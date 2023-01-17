Mum suffers a stroke while sitting at the Christmas dinner table and remains unaware for several days

A young mother had a stroke while sitting at the table for Christmas dinner and didn't realize it until days later. Casey Singleton's vision clouded and she feared she was going to fall out of her seat at her family's house. She didn't realize it was a stroke until she went to see a physiotherapist and was told to see a doctor right away.

Photo by Arif Riyanto on Unsplash

Casey believed her symptoms were the result of a prior stroke she'd had just days before her 22nd birthday. On November 20, she was tired and tried to go to bed after her partner had brought their children upstairs. According to LancsLive, the 22-year-old struggled to walk and began crawling up the steps, falling back every time.

Her partner Jack eventually found her on the floor downstairs, thinking she was sound asleep on the sofa. The next morning, Jack found Casey "staring into space" with no movement. He called 999 and was on hold for 15 minutes before an ambulance arrived and rushed her to the hospital. Casey said: "I thought everything had only happened over the timeframe of an hour, but in reality, it was from 11 pm to 9 am the next day,

"In the morning, I thought I was talking normally and telling Jack to go to work." When the ambulance arrived and took the couple to the hospital, Jack remembers his partner being "hooked up" to equipment and having no idea what was going on. Casey has no recollection of the events for the following four days as he recovers from what he refers to as a "major stroke."

Casey was taken from their home in Blackpool to the nearby Blackpool Victoria Hospital before being transferred to the Royal Preston Hospital. They were told that stroke patients must be operated on within four hours of the onset of the disease or the patient will die. As a result, even though that significant time had passed, the surgeons declined to operate on Casey.

Jack said: "Casey was in Preston hospital for the next three days, they were checking for the pressure on her brain - seeing if she got any worse basically. "The only thing I remember was the ambulance back to Blackpool Vic and I thought everything was OK," Casey added. "I felt happy, but that was the only feeling I could feel. "I only had one feeling, my others were ruined." Once the couple had returned home, their attention was put on Casey's recuperation, but also on looking after their two young children, Tommy, one, and George, three.

Casey continued: "My two boys need their mum, I'm fighting for them. I can't hold Tommy anymore though. "I've got no feeling in my right arm and I get scared of holding him. His birthday was on December 10 too, whilst I was going through this." She had to focus not just on recovering from her first stroke in November, but she was also slammed with a second one on Christmas Day, which she had no idea was happening.

Three days earlier, on December 22, her eyesight started to blur, but because they had not been warned about symptoms to look for, the couple initially attributed it to the aftermath of the first stroke. She said: "I was sat on the table on Christmas Day and I felt like I was falling off my chair. "I was losing my balance and going weak and blurry. "I see my physio every week and I sat with them a few days later and they just went 'Woah Woah, you need to go to the hospital', I didn't know."

On December 28, an MRI scan revealed that she had had a second stroke three days earlier. Casey now has no feeling in the right side of her body and struggles to stand because of an injury to the left side of her brain. She must travel long distances in a wheelchair and is only permitted to leave her bed to use the washroom. Casey continued: "I put 100% of my weight onto my left leg and it needs to be 50/50. I just struggle, if I stand up, I fall back down."

Doctors have no clue why Casey suffered a stroke at such a young age, her mother claims she was completely healthy before it happened. She also claims that she now needs to take four medications every day, while previously she had none. Another significant issue the couple has is mobility, as Sarah is unable to drive and Jack has yet to begin his driving lessons. The house with no real transportation options.

Jack has also had to leave his job as a pharmacist in Blackpool in order to care for Casey. Casey said: "I need to go to my appointments and there's no one to drive. I get help from family, but we have to do it around them and Jack's always here with me. "I need a lot of help, so it will really help if Jack gets driving."

The mother is regularly seen by physiotherapists, speech therapists, and other healthcare experts, but she claims it's their presence that she dislikes, stating it's proof she needs them to get better. Casey added: "I don't like being poor, I'm in these four walls all the time, I don't go outside. "I can't go to the park because we've got the kids.