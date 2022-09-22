Prince George and Princess Charlotte were Referred to with their New Surname

Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral PHOTO: MEGA

King Charles named William and Kate the Prince and Princess of Wales upon his accession to the throne.

The death of the Queen has already resulted in major changes for the royal family, especially titles.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were given new surnames after the death of the Queen. King Charles named William and Kate the Prince and Princess of Wales upon his accession to the throne which means their children's surnames are now Wales rather than Cambridge.

George and Charlotte's new surname was announced for the first time yesterday in the order of service for the Queen's funeral. According to the Mirror reports, younger brother Louis also had his surname changed but did not attend the ceremony.

The young royals now have the same name as their father, Prince William, and uncle, Prince Harry. Angela Mollard, a royal expert, has stated that it will take some time for the children to adjust to their surname, especially since they are known as Cambridge among their fellow students at school, as per The List Reports.

She reportedly said: "This must have been an enormous few days for Catherine. She's taken on a new role herself, but she's also got to teach her very young children".

"Aged nine, seven and four, that their surnames have changed. They are no longer George, Charlotte and Louis Cambridge, they are now George, Charlotte and Louis Wales".

"Any parent will recognize that when you've taught a young child how to spell their name, that's the name they're knowing to among their classmates."

Charles addressed Great Britain for the first time as king, Charles announced that he was naming his elder son, William, and his wife, Catherine, the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty," Charles revealed. "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given."

During the Queen's funeral procession, Princess Charlotte was seen reminding her brother Prince George of royal protocol. The eldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the funeral service for their beloved 'Gan Gan,' while their youngest son, Prince Louis, 4, stayed at home.

The Queen's coffin was then moved to the State Hearse at Wellington Arch before starting its journey to Windsor for a committal ceremony later this afternoon, with Charlotte seen whispering to her brother.

When the Queen's coffin passed by them, she told George, "you need to bow." Charlotte then reminded of her great-grandmother by pointing with her finger.

When Her Majesty's coffin began to drive away, George was seen bowing his head as a sign of respect to Her Majesty.