC, ministers have stated that firms, schools, hospitals, charities, and other non-domestic consumers will be covered by the scheme just after warnings of the devastating economic effects if they do not act.

The UK Government has already announced that bills for the average household in England, Scotland, and Wales will be capped at £2,500 starting October 1; however, while businesses have been promised equivalent assistance, they have been waiting for details as officials develop a bespoke scheme.

Businesses are reporting predicted increases in energy prices of more than 500% because they have not benefited from the current energy price cap and are not always able to fix their energy prices through fixed deals.

The government intends to implement a six-month plan for all non-domestic energy users, but this will be followed by a targeted system aimed at the most vulnerable industries.

Kitty Ussher, the chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said businesses would welcome the government intervention, but it was critical that they understand how it would work.

“It is essential to have the details because businesses obviously have to be able to plan for the future, not just the next few months but the next few years,” she told BBC2’s Newsnight.

“If they are unable to have the clarity there is hardly any point making the announcement in the first place.”

Tina McKenzie, policy chair of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), said: “Our latest research shows near two-thirds of small firms are paying more for energy this year compared to last year, with two in five seeing double, triple or even higher increases in their bills.

“We hope the energy price guarantee means an equivalent amount of support per unit of energy, to the support which households are receiving.

“It should give businesses some degree of certainty over their energy prices for six months, so they can plan confidently for the winter.”

The complexity of establishing a new plan has raised concerns that support for firms will not be available by October 1, and the FSB has stated that help should be backdated if the system is not operational by then.

“Many small firms have October 1 as their start date for new contracts, so we’d like to see the price guarantee comes into effect then for those who sign new contracts from then, but also those who have been locked into contracts since prices in quotes rose astronomically in recent months,” Ms. McKenzie said.

“There should also be a backdating commitment now, especially if it’s not rolled out until November.”

She also expressed concern about a "cliff edge" in six months for businesses that may not be eligible for ongoing support.

She added: “There are no such things as ‘vulnerable sectors’ and ‘non-vulnerable sectors’ when it comes to these energy hikes, so we will be encouraging Government to take a broader approach to this so that all those that continue to be deeply affected are covered.”

Liz Truss, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, proposed that pubs would be among those covered by the longer-term assistance.

The Prime Minister told ITV News: “The Business Secretary is conducting a review of exactly which businesses will be included – that review will be completed within three months.

“I can reassure people who own pubs that they are exactly the type of businesses that will get that longer-term support.”