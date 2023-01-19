Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused

People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.

Photo by Blogging Guide on Unsplash

However, Biden’s more recent tweets shed some positive light on the current state of affairs. However, it also lowered the possibility of any type of stimulus package in 2023. Let us explain why.

How President Joe Biden’s Tweets Mean No More Stimulus Checks in 2023

The President tweeted about the success of his economic strategy, as well as a significant milestone being reached. He said: "My economic plan has always been to grow our economy from the bottom up and the middle out," the tweet said. "Today we learned that unemployment is at a 50-year low after the two strongest years of job growth ever."

This is wonderful news that more people are returning to work and making a living, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed jobless rates skyrocketing when the economy was shut down and businesses were unable to operate.

However, with the president praising the economy and the fact that many people have returned to work, there is no reason for another stimulus package. Direct payments are necessary to strengthen the economy when things are bad, and if everything is going well, as Biden's tweet suggests, there is unlikely to be bipartisan support for greater financial help.

What does this mean for the American people?

Although the president's tweet isn't positive for those hoping for further stimulus, it doesn't rule out the possibility of additional payments in 2023 or later. Many experts believe the country will face a recession.

If that happens, things in Washington, D.C. might change quickly. Both Republican and Democratic presidents have authorized stimulus payments during economic downturns, and it's probable that may happen again if the economy continues to decline.