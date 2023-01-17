Mum suffers a stroke while sitting at the Christmas dinner table and remains unaware for several days

Shameel Shams

A young mother had a stroke while sitting at the table for Christmas dinner and didn't realize it until days later. Casey Singleton's vision clouded and she feared she was going to fall out of her seat at her family's house. She didn't realize it was a stroke until she went to see a physiotherapist and was told to see a doctor right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gh60L_0kH48gmY00
Photo byArif RiyantoonUnsplash

Casey believed her symptoms were the result of a prior stroke she'd had just days before her 22nd birthday. On November 20, she was tired and tried to go to bed after her partner had brought their children upstairs. According to LancsLive, the 22-year-old struggled to walk and began crawling up the steps, falling back every time.

Her partner Jack eventually found her on the floor downstairs, thinking she was sound asleep on the sofa. The next morning, Jack found Casey "staring into space" with no movement. He called 999 and was on hold for 15 minutes before an ambulance arrived and rushed her to the hospital. Casey said: "I thought everything had only happened over the timeframe of an hour, but in reality, it was from 11 pm to 9 am the next day,

"In the morning, I thought I was talking normally and telling Jack to go to work." When the ambulance arrived and took the couple to the hospital, Jack remembers his partner being "hooked up" to equipment and having no idea what was going on. Casey has no recollection of the events for the following four days as he recovers from what he refers to as a "major stroke."

Casey was taken from their home in Blackpool to the nearby Blackpool Victoria Hospital before being transferred to the Royal Preston Hospital. They were told that stroke patients must be operated on within four hours of the onset of the disease or the patient will die. As a result, even though that significant time had passed, the surgeons declined to operate on Casey.

Jack said: "Casey was in Preston hospital for the next three days, they were checking for the pressure on her brain - seeing if she got any worse basically. "The only thing I remember was the ambulance back to Blackpool Vic and I thought everything was OK," Casey added. "I felt happy, but that was the only feeling I could feel. "I only had one feeling, my others were ruined." Once the couple had returned home, their attention was put on Casey's recuperation, but also on looking after their two young children, Tommy, one, and George, three.

Casey continued: "My two boys need their mum, I'm fighting for them. I can't hold Tommy anymore though. "I've got no feeling in my right arm and I get scared of holding him. His birthday was on December 10 too, whilst I was going through this." She had to focus not just on recovering from her first stroke in November, but she was also slammed with a second one on Christmas Day, which she had no idea was happening.

Three days earlier, on December 22, her eyesight started to blur, but because they had not been warned about symptoms to look for, the couple initially attributed it to the aftermath of the first stroke. She said: "I was sat on the table on Christmas Day and I felt like I was falling off my chair. "I was losing my balance and going weak and blurry. "I see my physio every week and I sat with them a few days later and they just went 'Woah Woah, you need to go to the hospital', I didn't know."

On December 28, an MRI scan revealed that she had had a second stroke three days earlier. Casey now has no feeling in the right side of her body and struggles to stand because of an injury to the left side of her brain. She must travel long distances in a wheelchair and is only permitted to leave her bed to use the washroom. Casey continued: "I put 100% of my weight onto my left leg and it needs to be 50/50. I just struggle, if I stand up, I fall back down."

Doctors have no clue why Casey suffered a stroke at such a young age, her mother claims she was completely healthy before it happened. She also claims that she now needs to take four medications every day, while previously she had none. Another significant issue the couple has is mobility, as Sarah is unable to drive and Jack has yet to begin his driving lessons. The house with no real transportation options.

Jack has also had to leave his job as a pharmacist in Blackpool in order to care for Casey. Casey said: "I need to go to my appointments and there's no one to drive. I get help from family, but we have to do it around them and Jack's always here with me. "I need a lot of help, so it will really help if Jack gets driving."

The mother is regularly seen by physiotherapists, speech therapists, and other healthcare experts, but she claims it's their presence that she dislikes, stating it's proof she needs them to get better. Casey added: "I don't like being poor, I'm in these four walls all the time, I don't go outside. "I can't go to the park because we've got the kids.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Christmas# New Year# Real Story# Real Life# Local Story

Comments / 0

Published by

I am an undergraduate student at USC's business school, with proficient writing skills. I have taken many writing, communication, & marketing courses at the University of Southern California, which have helped further my skills as a writer.

Los Angeles, CA
4K followers

More from Shameel Shams

Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused

People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.

Read full story
558 comments

A woman with Tourette's Syndrome explains how her condition may ruin personal moments

A woman with Tourette's syndrome has spoken out about the problems it can cause in intimate situations. Anita, 30, has had Tourette's for as long as she can remember, and claims she experienced tics before she could talk.

Read full story
1 comments

Best friends who became pregnant for the second time together give birth two days apart

In a truly one-of-a-kind story, two closest friends who became pregnant together for the second time just gave birth two days apart. It was truly meant to be. Shauna Wheeler, 41, and Ivy Chichester, 37, are best friends in every way. Their friendship started in April 2021, when they met on Peanut, an app that connects mothers with other mothers, according to Daily Mail.

Read full story
2 comments

The woman said other women often flirt with her 'handsome' husband while she is seated right next to him

A woman said that other women often flirt with her 'attractive' husband while she is seated right next to him, but she is unconcerned about the competition because she is 20 years younger than him.

Read full story

Mum is angry at childless drivers hogging parent-and-child parking bays: "Nothing angers me more!!!"

An angry mother has started a heated debate after accusing our childless drivers of taking up all of the parent-and-child parking places near her local stores. Chloe Cain expressed her anger in a video posted on her TikTok account, @chloecain0, and stated, "Nothing angers me more!!!"

Read full story
7 comments

Young woman shares her decision to become a single mom after a Hinge date resulted in an unexpected pregnancy

This woman told her story of her decision to become a single mother after a Hinge date resulted in an unexpected pregnancy, and TikTokers praised her for showing that everyone's path to motherhood is different. Everyone's route to becoming a parent looks different. Take, for example, TikToker and new mom Aisha Hatter (@aishahatter), who opted to raise her baby daughter, Violet, as a single mother after becoming pregnant on a Hinge date, and viewers were taken by her novel viewpoint on parenthood.

Read full story
63 comments
Chicopee, MA

Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found us

A 3-year-old's joyous reaction during a holiday concert has everyone's hearts melting online. Chelsea Krow earlier this week released a TikTok video of her daughter Emmy at her Christmas dancing recital. In the accompanying caption, Krow wrote, "Pure joy when she finds her family in the crowd."

Read full story
1 comments

Mother warns to lock presents up: ‘I caught my kid opening Christmas gifts early’

With Christmas fast coming, children throughout the country are busy wondering what Santa could bring them and praying for their favorite items. A mother has issued a warning to other parents to keep a check on their children to ensure they do not destroy their Christmas presents after an incident with her daughter last year.

Read full story
22 comments

Boyfriend is looking to grant girlfriend's last wish after she was tragically given 'week to live'

Aidan Solan described his late girlfriend Alex Halley as a 'caricature of a nice person,' so consistently compassionate that when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer, she immediately thought of a friend whose mother had recently died of cancer, so she wouldn't hurt them with the news.

Read full story
167 comments

Mum told that baby's name may cause a lot of problems as she is named after a verb

A mother has startled other parents by naming her baby after a word – but she insists it is not pronounced as you may imagine. The mother, who has divided opinion online, has joined the rising number of new parents seeking an unusual moniker for their child to help them stand out - but she's really ruffled feathers.

Read full story
33 comments
Newtown, PA

Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'

A Pennsylvania woman who died days after giving birth is remembered for her love of both motherhood and teaching. According to ABC station WPVI-TV, Jennifer Krasna, 30, of Newtown, died only days after giving birth to her second son, Cade. The Bucks County woman, who taught at Charlestown Elementary School in Malvern, died "unexpectedly," according to Principal Chris Pickell of FOX station WTXF-TV.

Read full story
8 comments

Brother meets missing sister the first time who was kidnapped in 1971: 'God answered my prayers'

The brother of a woman kidnapped by a babysitter in 1971 stated, 'God answered my prayers after an emotional reunion with the sister he's been looking for most of his life. Jeff Highsmith, 42, told Daily Mail that his parents informed him about his sister Melissa Highsmith's kidnapping when he was six years old.

Read full story
1 comments

Mother showing off her 11-years-old daughter’s luxe Christmas wish list

We like to check Pixie Curtis's Christmas wish list, daughter of prominent PR specialist Roxy Jacenko, for a glimpse into how the other half lives. The 11-year-old Sydney girl, who is also a successful businesswoman, is known for throwing a big party and receiving expensive presents from her business-savvy mother.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’

A woman has spoken up about her experience giving birth in a McDonald's bathroom, and her fiancé has announced that they will name their newborn "little nugget." During a recent interview with local TV outlet 11 Alive, Atlanta woman Alandria Worthy revealed how she went into labor at a Fulton County McDonald's. While her pains started about 3 a.m. on November 23, the mother did not rush to the hospital.

Read full story
10 comments

A Woman says the 27-year age gap with her partner makes him a 'better dad'

A woman claims that her husband's 27-year age difference makes others think he's their child's grandfather. Gretchen Dillon, 36, doesn't seem to mind and believes the age difference between her and her husband, 63-year-old Michael Dillon, makes him a 'better father.'

Read full story
45 comments

Father sparks debate for demanding 'morning off' from parenting duties at weekends

MANY people believe that parenthood is one of life's greatest joys, but that doesn't mean they don't welcome a break when they can get one. However, one father has sparked a controversy on Reddit after requesting early childcare leave.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

‘Corn Kid’ Tariq distributes canned corn donations for Thanksgiving with City Harvest

The well-known "Corn Kid" is offering his favorite food for Thanksgiving. Tariq, 7, was dubbed "Corn Kid" after a video of him showing his undying love for the dish went viral in September. Now, he's working with the Green Giant brand for the Christmas season, with the goal of making corn the "star" of the menu, according to a news statement released by the food company.

Read full story

Mom issues warning to parents after son suffers a serious burn from fruit: “It is a reaction caused by furocoumarin”

A mother has issued a caution to parents after her son was severely burned while playing with a piece of fruit. Tiny Hearts Education (THE), an Australian firm that provides online health instruction for parents, recently released some disturbing photos of a small child with severe red burns on his skin.

Read full story
22 comments

Woman Abducted from Biological Family Meets Sibling for the First Time

An organization founded by a man who was kidnapped from his mother minutes after his birth in Chile is helping in the reunion of similar families. Sara Rosenblatt, a 43-year-old from North Carolina, was adopted by a Jewish family near Washington, D.C., seven months after she was born in Chile.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy